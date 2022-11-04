Read full article on original website
Two teens arrested in shooting of Washington Commanders RB Brian Robinson
Two teenagers were arrested this week in the shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson this summer, Washington, D.C. police announced. The teenagers have been charged in the Aug. 28 attack with assault with intent to rob while armed, the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department said. One teenager, who was...
Security guard charged with shooting man at South Baltimore Royal Farms
BALTIMORE -- A security guard was arrested for shooting a man at a Royal Farms in South Baltimore on Sunday.Kanisha Spence, 45, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder.Officers responded to the shooting around 3:27 a.m. at the convenience store in the 1800 block of Washington Boulevard. The 26-year-old victim was found at the doorway of the store with a gunshot to his head, according to police.The man was taken to the hospital where he is in "grave condition," police said.Spence is a security guard working with Maximum Protective Security Agency. She was working at the Royal Farms at the...
Man arrested in killing of romantic rival at East Baltimore gas station
BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives have found enough evidence to arrest and charge a man in the killing of his romantic rival at a BP gas station in East Baltimore four months ago.Keith Anderson, 43, has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 29-year-old Markeece Jordan, who was shot multiple times following a "violent dispute" on June 22 at the gas station in the 1900 block of Belair Road.Anderson has also been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and several handgun violations.Jordan was taken to the hospital where he died.Police located and arrested Anderson Monday in the 4800...
2 teens charged in Roxborough HS shooting linked to 2nd murder
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two of the teenagers charged in the deadly shooting outside of Roxborough High School have been linked to another murder in Philadelphia. Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner of Investigations Frank Vanore confirmed to Eyewitness News warrants were approved for Troy Fletcher, 15, and Zyhied Jones, 17, in the killing of 19-year-old Tahmir Jones on Sept. 26. That shooting took place on Sept. 26, the day before the shooting outside Roxborough High School that killed 14-year-old Nicholas Elizalde and injured four others. Last month, police released surveillance video of three gunmen firing dozens of shots in broad daylight, killing Tahmir Jones on the 600 block of North 13th Street.
Man accused of killing Baltimore MTA bus driver is also a bus driver, neighbors say
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police are still searching for the man accused of shooting an MTA bus driver to death earlier this week.Investigators believe Leon Douglas Hill shot and killed 40-year-old Elaine Jackson in a bus lot Tuesday. WJZ reporter Jessica Albert went to Windsor Mill, where Hill lives, and learned more about him from neighbors, who say they are shocked and heartbroken he is accused of killing someone.The residents said they know Hill as a kind, hardworking man, and that he was also an MTA bus driver. Baltimore police have not released many details about how Hill and Jackson know each other....
Family of Malik Baker, killed in Baltimore County gas station ambush, pleads for justice
BALTIMORE -- Malik Baker was gunned down at a gas station in Parkville early Sunday morning. Now, for the first time, the 24-year-old's heartbroken family is speaking about the brutal attack."Malik was awesome. He was a brother, a son, a friend, a godson. He was lovable," said Baker's godmother Niquita Gilliam, who spoke on behalf of his mother. "To get the news was definitely devastating."Gilliam recalled her godson's positive attitude and big smile. "You could see all his teeth when he smiled. That was him. All the time. He always had a smile on his face."Surveillance video obtained by WJZ shows...
"No Shoot Zone" activist Tyree Moorehead shot, killed by officer in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore police officer shot and killed a man in West Baltimore on Sunday, according to Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Michael Harrison.That man, Tyree Moorehead, was the creator of the city's "no shoot zones." As an activist, he spray-painted that message across the face of Baltimore—from block to block and from neighborhood to neighborhood.His father, Carlton Moorehead, confirmed to WJZ that his son had been killed by an officer while in the neighborhood of Sandtown-Winchester.Moorehead had been armed with a knife and was assaulting a female on the ground near the intersection of North Fulton Avenue and West Lafayette...
District says Mervo students disciplined appropriately after video shows student beaten at bus stop
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Public Schools officials told WJZ they took appropriate action with those involved in a fight at a bus stop where a Mervo High School student was brutally beaten earlier this week.District officials did not say what that punishment is or how many were disciplined.A disturbing video obtained by WJZ showed a Mervo High School student being brutally beaten near a bus stop on his way home from school on Monday.The student—who classmates say is a freshman—was kicked in the head, shoved and punched by other students just blocks from the high school on Harford Road in...
MTA bus driver took out peace order against man accused of killing her in South Baltimore lot
BALTIMORE - WJZ discovered new information that sheds light on the relationship between MTA bus driver Elaine Jackson, 40, and the man accused of shooting her to death at her job, Leon Hill, 53.WJZ spoke with Hill's neighbors who said he was also a MTA bus driver.We also looked through court records that show Jackson had taken out a peace order against Hill four days before she was shot, accusing him of harassing and stalking her.In that peace order, Jackson wrote a chilling statement that said Hill allegedly told her if he couldn't have her, no one could.Jackson starts the...
Woman arrested in stabbing at Midtown steakhouse
NEW YORK -- A woman has been arrested in connection to a stabbing inside a restaurant in Midtown.It happened Friday night at Ruth's Chris Steak House on West 51st Street and Broadway. Police say two women having dinner at the restaurant became angry when a man sitting at a nearby table got into an argument with a restaurant employee.One of the women allegedly approached the man with a knife and stabbed him in the back before she and the other woman ran off.The 24-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The restaurant worker was not hurt.Police say 41-year-old Joan Thompson, of West Harlem, was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with assault and menacing.
