Fort Lauderdale, FL

WSVN-TV

Sandbag distributions held across South Florida amid Nicole preps

(WSVN) - In anticipation of Subtropical Storm Nicole making landfall in South Florida, cities in Miami-Dade and Broward County will begin distributing sandbags in multiple locations on Tuesday. Miami Springs. A sandbag filling station will open Tuesday from 10 a.m. until sans runs at the Miami Springs Community Center (1401...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

STORM NICOLE: Pompano Beach Distributing Sand Bags To Residents

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The developing system now known as Subtropical Storm Nicole is expected to bring significant weather to South Florida. A Hurricane Watch is in effect that includes Palm Beach County and Broward County. In Pompano Beach, officials will distribute sandbags […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Car hits column in front porch of SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver careened into a home in Southwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 8500 block of Southwest 98th Avenue, just after 8:30 p.m., Sunday. The car involved hit a column in the house’s porch, leaving extensive...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Tropical Storm Nicole hit Fort Lauderdale? Here’s the latest forecast track

Fort Lauderdale and all of Broward County are in the forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, which is forecast to approach the east coast of Florida late Wednesday or into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane and storm surge watches are in effect for the east coast from Hallandale Beach to Titusville. A tropical storm watch extends from ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

ICU Baby Hope Parade takes place in Zoo Miami

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The second annual ICU Baby Hope Parade was held Sunday morning at Zoo Miami. The event kicked off World Prematurity Month; it featured a family-friendly 2.5-mile walk with fun activities and entertainment. One in 10 babies are born preterm in Florida. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade; 2 hospitalized

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting investigation is underway in a South Florida neighborhood. On Sunday night, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to reports of a shooting along the 2200 block of Northwest 43rd Street in Northwest Miami-Dade. Two people were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Axios Miami

We found the cutest hotel in Miami Beach for just $130 a night

The Goodtime Hotel is a trendy new(ish) South Beach hotel with a rooftop bar owned by superstar producer and singer/songwriter Pharrell Williams, Axios’ Emma Way writes.The big picture: Everything about the 266-room, seven-story hotel matches its cute pastel color palette and art deco design.Cost: Perhaps one of the best parts of The Goodtime is the price. When the hotel first opened with a celeb-studded party in 2021, Travel & Leisure reported rooms started at $548 a night.Yes, but: On a work trip visiting the Miami team in October, our editors paid just $130 each for a Tuesday night.According to scans...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Car struck by Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A car was struck by a Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park Monday morning. The crash occurred in the area of Prospect Road and Powerline Road. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials were among the agencies that responded to the scene to assist. It’s unclear whether the...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

South Floridians not concerned over upcoming Subtropical Storm Nicole

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As Subtropical Storm Nicole grows stronger and inches closer to Southeast Florida’s coast, residents are prepared for the worst but not worried about it. Local patrons visited grocery stores Monday afternoon but more so for the Powerball lottery tickets. Even though most shoppers were...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
usf.edu

If an Ian slammed South Florida: Nine-foot coastal surge, flooding inland to Hialeah

In 2017, mighty Hurricane Irma delivered a stinging sideswipe to Miami-Dade and other parts of South Florida. Across most of the area, the blow from the Category 4 storm, whose eye made landfall miles away in the Florida Keys, was felt at most as that of a tropical storm. That was bad enough: The wind and rain damaged roofs and felled trees and power lines, knocking out power for days — most notoriously claiming the lives of 12 seniors in Broward County marooned at a nursing home without electricity.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Fort Lauderdale, FL

Boasting 165 miles of inland waterways, Fort Lauderdale in Broward County, Florida, is nicknamed the “Venice of America.”. Just as famous as its inland waterways is the city’s pristine white sand beach, stretching more than seven miles along the Atlantic Ocean. With a population of more than 182,000...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
luxury-houses.net

Brand New 14,000 SF Oceanfront Masterpiece in Miami Beach Hits The Market for $35 Million

158 Palm Avenue Home in Miami Beach, Florida for Sale. 158 Palm Avenue, Miami Beach, Florida is a new construction masterpiece in one of the most coveted Miami Beach gated communities with 100′ water frontage, stunning bay and skyline views. This Home in Miami Beach offers 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 158 Palm Avenue, please contact Lourdes Alatriste (Phone: 305-926-5322) at Douglas Elliman for full support and perfect service.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

2 men shot in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured over the weekend in the city’s Overtown neighborhood. The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Northwest Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street. According to police, officers arrived at the scene to find...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

South Florida Seafood Fest is back at Coconut Grove

MIAMI – The South Florida Seafood Fest is back this year, taking over Coconut Grove. The event features food from more than 30 local spots and live music. This is the festival’s 10th year, and this year, organizers are hosting it where it all began. “In past years,...
MIAMI, FL

