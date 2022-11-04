Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Crawford: Spence Is About To Fight A Guy, Keith Thurman, He Promised He'd Never Fight
Errol Spence Jr. hasn’t revealed who he will fight next now that his showdown with Terence Crawford has been, at the very least, pushed into 2023. Crawford suggested during his Instagram Live session Tuesday night that Spence will fight longtime rival Keith Thurman. Spence repeatedly has said in recent years that he won’t fight Thurman, but Spence-Thurman seemingly is the most marketable in-house fight Premier Boxing Champions founder Al Haymon can put together after prolonged negotiations with Crawford ceased a few weeks ago.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Seniesa Estrada in Top Form For Top Rank Debut
After nearly 11 months out of the ring, Seniesa "Super Bad" Estrada is ready to make up for lost time. Estrada, who signed a long-term promotional pact with Top Rank earlier this year, will defend her WBA minimumweight world title Saturday against Jazmin Gala Villarino at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. (photos by Mikey Williams)
Boxing Scene
Sonny Bill Williams Suffers Shock Knockout Loss To Mark Hunt
In what many saw a stunning upset, undefeated Sonny Bill Williams was viciously knocked out by 48-year-old UFC veteran Mark Hunt. The fight, which took place at the Aware Super Theatre in Sydney, saw Hunt blast out Williams in the fourth round with a barrage of heavy punches. At the...
Boxing Scene
Rakhimov Gets Off The Floor To Stop Zelfa Barrett in Ninth For IBF Title
Shavkat Rakhimov made it count the second time around. An historic win was produced by Tajikistan’s Rakhimov, who claimed the IBF junior lightweight title on his second try in a ninth-round knockout of Zelfa Barrett. Rakhimov was dropped in round three but rallied back to twice floor Barrett in forcing the stoppage at 2:35 of round nine Saturday on DAZN from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Boxing Scene
Dmitry Bivol-Gilberto Ramirez: Stats & Stakes
Light heavyweight titlist Dmitry Bivol is about to answer those two questions. In May, Bivol meticulously outboxed super middleweight champion Saul Alvarez, handing the superstar his first loss since 2013. It was a close fight on the official cards. It wasn’t that close in the ring. Bivol used his length, jab, and smart right hands to stifle and visibly fluster Alvarez. For Bivol, it was the big fight that had eluded him and he delivered.
Boxing Scene
Amir Anderson Aims For Gold at The Youth World Championships
Syracuse light middleweight Amir “Cashman” Anderson has gone from being bullied in school to one of the faces of USA Boxing’s immediate future. The 18-year-old Anderson has already captured top honors at the 2022 Summer Festival National Championships, 2022 USA Boxing National Qualifier, 2021 USA Boxing Youth National Championships, 2019 USA Boxing Junior National Championships and 2019 Eastern Regional Open in his young career.
Boxing Scene
Ronnie Shields: Morrell Wants To Fight Canelo, But, Of Course, Canelo's Not Gonna Fight Him
MINNEAPOLIS – The WBA hasn’t ordered Canelo Alvarez to defend his “super” 168-pound championship against David Morrell Jr. The Cuban southpaw owns the WBA’s “world” super middleweight title and, in accordance with the WBA’s standards, has earned his shot at one of the Mexican superstar’s four 168-pound crowns. A showdown with Alvarez is the fight Morrell truly wants, yet he understands it won’t happen at any point in the foreseeable future.
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Jake Paul is Improving, Now He Really Has To Fight a Boxer
Eddie Hearn, who promoted the pro debut for Youtube star turned boxer, Jake Paul (6-0, 4 KOs), would like to see him face a boxer in his next fight. Paul returned to the ring last month in Arizona, where he dropped and decisioned MMA legend Anderson Silva over eight rounds.
Boxing Scene
Chantelle Cameron vs. Jessica McCaskill - CompuBox Punch Stats
Chantelle Cameron, already the WBC and IBF super lightweight titlist, added the vacant WBA, IBO and WBO belts to become the new undisputed champion on the Bivol-Ramirez undercard in Abu Dhabi. Cameron's textbook long-range boxing, straighter punches and better timing combined with Jessica McCaskill's curiously flat performance in the first...
