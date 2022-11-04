Athens scored the most points that St. Teresa has allowed thus far in the season as the Warriors put 33 on the Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately for the Warriors, it wasn’t enough as the Bulldogs put on 59 to take the 26-point win. St. Teresa will be at home next week against Pana; Athens finishes the season with an 8-3 record.

DECATUR, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO