Murfreesboro, TN

wgnsradio.com

Election Results for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022

Rutherford County incumbents had a big election day on November 8th. State Representatives Tim Rudd, Charlie Baum, Dr. Bryan Terry and Mike Sparks were all returned to office. Robert Stevens defeats Jeff Crum in the new state house seat, District 13. In the State Senate race, incumbent Dawn White easily...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Election Roundup: 2022 Williamson County election results

Election Day 2022 is here, and the results are rolling in across the state. With a number of races and one referendum on the ballot in Williamson County, we have rounded up tonight's results and will be updating throughout the evening. Williamson County District 7 County Commission. Republican candidate Christopher...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Free Meals for Those in Need on Saturday in Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Linda Cothern helps to serve meals at a local church…. Cothern says that those in need of food are invited to visit Lighthouse Family Church in Murfreesboro for a free meal this Saturday from 12-Noon to 2-PM (Nov. 12, 2022)... Lighthouse Family Church is at 1108 West College...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Lookout

At one polling site, 60% of voters redirected to other locations

At one west Nashville polling location, more than 60% of voters arriving to vote were instead directed to other polling sites before 8:30 a.m., according to volunteer poll watcher Paul Worley. A similar scenario played out in other Davidson County polling sites, according to state Rep. John Ray Clemmons, a Nashville Democrat. Clemmons says 20% […] The post At one polling site, 60% of voters redirected to other locations appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Jelly Roll Announces Massive Donation for Incarcerated Nashville Youth

Country music artist Jelly Roll loves his hometown of Nashville so much that he’s giving back to the community in a big way. One way that he’s doing it right now is to help incarcerated youth find a better way. The Tennesseean reports that Jelly Roll has plans to donate $250,000 in a partnership with the non-profit Impact Youth Outreach. The donation will go toward constructing a recording studio inside the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center. It’s a place Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, spent some time in his own youth.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Christmas Tree Lighting on Downtown Murfreesboro Square Set for December 2nd

(Murfreesboro, TN) - In December, the lighting of the Christmas Tree will take place on the historic downtown Murfreesboro Square in front of the local courthouse. The annual tradition will be held on Friday, December 2nd starting at 5:30 PM with a LIVE Nativity scene by Southeast Baptist Church, followed by choirs from Providence Christian Academy and MTCS, the event will be great for families both local and visiting.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Murfreesboro leaders to deny pride fest permit

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Pride Fest may be a thing of the past in Murfreesboro after the city manager said this year’s event was inappropriate for kids. Several people spoke about this at the City Council meeting on Thursday night. People who spoke with WSMV4 Thursday said...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Single moms become homeowners receiving a surprise of a lifetime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two single mothers became first-time homeowners through Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville on Tuesday. As the families arrived to see their new homes on Tuesday, a former NFL star was there to present them with a few unexpected surprises. “This opportunity, one to share my...
LEBANON, TN
WKRN

Inmate found dead at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center

Inmate found dead at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. Inmate found dead at Rutherford County Adult Detention …. Inmate found dead at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. Ogles declares victory. In the race for the newly-drawn District 5, Andy Ogles declared victory Tuesday night prior to an official announcement from...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Jeff Cook, co-founder of legendary band Alabama, dies at 73

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Jeff Cook, co-founder of the Country Music Hall of Fame group Alabama has died. He was 73 years old. Cook died Monday surrounded by his family. Cook was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2012. Arrangements for Cook's “Celebration of Life” will be announced at a...
NASHVILLE, TN

