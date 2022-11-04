Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Pantoja’s NJPW Battle Autumn Review 11.5.22
November 5th, 2022 | Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium in Osaka, Japan | Attendance: 4,006. Apologies for these reviews being later than expected. This and Crown Jewel are airing on a really busy weekend for me involving a family gathering and a road trip for a football game so I’ll be out of the house for a lot of it.
411mania.com
GCW’s Brett Lauderdale Says He Almost Bought CZW
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, GCW owner Brett Lauderdale revealed that he almost purchased Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) years ago. He said: “It is true. I actually had a deal to buy CZW. We had a signed MOU, which is a memorandum of understanding, where we outlined the terms and it was signed by all parties. And yeah, it was basically a done deal. And then when it became time to progress, [CZW owner DJ Hyde] bailed. I guess he got cold feet or whatever. … Or somebody got in his ear, or whatever it was, and he just bailed out.“
411mania.com
Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite following tonight’s Rampage. You can check out the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Wednesday live on TBS:. * AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament First Round Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page. * 2 Out...
411mania.com
Brian Pillman Jr. Credits Veteran Wrestlers Who Helped Him Out
Speaking recently on Busted Open Radio, Brian Pillman Jr. shared the names of various figures in the wrestling industry that have contributed to his career success (per Wrestling Inc). As a second-generation talent, Pillman named a series of people who offered him invaluable assistance and advice over the years. You can read a few highlights and listen to the full episode below.
411mania.com
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
The ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles are on the line on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship...
411mania.com
411’s WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Preview
Hello 411 guys, gals, enbies, and everyone else! Welcome to 411’s WWE Crown Jewel preview! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and that’s right — Sweet Saudi Blood Money VIII is here as WWE returns to Riyadh for their latest Saudi Arabia show. WWE has a collection of eight matches to satisfy MBS their fanbase, most of which are pretty clearly stopgap bouts to deliver some star power for this PPV. Look, at this point the Saudi PPVs are what they are. Most of the matches here have potential to deliver, which is an improvement over Crown Jewels and Super Showdowns of years past. We have a lot to get into for Saturday’s show so without further ado let’s prep for the brutal heat, get all of the women in neck-to-toe ring gear and dive in!
411mania.com
Bianca Belair Is the Last Woman Standing, Retains Title at WWE Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)
– It was a hard-fought match, but Bianca Belair was the Last Woman Standing against Bayley at today’s WWE Crown Jewel event. There were weapons, ladders, chairs, and even a golf cart, but Bayley was not able to overcome the E-S-T of WWE in their Last Woman Standing Match at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.
411mania.com
NJPW STRONG New Japan Showdown Full Results 11.05.2022: #1 Contender’s Tag Team Fatal Four-Way Match & More
The first part of the NJPW STRONG New Japan Showdown event was broadcast by New Japan Pro-Wrestling on November 5, with matches having been taped on October 16 in Los Angeles, CA. You can see the complete results (via Fightful) and some highlights below. *Christopher Daniels defeated Rocky Romero. *#1...
411mania.com
Tony Khan Names His Favorite Second-Generation Wrestler
Tony Khan has weighed in on who his favorite second-generation wrestler is. Khan was a guest on Busted Open Radio last week and was asked about his personal favorite when it comes to wrestlers who is the child of another performer, pointing out Randy Savage as the son of Angelo Poffo before praising AEW star HOOK.
411mania.com
Brock Lesnar Barely Survives Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)
– Brock Lesnar managed to get his win back against Bobby Lashley at today’s WWE Crown Jewel event, but just barely. He also did not walk away from the match unscathed. Lashley took the fight to Lesnar from the outset of the match and absolutely dominated Lesnar. Lashley applied the Hurt Lock on Lesnar, but Lesnar managed to spring off the corner and landed on top of Lashley to pick up the pinfall victory.
411mania.com
World Title Eliminator Tournament Brackets Revealed on AEW Rampage
The World Title Eliminator Tournament kicks off next week, and the brackets were revealed on this week’s AEW Rampage. AEW announced the following brackets for the eight-man tournament, which will culminate at AEW Full Gear with the winner getting a World Championship match at Winter Is Coming:. & Eddie...
