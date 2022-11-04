Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two teens, adult charged in carjacking & chase that critically injured infant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are now charged – two of them teens – after a carjacking and chase Friday afternoon that left a woman and child injured. According to the police affidavit, it all started about 4 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, when a man told Memphis Police that he was at the Exxon in the 1000 block of Union filling up his rental car when an armed man approached and demanded the keys. The man told MPD he threw to the guy as he backed away, and heard a gunshot, then saw a second man get into the car before they took off. MPD said the carjacking was caught on surveillance video.
Victim reports robbery, attempted kidnapping at Southland Mall
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for a man and woman accused of robbery and attempted kidnapping at the Southland Mall in October. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to an emergency call at Southland Mall around 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 18 to find a victim who said she was approached by a man and woman who were both armed.
Man dead following shooting on Woodfield Park Drive, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating following a shooting that left a man dead. Police said it happened on Saturday around 8:30 p.m., at 2122 Woodfield Park Drive. Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
MPD provides details on deadly toddler shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting on Breedlove Street where three victims were shot. According to MPD, witnesses said Bruce got into a fight at New Chicago Park with Kavious Askew on Nov. 4. During the fight, she pulled a gun from her purse and...
Man killed in Frayser shooting, woman detained, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in Frayser Sunday morning. At approximately 8:55 AM, Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Madewell Street, off Dellwood Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police...
Witness recounts shooting at North Memphis park that left 1-year-old girl dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman accused of pulling the trigger over a disagreement that left a toddler dead and a mother seriously injured is in custody and will go before a judge on Monday morning. A witness who was there when it all happened recounted the tragic outcome to...
Man faces capital murder charge in West Memphis homicide, police say
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A suspect is behind bars after a man was shot and killed in West Memphis, Ark., this weekend. On Nov. 6, officers with the West Memphis Police Department (WMPD) responded to a shooting at a home in the 1800 block of N. Mcauley just after 8 p.m.
Woman detained after man found dead in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting on the 3100 block of Madewell Drive Sunday morning and found a man dead from a gunshot wound. A man was pronounced dead on the scene when police arrived. MPD said they have detained a woman in this case. Police are now investigating, but they said […]
Woman charged in fatal shooting of 1-year-old to make first court appearance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman charged in the deadly shooting that killed a toddler and injured a mother on Friday is set to appear in court Monday. This will be the first court appearance for 19-year-old Juanita Bruce since she turned herself in over the weekend as the mother remains hospitalized.
19-year-old charged in toddler’s death appears in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A teenager charged with the shooting death of a toddler in North Memphis on Friday was in court Monday morning. Judge Christian Johnson officially charged 19-year-old Juanita Bruce with first-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, and four counts of employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony. This all stems […]
Man calls 911 after police say he shot, killed father
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been charged with second-degree murder after police say he shot his father in the face Saturday night. According to the affidavit, 32-year-old Jarvis Fullwiley called 911 Saturday night from his father’s home near Bartlett and told dispatchers that he had just shot him.
Neighbor in North Memphis speaks out after a Toddler was killed
Police say a fight between two women ended in gunfire taking the life of a one-year-old. Those with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).
Woman charged after shooting that killed toddler in North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman who allegedly shot a mother and killed a toddler is in custody. Memphis Police Department says Juanita Bruce, 19, is charged with first-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, and four counts of employment of a firearm with Intent to commit a felony.
Woman found shot on I-240 after vehicle fire, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was found shot on I-240 after a vehicle caught fire on Friday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department. Officers responded around 4 p.m. to the interstate near Poplar Avenue and found that a woman had been shot, police said. Police said that one...
MPD searching for suspect after man killed in hit-and-run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Law enforcement officials are on the lookout for the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run Thursday night in Parkway Village. Memphis Police Department says a man was hit in front of American Place at 4273 American Way. The driver fled the scene leaving the man to die.
7 charged in Southaven sporting goods shoplift, police say
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A 17-year-old, and six adults were arrested in a sporting goods shoplift in Southaven. On Nov. 4 at approximately 1:25 PM, Southaven Police responded to a shoplifting call at the Sportsman’s Warehouse on Marathon Way. When officers arrived, they arrested seven people. In addition to...
Search is on for driver who hit and killed pedestrian Thursday night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help after a man was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday night. MPD was called to the scene just before 11:30 p.m. Nov. 3, 2022, in the 4200 block of American Way near Cherry Road. Officers found a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle, and said the driver took off without stopping.
Young Dolph's Murder Suspect Begs Judge For Help & Fears For His Life
Why do you think the judge will deny this suspect's request?
Investigation leads to stolen trailers, boats, equipment stolen from Mississippi farm, logging business
On Wednesday, Oct. 26, agents with the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and the Panola County Sheriff’s Department executed search warrants at two properties, simultaneously. Authorities recovered several dual axle utility trailers, a horse trailer, two (2) boats with missing VIN plates, a 500-gallon fuel tank, saddles,...
MPD: Woman, child injured after crash with car escaping police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five people were taken to the hospital after a crash near Rhodes College on Friday afternoon. Memphis police say the incident started when officers attempted to stop a vehicle believed to be involved in an armed carjacking earlier in the morning. The driver refused to stop...
