Memphis, TN

WATN Local Memphis

Two teens, adult charged in carjacking & chase that critically injured infant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are now charged – two of them teens – after a carjacking and chase Friday afternoon that left a woman and child injured. According to the police affidavit, it all started about 4 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, when a man told Memphis Police that he was at the Exxon in the 1000 block of Union filling up his rental car when an armed man approached and demanded the keys. The man told MPD he threw to the guy as he backed away, and heard a gunshot, then saw a second man get into the car before they took off. MPD said the carjacking was caught on surveillance video.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Victim reports robbery, attempted kidnapping at Southland Mall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for a man and woman accused of robbery and attempted kidnapping at the Southland Mall in October. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to an emergency call at Southland Mall around 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 18 to find a victim who said she was approached by a man and woman who were both armed.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD provides details on deadly toddler shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting on Breedlove Street where three victims were shot. According to MPD, witnesses said Bruce got into a fight at New Chicago Park with Kavious Askew on Nov. 4. During the fight, she pulled a gun from her purse and...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman detained after man found dead in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting on the 3100 block of Madewell Drive Sunday morning and found a man dead from a gunshot wound. A man was pronounced dead on the scene when police arrived. MPD said they have detained a woman in this case. Police are now investigating, but they said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

19-year-old charged in toddler’s death appears in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A teenager charged with the shooting death of a toddler in North Memphis on Friday was in court Monday morning. Judge Christian Johnson officially charged 19-year-old Juanita Bruce with first-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, and four counts of employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony. This all stems […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man calls 911 after police say he shot, killed father

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been charged with second-degree murder after police say he shot his father in the face Saturday night. According to the affidavit, 32-year-old Jarvis Fullwiley called 911 Saturday night from his father’s home near Bartlett and told dispatchers that he had just shot him.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Woman charged after shooting that killed toddler in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman who allegedly shot a mother and killed a toddler is in custody. Memphis Police Department says Juanita Bruce, 19, is charged with first-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, and four counts of employment of a firearm with Intent to commit a felony.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD searching for suspect after man killed in hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Law enforcement officials are on the lookout for the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run Thursday night in Parkway Village. Memphis Police Department says a man was hit in front of American Place at 4273 American Way. The driver fled the scene leaving the man to die.
MEMPHIS, TN
Magnolia State Live

Investigation leads to stolen trailers, boats, equipment stolen from Mississippi farm, logging business

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, agents with the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and the Panola County Sheriff’s Department executed search warrants at two properties, simultaneously. Authorities recovered several dual axle utility trailers, a horse trailer, two (2) boats with missing VIN plates, a 500-gallon fuel tank, saddles,...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

MPD: Woman, child injured after crash with car escaping police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five people were taken to the hospital after a crash near Rhodes College on Friday afternoon. Memphis police say the incident started when officers attempted to stop a vehicle believed to be involved in an armed carjacking earlier in the morning. The driver refused to stop...
MEMPHIS, TN