411mania.com
Jeff Jarrett Is ‘Excited’ About Starting Up With AEW
Speaking on his most recent episode of the My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett shared how he’s feeling after leaving WWE and later being hired as AEW’s Director of Business Development (per Wrestling Inc). The wrestler was enthusiastic about the opportunities and atmosphere at AEW and seemed very pleased with the new arrangement. You can read a few highlights from Jarrett below.
411mania.com
Davey Richards On How His NWA 74 Match Came About, Praises Billy Corgan
Davey Richards defended the MLW National Openweight Titloe at NWA 74, and he recently discussed how the match came about. Richards was a guest on the Battleground Podcast and talked about getting booked for the PPV, while also praising NWA owner Billy Corgan for being someone who isn’t afraid to “make things happen.” You can check out some highlights below:
411mania.com
NJPW Announce Teams For Super Junior Tag League and World Tag League
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the teams for both the 2022 World Tag League and Super Junior Tag League. The World Tag League begins on November 21 and will finish on December 14. The winners will get a shot at the IWGP World Tag Team Titles, currently held by FTR, at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4.
411mania.com
What Happened After AEW Rampage Ended
A new report has details on what went down after the cameras turned off following tonight’s AEW Rampage. PWInsider reports that Samoa Joe cut a promo saying that he and Wardlow would give no quarter moving forward, and then Tony Khan came out. Khan was cut off by The Factory, with QT Marshall coming out to sing a ditty about New Jersey.
411mania.com
Join 411’s Live WWE Crown Jewel Coverage
Welcome to 411’s WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Report. Tonight’s Kickoff Show hosts are Jackie Redmond, Matt Camp, and Peter Rosenberg. They start by running down the entire card and announce that Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley will open the show. They head to a video package for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley followed by a video package for The O.C. vs. The Judgment Day. Next up is a video package for Braun Strowman vs. Omos followed by a video package for Asuka & Alexa Bliss vs. Damage CTRL. We head to a video package for Bianca Belair vs. Bayley followed by a video package for The Usos vs. The Brawling Brutes. Next up is a video package for Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross, and then the Kickoff Show hosts break down the entire card one more time. The Kickoff Show finishes up with a video package for Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul.
411mania.com
Tony Khan Teases AEW Expanding Live Calendar Next Year, Talks Pro Wrestling NOAH Booking Shinsuke Nakamura
Tony Khan has a new executive in charge of live events in Jeff Jarrett, and he says they’re excited to expand their live calendar in 2023. Khan touched on the topic during his conversation with Sports Illustrated and you can see some highlights below:. On Colt Cabana’s appearance on...
411mania.com
WWE News: Campus Rush Continuing, Roman Reigns’ Title Wins, Bianca Belair Reacts to Crown Jewel Win
– WWE’s Campus Rush tour continues on Tuesday, November 8th at Boise State University before moving to The University of Arkansas the following day as the company seeks more NIL and WWE NXT candidates for recruitment. – WWE Playlist featured a compilation clip of Roman Reigns on their YouTube...
411mania.com
WWE Smackdown World Cup Announced, Kicking Off On Next Week’s Show
The Smackdown World Cup tournament will begin on next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced an eight-man tournament to begin next week, as well as several other matches. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs live on FOX:. * Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship...
411mania.com
Odyssey Jones Thinks Cody Rhodes Is The Only Genuine Threat To Roman Reigns
Odyssey Jones appeared recently on the Wrestling the Rap Game Podcast and offered the opinion that Cody Rhodes is one of the few — if not the only — legitimate threat to Roman Reigns’ title hold (per Wrestling Inc). While Rhodes is currently out of commission from a torn tendon, Jones believes that Reigns and The Bloodline’s dominance could possibly be up for grabs once the wrestler returns to the ring. You can read a highlight from Jones and watch the full episode below.
Comments / 0