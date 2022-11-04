Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thepostathens.com
ItGirl to ItGirl serves community, mentors young women
Period poverty is real, and Alexis Thomas, as a sophomore studying early childhood education, spends time in inner-city schools seeing the lack of menstrual products available to young girls. While visiting local schools in Athens to spread information about the organization Thomas co-founded at Ohio University this year, ItGirl to...
thepostathens.com
Weekender Briefs: art, poetry, music and more to explore
Ohio hockey will take on Pitt at Bird Arena. The game will start at 7 p.m. and kick off two nights of competition. Christmas Nightmare on Main Street will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at Wolfe Mountain Entertainment on 320 E. Main St. in Pomeroy. Attendees can trek their way through four haunted rooms, then downstairs to meet Zombie Santa.
thepostathens.com
Life after serving looks different for everyone, especially college students
Content warning: This article discusses suicide. At Ohio University, there are around 700 Veterans enrolled. These are classified as students who served or are currently serving in the U.S. military. Whether that be serving as a pilot for the Air Force, or a corpsman for the Marine Corps, 700 Bobcats want to protect their country.
thepostathens.com
Veterans’ Student Lounge offers safe space for student veterans
The grand opening for the Veterans’ Student Lounge in Baker 363 is set to take place Thursday as part of Operation Thank a Vet, a weeklong campaign, which will occur through Veterans Day. With around 700 current and former service members at Ohio University, it is important veterans have...
thepostathens.com
Students at OU prepare for 2022 Midterm Election
With election day approaching on Tuesday, Nov. 8, students at Ohio University are eagerly registering to vote and preparing to cast their ballots. In modern elections, college students have been voting at record rates. In the 2020 election, 66% of registered college voters cast their ballots. The students at OU...
thepostathens.com
Local candidates reflect on campaign tactics
As the 2022 election season nears its end, candidates in local elections, including the Athens County Auditor race and Ohio’s 94th District House of Representatives race, reflect on the strategies they used to boost their chances of winning. There is a multitude of campaign tactics that politicians will take...
thepostathens.com
Slam poetry night invites Black students to express themselves
On Friday, Ohio University’s Black Student Communication Caucus hosted its annual Slam Poetry contest, providing book nerds and magical realists an excuse to ditch Court Street and experience something thoroughly genuine. Founded in 2017, the Black Student Communication Caucus, or BSCC, has served student minorities and provided them a...
thepostathens.com
Vibrancy Theater honors its roots through performance
On Friday, Vibrancy Theater presented its “Honoring our Roots” cabaret at Donkey Coffee, 17 W. Washington St. The stage held space for BIPOC students hoping to share a piece of themselves and honor their heritages. This informal event brought in many different voices from many different cultures. Performances...
thepostathens.com
Women's Basketball: Ohio drops season opener to Long Island 74-67
Ohio returned to action Monday when it hosted Long Island for its season opener. Ohio showcased its mostly healthy bench, which featured some athletes who hadn't played at all last season. Unfortunately, the good could not outweigh the bad, and Ohio lost 74-67. Ohio struggled early and fell behind 14-7...
thepostathens.com
Athens Farmers Market moves to new location
The Athens Farmers Market opened for the first time at its new permanent location outside the Athens Community Center on Nov. 2. The market has moved locations a multitude of times during its 50 years in operation, including the parking lot of the Market on State, where it resided right before moving to the community center.
thepostathens.com
Women's Basketball: Everything to know about Longwood
Ohio (0-1,0-0 Mid-American Conference) will look to bounce back from its disappointing season opener with a road game against Longwood (0-1, 0-0 Big South). Thursday's game against Longwood will be Ohio's first game of the season on the road. Last year Ohio went 1-3 on the road in the nonconference play and 5-9 on the road overall.
thepostathens.com
Thompson, Wasserman vie for County Auditor seat
On Tuesday, Athens County voters will decide whether Republican incumbent Jill Thompson or Democrat Ric Wasserman is best suited to fulfill the position of the Athens County auditor. It’s not the first time voters have had to choose between the two opponents. In the 2002 Athens County auditor election,...
thepostathens.com
Rape reported in Hoover House
The Ohio University Police Department reported that a rape occurred on Saturday in Hoover House. The incident was reported early Saturday morning around 2 a.m. The suspect was known to the victim. No other information was available at press time.
thepostathens.com
Women's Basketball: Caitlyn Kroll plays her first game in over a year in Ohio's loss
It was a long road for Caitlyn Kroll to get back on the basketball court. After COVID-19 limited her ability to play at the end of the 2020-21 season, and an injury kept her out of the entire 2021-22 season, Kroll had been away from the Bobcats for a very long time.
Comments / 0