SPRINGFIELD, IL — A group of 62 Illinois State's attorneys are alleging a criminal justice reform act signed into law by J.B. Pritzker in 2021 is not constitutional. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today Act has been met with very strong feelings. People who oppose the bill believe it strips rights from police officers and makes Illinois less safe. Supporters believe it's a big step in the right direction towards criminal justice reform.

