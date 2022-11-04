ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Axios Miami

We found the cutest hotel in Miami Beach for just $130 a night

The Goodtime Hotel is a trendy new(ish) South Beach hotel with a rooftop bar owned by superstar producer and singer/songwriter Pharrell Williams, Axios’ Emma Way writes.The big picture: Everything about the 266-room, seven-story hotel matches its cute pastel color palette and art deco design.Cost: Perhaps one of the best parts of The Goodtime is the price. When the hotel first opened with a celeb-studded party in 2021, Travel & Leisure reported rooms started at $548 a night.Yes, but: On a work trip visiting the Miami team in October, our editors paid just $130 each for a Tuesday night.According to scans...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

ICU Baby Hope Parade takes place in Zoo Miami

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The second annual ICU Baby Hope Parade was held Sunday morning at Zoo Miami. The event kicked off World Prematurity Month; it featured a family-friendly 2.5-mile walk with fun activities and entertainment. One in 10 babies are born preterm in Florida. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Caught on camera: Burglar makes himself at home in Brickell high-rise

MIAMI – New video shows a West Virginia man accused of breaking into high-rises in Miami and Coral Gables making himself right at home before police said he stole items. Police said 21-year-old Tyler Smith typically took advantage of unlocked doors and stole cash and credit cards he found while rummaging through the apartments.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Locals, tourists share thoughts on upcoming Subtropical Storm Nicole

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - As Subtropical Storm Nicole forms near the Bahamas and approaches the east coast of Florida, locals, tourists and business owners shared their thoughts on the upcoming storm. Not only is rain a concern, but the king tides that are set to approach will also add to...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
luxury-houses.net

Brand New 14,000 SF Oceanfront Masterpiece in Miami Beach Hits The Market for $35 Million

158 Palm Avenue Home in Miami Beach, Florida for Sale. 158 Palm Avenue, Miami Beach, Florida is a new construction masterpiece in one of the most coveted Miami Beach gated communities with 100′ water frontage, stunning bay and skyline views. This Home in Miami Beach offers 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 158 Palm Avenue, please contact Lourdes Alatriste (Phone: 305-926-5322) at Douglas Elliman for full support and perfect service.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Sandbag distributions held across South Florida amid Nicole preps

(WSVN) - In anticipation of Subtropical Storm Nicole making landfall in South Florida, cities in Miami-Dade and Broward County will begin distributing sandbags in multiple locations on Tuesday. Miami Springs. A sandbag filling station will open Tuesday from 10 a.m. until sans runs at the Miami Springs Community Center (1401...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

South Florida Seafood Fest is back at Coconut Grove

MIAMI – The South Florida Seafood Fest is back this year, taking over Coconut Grove. The event features food from more than 30 local spots and live music. This is the festival’s 10th year, and this year, organizers are hosting it where it all began. “In past years,...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Tropical Storm Nicole hit Miami? Here’s the latest forecast track

Miami-Dade County, along with the rest of South Florida, is in the forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, which is forecast to approach the east coast of Florida late Wednesday or into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane and storm surge watches are in effect for the east coast from Hallandale Beach to Titusville. A tropical storm watch extends ...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Audi Flips In St. Andrews Country Club Boca Raton Sunday

Crash Follows Bizarre Accident In Seven Bridges Delray Beach Overnight. Craziness Behind The Gates! BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s unclear what the driver was doing, but Palm Beach County Fire Rescue rushed to St. Andrews Country Club mid-day Sunday for a spectacular car […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Yes! That’s so good!’: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop opens in Fort Lauderdale

When “Good Morning America” went on a quest for “the best desserts in the country” a couple of months ago, they made a stop at one of South Florida’s revered sweet spots, Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop in Wynwood. There, correspondent Will Reeve filled his face so full of guava berry pie that he could barely choke out his review: “Yes!” Reeve exclaimed to the camera, with a fist pump. “That’s so ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

2 men shot in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured over the weekend in the city’s Overtown neighborhood. The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Northwest Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street. According to police, officers arrived at the scene to find...
MIAMI, FL
gotodestinations.com

The 11 Best Breakfast Spots in Key Largo, Florida – (With Photos)

Ah, breakfast. The most important meal of the day. And there’s no better place to enjoy a delicious morning meal than Key Largo, Florida. Just imagine sitting down to a plate of fresh-caught seafood, eggs cooked to perfection, and crispy bacon while the sun rises over the beautiful Florida Keys.
KEY LARGO, FL
miamilaker.com

Vicky Bakery celebrates 50 years of sweetness

What began 50 years ago as an American dream has grown to a family-run business built on pastelitos and croquetas, among other classic Cuban baked goods. Vicky Bakery opened in southeast Hialeah in 1972, at 860 SE 8th St. Since then, the business has expanded and, with franchises too, grown...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
Deerfield News

CENTURY VILLAGE DEERFIELD BEACH WOMAN SAYS COYOTE WAS STALKING HER AND HER DOG – Coyotes In Florida What The FWC Says To Do

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl- Deerfield Beach has been the site of multiple coyote sightings from Crystal Lake to Deer Creek to Century Village to Waterford Homes again. Seems no neighborhood in Deerfield Beach is immune from coyotes reports have sightings on the east side of Deerfield Beach as well. Recent...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL

