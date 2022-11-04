Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Low-income Kentucky families invited to apply for one-time energy cost assistance through LIHEAP
FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky families at 130% of the Federal Poverty Guideline or below are invited to apply for one-time assistance with their heating costs through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program Subsidy. According to a Monday release from the Kentucky Community Action partnership, Kentucky's Community Action Network agencies...
wpsdlocal6.com
62 Illinois attorneys claim SAFE-T Act unconstitutional, file suit
SPRINGFIELD, IL — A group of 62 Illinois State's attorneys are alleging a criminal justice reform act signed into law by J.B. Pritzker in 2021 is not constitutional. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today Act has been met with very strong feelings. People who oppose the bill believe it strips rights from police officers and makes Illinois less safe. Supporters believe it's a big step in the right direction towards criminal justice reform.
wpsdlocal6.com
Another 90,000 Kentucky voters show up for early voting
Another 90,000 Kentucky voters took advantage of early voting Friday, an even bigger number than Thursday's, said Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams. In total, 171,868 people voted Thursday and Friday: 82,918 Republicans, 79,497 Democrats and 9,453 Independents. On the first day of early in-person no-excuse voting, which was Thursday,...
wpsdlocal6.com
165 Miles: Catastrophe in Kentucky
Maiden Alley Cinema showing Dec. 10 tornado documentary, other local films during River's Edge International Film Festival. "165 Miles: Catastrophe in Kentucky," will follow the trail of destruction left by the Dec. 10 tornado. Survivors from all over Western Kentucky will tell their stories — sharing their struggles, grief, and incredible resiliency.
wpsdlocal6.com
Governor appoints local doctor, bank official to Kentucky Fire Commission, Financial Institutions Board
PADUCAH — Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed a doctor and the vice president of a bank from Paducah to a state board and a state commission. The governor appointed Dr. Irvin Smith, a physician at Healthworks LLC, to serve on the Kentucky Fire Commission. Smith replaces Fadi Al Akhrass, who has resigned from the commission, the governor's office announced Friday.
wpsdlocal6.com
Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash
HARLAN, Ky. (AP) — A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader that 55-year-old David Sanford of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients.
wpsdlocal6.com
World record Powerball jackpot rolls for Monday drawing
Kentuckians have another opportunity to win the world’s largest ever lottery prize. No one matched all the winning numbers from last night’s Powerball drawing, so the jackpot has rolled to an estimated $1.9 billion, with a cash option amount of $929.1 million, for Monday night’s Powerball drawing.
wpsdlocal6.com
Local non-profit ships dozens of care packages to military each month, seeking volunteers
PADUCAH — "Some people's heroes wear capes, mine wear Kevlar." That quote, from this week's featured Mug Monday nonprofit — The Hugs Project of Western Kentucky — demonstrates just how much this organization looks up to active-duty military members. On their website, the Hugs Project explains their...
wpsdlocal6.com
Wake up Weather:11/07/2022
PADUCAH — Partly sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s and a small chance of showers in Tennessee. Highs in the 40s this weekend.
