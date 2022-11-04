ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Soccer-Canada look to build foundation with World Cup appearance

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ms7Aj_0iy6xUm900

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Canada have a seemingly small task in Qatar to improve on their last appearance at the World Cup - score.

They have appeared at the finals once before, in 1986, when they crashed out at the group stage with losses to France, Hungary and the Soviet Union and failed to find the net.

Canada's return to the World Cup should be seen as a success in itself, a sign that the North American ice hockey powerhouse is no longer an outsider when it comes to men's soccer.

Led by leading player Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich, Canada were the first CONCACAF country to book a spot in the 2022 finals. But despite their improvement, a knockout stage appearance in Qatar could prove out of reach.

Although they have evolved greatly since the 1986 debacle, Canada will face second-ranked Belgium, an ageing but still impressive team, in Group F and will also take on 2018 finalists Croatia plus Morocco, who were unbeaten in African qualifying.

Manager John Herdman said the World Cup in Qatar represents an opportunity to build a foundation for the 2026 edition, which Canada will host with the United States and Mexico.

"We were just happy to be in any of the groups because this World Cup is about going and enjoying it for our country," Herdman told Canada's TSN sports channel after the draw.

"For many of these men it will be their first experience. But I won't limit their thinking to that... We can go there as underdogs, we can go there with no fear."

Canada's preparation for the tournament, however, was hit by a labour dispute in which players boycotted a friendly against Panama in June over a disagreement about World Cup prize money, among other issues.

That friendly was scheduled to replace a match against Iran, which was called off by Canada Soccer over widespread opposition from politicians and families of Canadians who died aboard a Ukrainian passenger plane shot down near Tehran in January 2020.

Canada, who have risen from 72nd in 2020 to 41st in the world rankings, comfortably beat hosts Qatar 2-0 in a September friendly but then lost 2-0 to 14th-ranked Uruguay.

They face Japan in their final warm-up on Nov. 17 in Dubai and meet Belgium in their World Cup opener six days later.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Argentines forsake buying homes to see Messi play in World Cup

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Emiliano Matrangolo, 39, a business administration graduate in Buenos Aires, is putting everything on the line for the chance to travel to the soccer World Cup in Qatar to cheer on his team, one of the tournament favorites, and star striker Lionel Messi.
Reuters

Pope ends Bahrain trip with visit to Gulf's oldest church

MANAMA, Bahrain, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Pope Francis departed from Bahrain on Sunday after a four-day trip that culminated with a visit to the Gulf's oldest Catholic church, where he told bishops, priests and nuns to remain united as they ministered to the faithful in the majority Muslim area.
Reuters

China vows to continue with 'dynamic-clearing' COVID strategy

BEIJING, Nov 5 (Reuters) - China will persevere with its "dynamic-clearing" approach to COVID-19 cases as soon as they emerge, health officials said on Saturday, adding that measures must be implemented more precisely and meet the needs of vulnerable people.
Reuters

Belgium pledges climate 'loss and damage' funding for Mozambique

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Belgium on Monday became only the third nation in the world to pledge funding to help developing countries cope with unavoidable damage and losses caused by climate change, offering 2.5 million euros in support for Mozambique.
Reuters

UK, France in 'final stages' of deal to tackle illegal migration

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed optimism on Monday about working with France to tackle illegal migration and his spokesman said the two nations were close to a new deal to curb the number of migrants crossing the English Channel.
Reuters

Countries band together to keep forest promise

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 7 (Reuters) - More than 25 countries at the COP27 climate talks on Monday launched a group they said would ensure they hold each other accountable for a pledge to end deforestation by 2030 and announced billions of dollars to finance their efforts.
Reuters

Reuters

641K+
Followers
363K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy