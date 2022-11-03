Read full article on original website
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Chris Park back at Texas A&M as deputy AD for external relations, business development
Chris Park thought he was getting a spam call. The number had a Bryan-College Station area code, which Park recognized, but he didn’t have it saved on his cell phone. When Park answered, he proceeded to have an hour-long conversation with a man about a job opportunity. On the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M loses commitment from 5-star LB Anthony Hill Jr.
The Texas A&M football team had a setback on the recruiting trail Monday as Anthony Hill Jr., a five-star linebacker prospect from Denton Ryan, announced his decommitment from the Aggies. "First, I would like to thank Texas A&M, Coach [Tyler] Santucci, and staff for recruiting and developing a personal relationship...
Comments / 0