LGBTQ+ leaders weigh in on potential 2022 election impacts

With the midterm election just days away and many hot-button issues hanging in the balance, members of the LGBTQ+ community are making sure their voices are heard this election cycle.

Lee Soulja, the executive director of the NYC Center for Black Pride, says that come Election Day, he hopes congressmembers, senators and the governor can help address affordable housing issues impacting the community.

According to UCLA’s School of Law, people who identify as LGBTQ+ are over twice as likely to experience homelessness.

“Homelessness is just, especially among the LGBTQ youth, is tremendous,” said Soulja. “How many parents don’t accept their kids and put them out? What happens to those kids? There’s no housing for them.”

Sean Ebony-Coleman, head of LGBTQ+ nonprofit Destination Tomorrow, says that after Roe v. Wade was struck down earlier this year, he is worried for the future of gay marriage.

“When you start to remove rights or the ability for folks to have agency over their own body or own lives, you have to wonder how far they’re going to go,” said Ebony-Coleman. “Of course, we’re incredibly nervous about having the right to marry.”

Ebony-Coleman and Soulja say they hope to see elected leaders work with the LGBTQ+ community to preserve and continue the progress they’ve made.