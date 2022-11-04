ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Amy Schumer's son Gene, 3, was hospitalised with viral infection

Amy Schumer's son Gene was hospitalised with RSV (Respiratory syncytial virus) amid her 'Saturday Night Live' rehearsals. The comedienne admitted last week was the "hardest" of her life as her three-old boy - whom she has with husband Chris Fischer - was battling the viral infection as she performed hosting duties on the late-night sketch show.
WFMZ-TV Online

Brooklyn Beckham ready to have children 'yesterday'

Brooklyn Beckham was ready to have children "yesterday". The aspiring chef - who is the son of David and Victoria Beckham - has "always wanted" to be a young father and dreams of having "a bunch" of kids but knows he needs to wait until his wife Nicola Peltz is ready to start a family.
FLORIDA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Louis Tomlinson finds parenting challenging

Louis Tomlinson finds parenting "challenging" but "rewarding". The former One Direction singer was prepared for the responsibility of being a dad because he was the eldest child in a large family but he thinks he has "changed" since Brianna Jungwirth gave birth to their son Freddie six years ago. He...
WFMZ-TV Online

Emily Blunt not interested in 'strong female lead' roles

Emily Blunt gets "bored" when she's pitched roles described as a "strong female lead". The 39-year-old actress was attracted to the role of Lady Cornelia Locke in new Western TV series 'The English' because the character had more to do than just be seen as "incredibly stoic" and "acting tough".

Comments / 0

Community Policy