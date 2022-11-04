The Goodtime Hotel is a trendy new(ish) South Beach hotel with a rooftop bar owned by superstar producer and singer/songwriter Pharrell Williams, Axios’ Emma Way writes.The big picture: Everything about the 266-room, seven-story hotel matches its cute pastel color palette and art deco design.Cost: Perhaps one of the best parts of The Goodtime is the price. When the hotel first opened with a celeb-studded party in 2021, Travel & Leisure reported rooms started at $548 a night.Yes, but: On a work trip visiting the Miami team in October, our editors paid just $130 each for a Tuesday night.According to scans...

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO