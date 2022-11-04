MADISON, Wis. — After rampant misinformation in the last election, News 3 Now is getting ahead of inaccurate claims of voter fraud this election season. A recent USA Today/Suffolk University poll finds 62 percent of Republicans say they’re worried the midterm results could be manipulated, compared to 76 percent of Democrats who say they trust the count to be fair and accurate.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO