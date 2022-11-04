ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, IL

Herald & Review

University High can't put match away as Taylorville upsets No. 1-ranked Pioneers in super-sectional

CHATHAM — Taylorville kept coming back and coming back, spurred by a large boisterous crowd at the Class 3A Glenwood Volley Super-Sectional on Friday night. Still, No. 1-ranked University High fought off the Tornadoes to win the first set. And when the Pioneers took a 24-21 lead in the second set, a trip back home for the state tournament seemed a lock.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
channel1450.com

Bullets Survive Hornets Late Game Comeback For Round Two Win

The Williamsville Bullets had an 18-0 lead entering the fourth before Eureka scored two touchdowns and completed two conversions to make it 18-16. The Bullet defense came up with the stop to secure the 18-16 victory. Williamsville will travel to the winner of SJO/Olympia for a 3A Quarterfinal next weekend.
WILLIAMSVILLE, IL
channel1450.com

Trojans Have No Trouble In Round Two

Maroa-Forysth beat Farmington 42-12 in Round Two of the Class 2A IHSA playoffs on Saturday. The Trojans will travel to Taylor Ridge Rockridge in the quarterfinals for a 2 pm kickoff. Thanks to WCIA Sports for the highlights.
FARMINGTON, IL
channel1450.com

St. Teresa Able to Outlast Warriors in Bulldogs’ Toughest Game

Athens scored the most points that St. Teresa has allowed thus far in the season as the Warriors put 33 on the Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately for the Warriors, it wasn’t enough as the Bulldogs put on 59 to take the 26-point win. St. Teresa will be at home next week against Pana; Athens finishes the season with an 8-3 record.
DECATUR, IL
fightingillini.com

#23 Illini Open Season Monday vs. EIU

#23 ILLINOIS (0-0) vs. Eastern Illinois (0-0) Television ESPNU (Jordan Bernfield & Jon Crispin) Pregame Press Conference Coach Underwood (Nov. 4) Illinois Probable Starters (stats listed are from 2021-22 season) Pos. No. Name Ht. Wt. Yr. PPG RPG APG Note. G 1 Skyy Clark 6-3 200 Fr. – – –...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Cisco Assistant Fire Chief involved in car accident

CISCO, Ill. (WCIA) — Cisco Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Shawn Reeves was involved in a vehicle accident on Saturday night, according to their Facebook page. This happened while responding to a structure fire in Cerro Gordo. Following the accident, Reeves was then transported to the hospital where he was treated for a severe concussion […]
CISCO, IL
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during October 23-29, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Ashley Bottoms, 33 of Carlinville, is charged with involuntary manslaughter of a family member and causing death to a child in connection with an October 20 incident.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Asks Resident To Be Careful Where They Leave Yard Waste

Springfield public works crews are reminding you to be careful where you place your yard waste or branches for curbside pickup. Among the areas to avoid are sidewalks, boulevards, and bike lanes… along with placing items over manholes, meter pits, or junction boxes. On Monday, Springfield begins its final...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Effingham Radio

The Human Bean Opens in Effingham

Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 406 N. Keller in Effingham beginning this Saturday, 11/5. Customers are invited to come get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go. Local...
EFFINGHAM, IL
capitolwolf.com

2 juveniles arrested in Pana

The Illinois State Police have arrested two juveniles for threats of violence at Pana High School. On Wednesday ISP DCI Zone 4 responded to Pana High School after school officials were notified of a threatening message in a bathroom stall. On Thursday a second threatening message was found in a bathroom stall.
PANA, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you haven't been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
ILLINOIS STATE

