channel1450.com
Heitzig Siblings Take 3rd and 6th; UHigh Boys Finish 4th; Wilson In 3rd at State Cross Country
The 2022 State Cross Country Meet was held at Detweiler Park on Saturday. Williamsville’s Louisa Wilson finished 3rd in the 1A girls race. The U-High boys took 4th as a team in the 1A boys race. Lincoln’s Becca Heitzig finished 3rd in the 2A girls race while her brother Brenden Heitzig took 6th in the 2A boys race.
Herald & Review
University High can't put match away as Taylorville upsets No. 1-ranked Pioneers in super-sectional
CHATHAM — Taylorville kept coming back and coming back, spurred by a large boisterous crowd at the Class 3A Glenwood Volley Super-Sectional on Friday night. Still, No. 1-ranked University High fought off the Tornadoes to win the first set. And when the Pioneers took a 24-21 lead in the second set, a trip back home for the state tournament seemed a lock.
channel1450.com
Bullets Survive Hornets Late Game Comeback For Round Two Win
The Williamsville Bullets had an 18-0 lead entering the fourth before Eureka scored two touchdowns and completed two conversions to make it 18-16. The Bullet defense came up with the stop to secure the 18-16 victory. Williamsville will travel to the winner of SJO/Olympia for a 3A Quarterfinal next weekend.
channel1450.com
Taylorville Punches Ticket To State With Three Set Win Over U-High
They never gave up. The Taylorville Tornadoes were down but never out and found a way. Taylorville won the 3A Chatham super sectional by defeating Normal U-High in three sets to punch their ticket to state.
channel1450.com
IVC Punches Their Ticket To State In Three Set Win Over Pleasant Plains
The Illinois Valley Central Grey Ghosts are state bound after a 14-25, 25-14, 25-19 victory over Pleasant Plains in the 2A Maroa Forsyth Super Sectional. The Cardinals finish their season 35-5.
channel1450.com
Stanford Olympia Wins Second Round Spartan War To Set Up All Sangamo Quarterfinal
The offense exploded for 60 points in round two for the Spartans. Stanford Olympia will play in a 3A quarterfinal next weekend after beating the St Joseph Ogden 60-28 on Saturday night. The Spartans will host Williamsville for a spot in the 3A semifinals. Thanks to Kurt Pegler at WMBD for the highlights.
channel1450.com
Trojans Have No Trouble In Round Two
Maroa-Forysth beat Farmington 42-12 in Round Two of the Class 2A IHSA playoffs on Saturday. The Trojans will travel to Taylor Ridge Rockridge in the quarterfinals for a 2 pm kickoff. Thanks to WCIA Sports for the highlights.
channel1450.com
Rockets Handle Business in Round Two to Face Top Seed Next Week
Rochester scored all 42 of their points in the first half on Saturday afternoon against Breeze Central as the Rockets defeated the Cougars 42-0. Rochester will hit the road to Carterville next week as they face the number-one seed in 4A South.
channel1450.com
St. Teresa Able to Outlast Warriors in Bulldogs’ Toughest Game
Athens scored the most points that St. Teresa has allowed thus far in the season as the Warriors put 33 on the Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately for the Warriors, it wasn’t enough as the Bulldogs put on 59 to take the 26-point win. St. Teresa will be at home next week against Pana; Athens finishes the season with an 8-3 record.
fightingillini.com
#23 Illini Open Season Monday vs. EIU
#23 ILLINOIS (0-0) vs. Eastern Illinois (0-0) Television ESPNU (Jordan Bernfield & Jon Crispin) Pregame Press Conference Coach Underwood (Nov. 4) Illinois Probable Starters (stats listed are from 2021-22 season) Pos. No. Name Ht. Wt. Yr. PPG RPG APG Note. G 1 Skyy Clark 6-3 200 Fr. – – –...
vandaliaradio.com
Fire today at Sunset & Jefferson in Vandalia
The Vandalia Fire Department is dealing with a fire at the apartment buildings at Sunset & Jefferson in Vandalia. We hope to more on this later on www.vandaliaradio.com.
Cisco Assistant Fire Chief involved in car accident
CISCO, Ill. (WCIA) — Cisco Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Shawn Reeves was involved in a vehicle accident on Saturday night, according to their Facebook page. This happened while responding to a structure fire in Cerro Gordo. Following the accident, Reeves was then transported to the hospital where he was treated for a severe concussion […]
Herald & Review
'Real news'? Flood of partisan publications hit Central Illinois mailboxes
DECATUR — When Jackie Bullard retrieved her mail earlier this week, she found what appeared to be a local newspaper amid the ads and flyers. The free publication arrived under the banner “Macon Reporter” and promised “Real data. Real value. Real news.”. But when Bullard looked...
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during October 23-29, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Ashley Bottoms, 33 of Carlinville, is charged with involuntary manslaughter of a family member and causing death to a child in connection with an October 20 incident.
wmay.com
Springfield Asks Resident To Be Careful Where They Leave Yard Waste
Springfield public works crews are reminding you to be careful where you place your yard waste or branches for curbside pickup. Among the areas to avoid are sidewalks, boulevards, and bike lanes… along with placing items over manholes, meter pits, or junction boxes. On Monday, Springfield begins its final...
25newsnow.com
Update: Peoria Fire HazMat team identifies unknown substance at state facility in Rushville
RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - The unknown “white powdery substance” that caused an employee to be transported to a local hospital has been identified, according to officials. Officials have not released what that substance is. WGEM called the Peoria Fire Department to get more information on what the substance...
Effingham Radio
The Human Bean Opens in Effingham
Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 406 N. Keller in Effingham beginning this Saturday, 11/5. Customers are invited to come get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go. Local...
capitolwolf.com
2 juveniles arrested in Pana
The Illinois State Police have arrested two juveniles for threats of violence at Pana High School. On Wednesday ISP DCI Zone 4 responded to Pana High School after school officials were notified of a threatening message in a bathroom stall. On Thursday a second threatening message was found in a bathroom stall.
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you haven't been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
wlds.com
Pleasant Plains, Ashland Police Seek Info on Recent Dollar General Theft Incidents
Police in Cass and Western Sangamon County are asking the public for help in locating a pair of individuals wanted for multiple attempts of retail theft. According to a report by Pleasant Plains Police Chief Mike Long, on Sunday at approximately 12:00 noon, a pair of individuals attempted to commit a theft of merchandise at the Dollar General in Pleasant Plains.