Man killed in shooting in South Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A man was killed Thursday evening in South Baltimore, according to police.Officers said the man was shot in the head during a shooting in the 1800 block of Wilkens Avenue.He died at the scene.This is Baltimore's 284 murder investigation in 2022.Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Police ID three suspects arrested for multiple commercial burglaries, possible ATM thefts
BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Police identified three men who are accused in multiple commercial burglaries, and could be tied to attempted ATM thefts.On Wednesday, Baltimore County police said that they had arrested and charged three suspects in Baltimore City and those suspects may be "responsible for multiple commercial burglaries that occurred in Baltimore County." Stephan James Vaughn, 44, has been charged with second-degree burglary and theft of a car. Frank Richardson, 39, and Kobe Smith, 34, have been charged with second-degree burglary and multiple theft charges.Police responded to an attempted ATM theft at the Dunkin Donuts off Boston Street in Canton sometime after 3 a.m. Wednesday.According to the police, there was another crime involving an ATM only a few miles away. About three hours later, in the 1900 block of Aliceanna Street in Fells Point, multiple people were able to steal an ATM at a corner store in that location, investigators said.These latest cases now bring the number of attempted and successful ATM thefts across the region to at least 16 within the past four months.
Four people injured in South Baltimore shooting, police say
BALTIMORE -- Four people were shot in South Baltimore on Tuesday night, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in that part of the city responded to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of W. Pratt Street at 7:40 p.m., police said.Once there, officers found a 38-year-old woman who had been shot in the arm and a 53-year-old man who had been shot in his left foot, according to authorities.The two gunshot victims were taken by ambulances to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries, police said.While police were searching for evidence and witnesses to the shooting, a third gunshot victim walked into one of the local hospitals in search of medical attention, according to authorities.That person, a man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.Later on, police learned that a 17-year-old boy had showed up at a local hospital in search of treatment for a graze wound, according to authorities.Southern District detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact them at 410-396-2499.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
60-year-old man arrested after woman shot in Windsor Mill
BALTIMORE -- A 60-year-old man was arrested Thursday night after he allegedly shot a woman in Windsor Mill, according to Baltimore County Police. Officers responded at 9:30 p.m. to the 2500 block of Carnaby Drive, where they found the woman shot. She was hospitalized and is in stable condition. Police said the suspect "remained on the scene" and that he was eventually arrested without incident. He has not been identified. No further information is available in the incident.
Squeegee workers arrested for stealing driver's phone, draining CashApp in downtown Baltimore
BALTIMORE - Three squeegee workers were arrested Tuesday afternoon for allegedly stealing a driver's phone and taking out a large amount of money from a CashApp.Police said the incident happened on Martin Luther King Blvd and Washington Blvd.Officers spotted the squeegee workers who took off and broke into a basement in the 600 block of Portland Street.Three men - ages 18, 20 and 22 - were taken into custody and charged with larceny and unarmed robbery.
Reward offered for information leading to arrest of squeegee worker accused of robbery
BALTIMORE - A $2,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest of a squeegee worker accused of robbery in downtown Baltimore.Police said a squeegee worker reportedly robbed a person around 2:20 p.m. on Oct. 18 at the intersection of I-83 Southbound and East Fayette Street.Police released a photo in hopes the public can identify him.Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587. Baltimore City's "Squeegee Collaborative" is expected to release its report next week on how to deal with the disruption of squeegee workers..The Mayor's Office confirms some of the recommendations include enforcement zones with worker and driver accountability, a code of conduct for self- regulation and guaranteed income to get some workers off the streets.
After ‘No Shoot Zone’ activist killed by Baltimore Police, loved ones point to mental illness, lament police response
Tyree Moorehead became well known in Baltimore for his anti-violence activism, using spray paint to mark “No Shoot Zones” at shooting and homicide scenes across the city. During a yearslong effort to quell the pervasive violence plaguing his community, Moorehead often spoke publicly about his personal experiences, including in social media posts and interviews about moving forward after ...
Alexandria man convicted after striking a motorcyclist going over 100 mph on George Washington Memorial Parkway
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — An Alexandria man faces up to 10 years in prison after being convicted of hitting a motorcyclist while driving over 100 mph back in April, resulting in serious injuries. According to court records and evidence presented, on April 8, 2022, Menyelek Maynard, 26, was driving his...
MCS Maryland offers rewards of $8K for info on two gunshot victims killed in October
BALTIMORE -- Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering two separate rewards of $8,000 for information that might help detectives determine who shot two men who were shot in Baltimore in October.Brandon Williams was shot and killed in the 5600 block of Magnolia Avenue on Oct. 21, according to authorities.Marcus Lynch was shot and killed in the 500 block of S. Bentalou Street on Oct. 30, authorities said.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Teenage girl shot next to Northeast Baltimore school on Sunday
BALTIMORE -- A teenager was shot next to a school in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in that part of the city were sent to investigate a shooting in the 2800 block of Kentucky Avenue around 3:50 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 16-year-old girl who had been shot in the back near the Belair-Edison School, police said.An ambulance took the teenager to a local hospital so that she could receive medical treatment for her gunshot injury, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Northeastern District detectives at 410-396-2444.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup.
