DLT is Becoming Mainstream Among Financial Market Participants - Citi
According to a recent white paper by American multinational investment bank, Citi, the mainstream adoption of distributed ledger technology (DLT) is now growing rapidly among the financial market infrastructures and global market participants. Per the survey conducted, roughly 88% disclosed to Citi that their organizations are not only actively taking...
Choise.com Invites Investors to Become Crypto Company Co-Owners
Crypto-banking innovator Choise.com is preparing a major assault on the $250B crypto earnings sector and is opening its equity book for those who want to be part of the journey. Via the Seedrs crowdinvesting platform, Choise.com is offering a limited supply of equity to Seedrs and its own platform users.
Michael Saylor Believes Bitcoin is the Solution to the Lebanon's Financial Crisis
Michael J. Saylor, Co-founder of Microstrategy, has made claims that he believes the use of Bitcoin (BTC) is the solution to the financial crisis that is being experienced in Lebanon as the country’s currency has lost 96% of its value against the U.S. Dollar (USD). Saylor gave the opinion...
Crypto Exchange Gate.io Floats its Payment Solution Dubbed Gate Pay
Gate.io, one of the top cryptocurrency trading platforms in the world, has announced the launch of its payment gateway dubbed Gate Pay. As announced by the exchange, the Gate Pay offshoot is its latest attempt to deepen its resolve to foster the broad adoption of crypto and blockchain technologies. Gate.io...
Coinbase CEO Criticizes Singapore's Aim to Become a Web3 Hub at Expense of Crypto Trading
While speaking at the Singapore FinTech Festival 2022 on November 3, the CEO of U.S.-based crypto exchange Coinbase, Brian Armstrong, raised concerns that Singapore wants to become a forward-looking regulator, but is not welcoming cryptocurrency trading. Armstrong stated: “Singapore wants to be a Web3 hub, and then simultaneously say: ’Oh,...
Circle to Introduce Euro Coin and Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol to Solana in Early 2023
USD coin issuer and digital financial technology firm Circle is now set to expand its Euro Coin and cross-chain transfer protocol to the Solana ecosystem in the first half of 2023. The Euro Coin is a euro-backed stablecoin issued by Circle in June. In contrast with its counterpart USDC coin,...
Avalanche Foundation Announces $4m Incentive Program for Trading Platform GMX
Avalanche Foundation has announced it will grant a $4 million incentive in AVAX tokens for the growth of the decentralized trading platform GMX. The million-dollar incentive is deducted from the Avalanche Rush, a liquidity mining incentive program by Avalanche Foundation aimed to boost the Avalanche DeFi ecosystem. According to Avalanche,...
Inside BlackRock's long journey toward crypto adoption
BlackRock's embrace of digital assets didn't happen overnight. Here's why it's been years in the making for the massive money manager.
Crypto Prices This Week: Market Cap Stays above $1 Trillion, BTC, ETH, DOGE, SHIB, AR
The cryptocurrency market has posted a bullish performance, marking a good beginning this week. The market started to rally above the trillion-dollar mark towards the end of last month as the appeal for riskier assets increased amid the current bearish macroeconomic environment. On Monday 02:46 am EAT (East African Time),...
DeFi Platform Texture Secures $5M in Funds to Develop Yield Management Tools
Texture, the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform running on the Solana blockchain, has raised $5 million in a financing round with collaboration from heavyweights in both traditional finance and the digital ecosystem. According to a tweet by the platform, the investment firm P2P Capital and Sino Global Capital co-led the financing...
Ethereum is Getting Closed to Being Completely Censored Because of OFAC Regulations
The percentage of OFAC-compliant Ethereum blocks being created every day has increased to 73%, which heightens censorship worries in the blockchain ecosystem. Following Ethereum framework censorship that posits barriers to the crypto ecosystem's goal of extremely open and accessible finance, the market has been monitoring Ethereum's increasing adherence to guidelines set forth by OFAC. As per the development, over 73% of the blocks on the Ethereum network in the past 24 hours have been determined to enforce OFAC compliance.
Messari Releases Research Reports on the TRON Ecosystem and the Stablecoin USDD
Geneva, Switzerland, 7th November, 2022, Chainwire. Messari, the leading provider of crypto market intelligence, released two quarterly analysis reports related to the TRON ecosystem – State of TRON Q3 2022 and State of USDD Q3 2022. The two most significant highlights in the comparison of Q3 with Q2 2022 were the 480.4% increase in the number of holders of USDD and the 71% increase in the Total Value Locked of TRX. Both reports indicated positive conclusions about the stability and secure strength of USDD and the TRON network as a whole.
Vietnam to Propel Blockchain Training for Enhanced Competitiveness
To gain an upper hand in the blockchain sector, Vietnam is in high gear to boost human resources in this sector, according to the local media outlet Viet Nam News. Phạm Văn Huy, CEO of blockchain company MoonLab, pointed out:. “The scarcity of human resources in this field...
Binance Liquidates Entire FTT Holdings
Binance is liquidating its remaining FTT holdings, according to the crypto exchange CEO Changpeng "CZ". However, CZ has not clarified the reason behind liquidating FTT - the native token of rival FTX exchange, besides simply stating "recent revelations that have come to light." "As part of Binance’s exit from FTX...
Bank of Korea Completes 2nd Phase of CBDC Simulation Test
The Bank of Korea (BOK) said that it has completed a 10-month CBDC simulation experiment research work on the 10-month central bank digital currency (CBDC). According to Yonhap News Agency, the Bank of Korea (BOK) started a two-stage CBDC simulation experiment research work for10 months starting in August 2021. This digital won experiment realizes various policy support and payment service experiments such as central bank digital currency (CBDC) interest payment and redemption, freezing and collection, and inter-country remittance.
Litecoin Mining Difficulty Hitting A New All-Time High Of 17.99 Million Hashes
Litecoin mining difficulty has reached a new record level at just under 18 million hashes, according to a post released on Friday by Litecoin Foundation on CoinMarketCap. The increase puts Litecoin mining difficulty at 17.99 million hashes at block 2,363,707 as of Friday November 5. Just like Bitcoin, Litecoin uses...
Binance is Not In "a War" With FTX, Says Co-Founder Yi He
In an explanation on Twitter, co-founder and chief customer service of Binance exchange Yi He claimed that Binance is not in a war with FTX and has no intention of engaging in drama. Following Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao or CZ's announcement that the exchange would start selling its remaining FTX's...
Litecoin Enters Top 20, Soared Over 28% in The Last 7 Days, Here Is Why
According to CoinMarketCap, Litecoin's price shows an impressive bullish trend, which is worth analyzing. The token price has risen by 28.05% in the past seven days and has subsequently entered the top 20, as per the price-tracking website for crypto assets. At the time of writing, the price of Litecoin...
