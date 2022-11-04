Read full article on original website
Ukraine news – live: Putin continues to escalate war, says US amid attacks on Donetsk
Washington has accused Russia of escalating the war in Ukraine and delaying negotiations instead of bringing the conflict to an end.“If Russia is ready for that negotiation, it should stop its bombs. It should stop its missiles. It should stop attacking and killing Ukrainian civilians – pursuing infrastructure, including civilian infrastructure,” US state department spokesperson Ned Price said last night.He said: “But of course, the Kremlin is doing the opposite. It is continuing to escalate this war rather than to offer any sort of real signal that it is ready for or open to negotiations.”This comes as heavy fighting...
Need2Know: U.S. Hits 1 Million COVID Deaths, Russia Amps Up Attacks & Student Debt
Catching you up on what you need to know on May 5, 2022, with reports that the United States has reached one million COVID deaths, Russian attacks in Ukraine amping up, eight attorney generals urging President Biden to cancel student debt, and more.
N. Korea denies US claims it sent artillery shells to Russia
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has denied American claims that it’s shipping artillery shells and ammunition to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine, and on Tuesday accused the United States of lying. The denial follows dozens of weapons tests by North Korea, including short-range...
In midterms, inflation and border overshadow fears for democracy and abortion rights
WASHINGTON — Unless nearly every pollster in America is wrong, Republicans will retake the House in Tuesday’s midterms, and maybe the Senate. That would bring divided government back to Washington and with it, the likelihood of stalemate on the most contentious issues. Still, the prizes in an election...
Editorial Roundup: Texas
Austin American Statesman. November 6, 2022. Editorial: On Election Day, vote for candidates who respect democracy. Texas has more election deniers on the ballot than any other state, according to the FiveThirtyEight website. As you cast your ballot for your chosen candidates Tuesday, vote as if democracy depended on the...
In cartoons: Sanity breaks out at the polls? Plus 19 scathing takes on Biden, Putin and more
Laugh, cry or get angry with the latest visual broadsides from the nation's leading editorial cartoonists. From left, right and center, there's a chuckle or groan for everyone. Check it out!
