All 95 Counties Vote in Favor of Tennesseans’ Right-to-Work
NASHVILLE – Tennessee voters delivered a resounding victory for Amendment 1, enshrining right-to-work in the state constitution in overwhelming fashion. According to final unofficial results, 70% of Tennesseans voted in favor of the amendment while just 30% voted no. With a total of 1,140,629 yes votes, Amendment 1 received 271,902 more votes than necessary to meet the required threshold to become a constitutional amendment.
Winning Powerball Ticket from Murfreesboro
The biggest Powerball jackpot of all time has finally been won by a lucky Californian. They're now a multi-billionaire. But there were also several Tennessee winners, including one from Murfreesboro. The local purchased their ticket at the Speedway on Church Street and won 50-thousand dollars. A Chattanooga player that matched five numbers walked away with 500-thousand bucks.
States with most jobs created by new businesses
(TENNESSEE) Newly-opened businesses employ 3.9% of the workforce in Tennessee—a total of 108,700 employees. One of the dominant trends in the U.S. economy in recent decades is the concentration of economic power in larger, established firms. Since the late 1970s, the share of startup firms in the economy has dropped from nearly 14% to just above 8% today. With fewer new businesses relative to established businesses, the U.S. economy loses out on the benefits that new businesses can provide, including innovation and economic dynamism. Older, larger firms’ power also has implications for the labor market. A recent study from the U.S. Department of the Treasury reported that established firms hire fewer employees and pay wages roughly 20% lower than they would in a more competitive market. The concentration of power among fewer larger firms also makes it more challenging for workers to move to new firms, which further impedes new business creation and growth.
TSSAA Announces Realignments for Football Regions, Basketball, Baseball and Softball Districts
The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) has released its initial plans for region and district alignments for the 2023 and 2024 sports seasons. There are significant changes for Rutherford County Schools. Schools now have a window to file an appeal before regions are finalized. FOOTBALL. Class 1A - Region...
Monday Gas Prices Show that Rutherford County has the 4th Lowest Average Fuel Prices in the State
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) On Monday morning, the average price of regular unleaded gas throughout Tennessee stood at $3.25 per gallon, making the Volunteer State the 6th least expensive state to buy gas in. Rutherford County has one of the lowest prices at the pump, averaging is $3.10 per gallon, which...