Boxing Scene
Gallimore Would've Welcomed Rosario Rematch; Wants To Show He's Back Versus Czerkaszyn
MINNEAPOLIS – Nathaniel Gallimore would’ve happily accepted a rematch with Jeison Rosario on short notice. The veteran middleweight was surprised a Rosario rematch wasn’t proposed to him last week, when Rosario’s original opponent, Yoelvis Gomez, withdrew from their 10-round, 160-pound bout because he suffered an injury to his right wrist while training. Brian Mendoza replaced Gomez, which will leave Gallimore to open Showtime’s three-bout broadcast against undefeated Fiodor Czerkaszyn in another 10-round middleweight match at The Armory.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez on Pedraza: It’s Not Someone That I Would Have Liked To Face
The boxing world was seemingly Teofimo Lopez’s oyster following his upset win over Vasiliy Lomachenko in 2020. However, after watching his pristine and flawless record go by the wayside at the hands of George Kambosos Jr. one year later, the brash and flamboyant 25-year-old was forced to hit the reset button.
Boxing Scene
Jeison Rosario: Time To Say Goodbye, I'm Not Fighting Anymore, Time To Retire
The Armory in Minneapolis - Brian Mendoza (21-2, 15 KOs) seized his opportunity and delivered a stunning fifth-round KO over former unified world champion Jeison Rosario (23-4-1, 17 KOs) in a performance that Mendoza described as career-altering. The 27-year-old Rosario announced his retirement following the fight. Thirty-five seconds into the...
Boxing Scene
Sam Noakes vs. Calvin McCord Set For Parker-Ryder Card
SAM NOAKES IS back in search of a perfect 10 when he makes his return at the 02 Arena on November 26 after making his recovery from a broken thumb, live on BT Sport. Thrill-a-minute lightweight Sam was due to fight back in July before a sparring injury sustained while working with Archie Sharp put him on the missing list.
Boxing Scene
Fiodor Czerkaszyn: I’m Ready For The Big Stage, This is My Step Forward
The Armory in Minneapolis - It was all Fiodor Czerkaszyn (21-0, 13 KOs) in the telecast opener, a fight in which the talented and undefeated middleweight raised his stock even further with an impressive unanimous decision over seasoned veteran Nathaniel Gallimore (22-6-1, 17 KOs). The judges scored the fight 98-92 and 99-91 twice.
Boxing Scene
Shinard Bunch vs. Hank Lundy Set For December 9 in Newton Township, Pennsylvania
On Friday, December 9, promoter Nedal Abuhumoud of Nedal’s Promotions, in association with Paco Presents and Sampson Boxing, will proudly present “Friday Night Fights,” a stacked nine-fight night of world-class professional boxing at the Newtown A.C. in Newton Township, Pennsylvania. In the night’s main event, super lightweight...
Boxing Scene
David Morrell: Everyone at 168 is Aware of Me - I'm Ready For Everybody
Minneapolis’ adopted son and rising phenom David Morrell, Jr. showed flashes of his superstar potential, bloodying and battering mandatory challenger Aidos Yerbossynuly over 12 rounds before closing the show in emphatic fashion to defend his WBA "regular" super middleweight title Saturday night via KO. The contest headlined a Showtime...
Boxing Scene
Tommy Fury: Jake Paul, KSI Have To Fight Me To Prove They Are Legitimate Boxers
Light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) believes firmly that he's the biggest option for Youtube star turned boxer Jake Paul (6-0. 4 KOs). Fury is ready to face Paul or his Youtuber rival, KSI. The younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is scheduled to return on...
Boxing Scene
Floyd Mayweather Planning For February Exhibition Fight in The UK
Former five division world champion Floyd Mayweather is planning for more exhibition fights in 2023. Mayweather retired from the sport in 2017, with an undefeated record of 50-0, after stopping UFC superstar Conor McGregor in a huge cross-sport collision. In December of 2018, Mayweather held his first exhibition bout, when...
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya: Canelo was Enjoying Fruits of His Labor; Zurdo is Hungry!
Oscar De La Hoya believes Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez will showcase a far more desperate — and hence winning — effort against Dmitry Bivol than his former client did against the Russian light heavyweight champion. Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs), of Mexico, is set to take on Bivol,...
Boxing Scene
Savannah Marshall: Shields Knows Fight Was Close, Many People Want To Watch It Again
Former middleweight champion Savannah Marshall would love the opportunity to have a rematch with her career rival, Claressa Shields. Last month in London, Shields handed Marshall her first career defeat. Shields boxed and fought her way to a ten round unanimous decision to become the undisputed champion at middleweight for the second time.
