MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are now charged – two of them teens – after a carjacking and chase Friday afternoon that left a woman and child injured. According to the police affidavit, it all started about 4 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, when a man told Memphis Police that he was at the Exxon in the 1000 block of Union filling up his rental car when an armed man approached and demanded the keys. The man told MPD he threw to the guy as he backed away, and heard a gunshot, then saw a second man get into the car before they took off. MPD said the carjacking was caught on surveillance video.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO