Rihanna Got Real About Why She Hasn't Shared Her Baby's Name Or Photo Publicly Yet
Rihanna had a baby with A$AP Rocky earlier this year, but we don't know the baby's name — and we haven't seen them yet, either. Here's why.
Amy Schumer's son Gene, 3, was hospitalised with viral infection
Amy Schumer's son Gene was hospitalised with RSV (Respiratory syncytial virus) amid her 'Saturday Night Live' rehearsals. The comedienne admitted last week was the "hardest" of her life as her three-old boy - whom she has with husband Chris Fischer - was battling the viral infection as she performed hosting duties on the late-night sketch show.
Wells Adams says ‘everyone was crying’ at his wedding to Sarah Hyland
Wells Adams says “everyone was crying” at his wedding to Sarah Hyland. ‘The Bachelorette’ contestant, 38, told PEOPLE he feels he got hitched to his “perfect person” after tying the knot with ‘Modern Family’ actress Sarah, 31, on August 20 at Sunstone Winery, near Santa Barbara, California.
Brooklyn Beckham ready to have children 'yesterday'
Brooklyn Beckham was ready to have children "yesterday". The aspiring chef - who is the son of David and Victoria Beckham - has "always wanted" to be a young father and dreams of having "a bunch" of kids but knows he needs to wait until his wife Nicola Peltz is ready to start a family.
‘The Masked Singer’: Walrus Says ‘Everything Was Better’ in the ’90s
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 8 Episode 6 “’90s Night.”]. If you love the ’90s as much as we do (we have a whole Throwback section!), you probably had fun watching the latest Masked Singer. The Lambs once again took...
Louis Tomlinson finds parenting challenging
Louis Tomlinson finds parenting "challenging" but "rewarding". The former One Direction singer was prepared for the responsibility of being a dad because he was the eldest child in a large family but he thinks he has "changed" since Brianna Jungwirth gave birth to their son Freddie six years ago. He...
Emily Blunt not interested in 'strong female lead' roles
Emily Blunt gets "bored" when she's pitched roles described as a "strong female lead". The 39-year-old actress was attracted to the role of Lady Cornelia Locke in new Western TV series 'The English' because the character had more to do than just be seen as "incredibly stoic" and "acting tough".
