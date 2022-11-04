ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Parks and Wildlife votes unanimously to close three bays to oyster fishing

By Jennifer Flores
 4 days ago

TEXAS – On Thursday, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commissioners voted unanimously to close three bays, permanently, to oyster fishing.

Following six hours of public comments, Parks and Wildlife decided to shut down Carlos, Ayres and Mesquite Bays, near Matagorda Island, to let oysters grow. Public comments were both for and against the closures, according to Julie Hagen, Texas Parks and Wildlife Social Media Specialist. She stated the public comment period had been open for several weeks and most comments were in favor of this proposal.

More than 100 boat captains and fisherman protested in Austin before testifying.

This is breaking news.

