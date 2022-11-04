(TENNESSEE) Newly-opened businesses employ 3.9% of the workforce in Tennessee—a total of 108,700 employees. One of the dominant trends in the U.S. economy in recent decades is the concentration of economic power in larger, established firms. Since the late 1970s, the share of startup firms in the economy has dropped from nearly 14% to just above 8% today. With fewer new businesses relative to established businesses, the U.S. economy loses out on the benefits that new businesses can provide, including innovation and economic dynamism. Older, larger firms’ power also has implications for the labor market. A recent study from the U.S. Department of the Treasury reported that established firms hire fewer employees and pay wages roughly 20% lower than they would in a more competitive market. The concentration of power among fewer larger firms also makes it more challenging for workers to move to new firms, which further impedes new business creation and growth.

