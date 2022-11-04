ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

LGBTQ+ leaders weigh in on potential 2022 election impacts

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GO9GW_0iy6ydjb00

With the midterm election just days away and many hot-button issues hanging in the balance, members of the LGBTQ+ community are making sure their voices are heard this election cycle.

Lee Soulja, the executive director of the NYC Center for Black Pride, says that come Election Day, he hopes congressmembers, senators and the governor can help address affordable housing issues impacting the community.

According to UCLA’s School of Law, people who identify as LGBTQ+ are over twice as likely to experience homelessness.

“Homelessness is just, especially among the LGBTQ youth, is tremendous,” said Soulja. “How many parents don’t accept their kids and put them out? What happens to those kids? There’s no housing for them.”

Sean Ebony-Coleman, head of LGBTQ+ nonprofit Destination Tomorrow, says that after Roe v. Wade was struck down earlier this year, he is worried for the future of gay marriage.

“When you start to remove rights or the ability for folks to have agency over their own body or own lives, you have to wonder how far they’re going to go,” said Ebony-Coleman. “Of course, we’re incredibly nervous about having the right to marry.”

Ebony-Coleman and Soulja say they hope to see elected leaders work with the LGBTQ+ community to preserve and continue the progress they’ve made.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Vote 2022: President Biden visits Yonkers to boost Gov. Hochul as Election Day nears

Gov. Kathy Hochul appeared at a big rally with President Joe Biden in Yonkers Sunday night with the hopes of getting a boost ahead of Election Day this Tuesday. Biden's visit at Sarah Lawrence College happened a day after Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin was on the campaign trail with Republican candidates from Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties in Mahopac on Saturday.
YONKERS, NY
News 12

Police: Driver charged with DUI after SUV overturns in Wantagh

Police say a driver is facing a DUI charge after an SUV overturned in a crash in Wantagh Saturday night. Authorities say the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Wantagh Avenue. Police say 68-year-old William Hunt, of Rockville Centre, was driving northbound when he crashed into a parked vehicle. They...
WANTAGH, NY
News 12

News 12

118K+
Followers
40K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy