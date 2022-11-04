Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wgnsradio.com
Election Results for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022
Rutherford County incumbents had a big election day on November 8th. State Representatives Tim Rudd, Charlie Baum, Dr. Bryan Terry and Mike Sparks were all returned to office. Robert Stevens defeats Jeff Crum in the new state house seat, District 13. In the State Senate race, incumbent Dawn White easily...
williamsonhomepage.com
Election Roundup: 2022 Williamson County election results
Election Day 2022 is here, and the results are rolling in across the state. With a number of races and one referendum on the ballot in Williamson County, we have rounded up tonight's results and will be updating throughout the evening. Williamson County District 7 County Commission. Republican candidate Christopher...
wgnsradio.com
TSSAA Announces Realignments for Football Regions, Basketball, Baseball and Softball Districts
The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) has released its initial plans for region and district alignments for the 2023 and 2024 sports seasons. There are significant changes for Rutherford County Schools. Schools now have a window to file an appeal before regions are finalized. FOOTBALL. Class 1A - Region...
wgnsradio.com
Free Meals for Those in Need on Saturday in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Linda Cothern helps to serve meals at a local church…. Cothern says that those in need of food are invited to visit Lighthouse Family Church in Murfreesboro for a free meal this Saturday from 12-Noon to 2-PM (Nov. 12, 2022)... Lighthouse Family Church is at 1108 West College...
At one polling site, 60% of voters redirected to other locations
At one west Nashville polling location, more than 60% of voters arriving to vote were instead directed to other polling sites before 8:30 a.m., according to volunteer poll watcher Paul Worley. A similar scenario played out in other Davidson County polling sites, according to state Rep. John Ray Clemmons, a Nashville Democrat. Clemmons says 20% […] The post At one polling site, 60% of voters redirected to other locations appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Davidson County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for the races in Davidson County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Rutherford County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for races in Rutherford County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
wgnsradio.com
The Value of Property Throughout Rutherford County has Increased by Almost 450% in Ten Years
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Rutherford County’s growth rate has exceeded that of other counties in the Volunteer State, according to Rutherford County Assessor Property Rob Mitchell…. Mitchell said the growth locally has been fueled by location and prices…. The total appraised value of properties throughout Rutherford County has increased by almost...
Jelly Roll Announces Massive Donation for Incarcerated Nashville Youth
Country music artist Jelly Roll loves his hometown of Nashville so much that he’s giving back to the community in a big way. One way that he’s doing it right now is to help incarcerated youth find a better way. The Tennesseean reports that Jelly Roll has plans to donate $250,000 in a partnership with the non-profit Impact Youth Outreach. The donation will go toward constructing a recording studio inside the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center. It’s a place Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, spent some time in his own youth.
City of Gallatin not demolishing historic Hancock House
The owners of the home have 60 days to install a fence and clean up debris around the home.
TN Lottery: $100K winners in Mt. Juliet, McMinnville; $50K winner in Murfreesboro
While the top prize is not coming back to the Volunteer State, there were several winners of lesser prizes in Tennessee.
Southeast Baptist Church Presents 38th Annual Bethlehem Marketplace
Southeast Baptist Church has announced that Bethlehem Marketplace will take place December 10-11, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Murfreesboro. Located at 708 Minerva Drive, this FREE walk-through drama reenactment depicts how. the village of Bethlehem may have looked the morning after Jesus’ birth. The atmosphere and surroundings...
wgnsradio.com
Christmas Tree Lighting on Downtown Murfreesboro Square Set for December 2nd
(Murfreesboro, TN) - In December, the lighting of the Christmas Tree will take place on the historic downtown Murfreesboro Square in front of the local courthouse. The annual tradition will be held on Friday, December 2nd starting at 5:30 PM with a LIVE Nativity scene by Southeast Baptist Church, followed by choirs from Providence Christian Academy and MTCS, the event will be great for families both local and visiting.
Cheatham County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for Cheatham County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Powerball Winners Reported in Murfreesboro and Mt. Juliet
STATEWIDE – The captivating world-record Powerball jackpot run ended with a single ticket holder in California matching all six numbers drawn to win the $2.04 billion jackpot. Here in Tennessee, 194,528 winning Powerball tickets of various prize levels were sold, as well as an additional 29,076 Powerball Double Play...
WSMV
Murfreesboro leaders to deny pride fest permit
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Pride Fest may be a thing of the past in Murfreesboro after the city manager said this year’s event was inappropriate for kids. Several people spoke about this at the City Council meeting on Thursday night. People who spoke with WSMV4 Thursday said...
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors' offices and clinics fill up.
WSMV
Single moms become homeowners receiving a surprise of a lifetime
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two single mothers became first-time homeowners through Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville on Tuesday. As the families arrived to see their new homes on Tuesday, a former NFL star was there to present them with a few unexpected surprises. “This opportunity, one to share my...
WKRN
Inmate found dead at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center
Inmate found dead at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. Inmate found dead at Rutherford County Adult Detention …. Inmate found dead at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. Ogles declares victory. In the race for the newly-drawn District 5, Andy Ogles declared victory Tuesday night prior to an official announcement from...
fox17.com
Jeff Cook, co-founder of legendary band Alabama, dies at 73
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Jeff Cook, co-founder of the Country Music Hall of Fame group Alabama has died. He was 73 years old. Cook died Monday surrounded by his family. Cook was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2012. Arrangements for Cook's “Celebration of Life” will be announced at a...
