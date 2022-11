LOVELAND, OH (October 19, 2022 )- St. Columban School students will hold the annual Veterans Day celebration at Veterans Memorial Park in Loveland. The ceremony starts at 11 AM with St. Columban Junior High students honoring veterans from all branches of military service with a special service and tribute. Loveland Vice-mayor Ted Phelps will be the featured speaker honoring veterans for their service. The students march parade style from St. Columban School to the Veterans Memorial Park at the corner of Riverside Drive and West Loveland Avenue for the ceremony.

