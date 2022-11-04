ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

thepostathens.com

ItGirl to ItGirl serves community, mentors young women

Period poverty is real, and Alexis Thomas, as a sophomore studying early childhood education, spends time in inner-city schools seeing the lack of menstrual products available to young girls. While visiting local schools in Athens to spread information about the organization Thomas co-founded at Ohio University this year, ItGirl to...
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Weekender Briefs: art, poetry, music and more to explore

Ohio hockey will take on Pitt at Bird Arena. The game will start at 7 p.m. and kick off two nights of competition. Christmas Nightmare on Main Street will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at Wolfe Mountain Entertainment on 320 E. Main St. in Pomeroy. Attendees can trek their way through four haunted rooms, then downstairs to meet Zombie Santa.
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Life after serving looks different for everyone, especially college students

Content warning: This article discusses suicide. At Ohio University, there are around 700 Veterans enrolled. These are classified as students who served or are currently serving in the U.S. military. Whether that be serving as a pilot for the Air Force, or a corpsman for the Marine Corps, 700 Bobcats want to protect their country.
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Veterans’ Student Lounge offers safe space for student veterans

The grand opening for the Veterans’ Student Lounge in Baker 363 is set to take place Thursday as part of Operation Thank a Vet, a weeklong campaign, which will occur through Veterans Day. With around 700 current and former service members at Ohio University, it is important veterans have...
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Students at OU prepare for 2022 Midterm Election

With election day approaching on Tuesday, Nov. 8, students at Ohio University are eagerly registering to vote and preparing to cast their ballots. In modern elections, college students have been voting at record rates. In the 2020 election, 66% of registered college voters cast their ballots. The students at OU...
thepostathens.com

Local candidates reflect on campaign tactics

As the 2022 election season nears its end, candidates in local elections, including the Athens County Auditor race and Ohio’s 94th District House of Representatives race, reflect on the strategies they used to boost their chances of winning. There is a multitude of campaign tactics that politicians will take...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
thepostathens.com

Slam poetry night invites Black students to express themselves

On Friday, Ohio University’s Black Student Communication Caucus hosted its annual Slam Poetry contest, providing book nerds and magical realists an excuse to ditch Court Street and experience something thoroughly genuine. Founded in 2017, the Black Student Communication Caucus, or BSCC, has served student minorities and provided them a...
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Vibrancy Theater honors its roots through performance

On Friday, Vibrancy Theater presented its “Honoring our Roots” cabaret at Donkey Coffee, 17 W. Washington St. The stage held space for BIPOC students hoping to share a piece of themselves and honor their heritages. This informal event brought in many different voices from many different cultures. Performances...
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Women's Basketball: Ohio drops season opener to Long Island 74-67

Ohio returned to action Monday when it hosted Long Island for its season opener. Ohio showcased its mostly healthy bench, which featured some athletes who hadn't played at all last season. Unfortunately, the good could not outweigh the bad, and Ohio lost 74-67. Ohio struggled early and fell behind 14-7...
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Athens Farmers Market moves to new location

The Athens Farmers Market opened for the first time at its new permanent location outside the Athens Community Center on Nov. 2. The market has moved locations a multitude of times during its 50 years in operation, including the parking lot of the Market on State, where it resided right before moving to the community center.
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Women's Basketball: Everything to know about Longwood

Ohio (0-1,0-0 Mid-American Conference) will look to bounce back from its disappointing season opener with a road game against Longwood (0-1, 0-0 Big South). ﻿Thursday's game against Longwood will be Ohio's first game of the season on the road. Last year Ohio went 1-3 on the road in the nonconference play and 5-9 on the road overall.
FARMVILLE, VA
thepostathens.com

Thompson, Wasserman vie for County Auditor seat

On Tuesday, Athens County voters will decide whether Republican incumbent Jill Thompson or Democrat Ric Wasserman is best suited to fulfill the position of the Athens County auditor. It’s not the first time voters have had to choose between the two opponents. In the 2002 Athens County auditor election,...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
thepostathens.com

Rape reported in Hoover House

The Ohio University Police Department reported that a rape occurred on Saturday in Hoover House. The incident was reported early Saturday morning around 2 a.m. The suspect was known to the victim. No other information was available at press time.

