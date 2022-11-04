Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
JSU student struck by vehicle near campus completes organ donation process
A Jacksonville State University student who was struck by a vehicle while crossing Alabama 21 near the campus last Wednesday has died. The Jacksonville Police Department said 22-year-old Leah Tarvin completed her gift-giving journey through organ donation around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning. Tarvin was treated at the scene following the...
ABC 33/40 News
Vestavia Hills church outdoor basketball court temporarily closes after Sunday shooting
One person was shot Sunday afternoon at an outdoor basketball court on Shades Mountain Baptist Church's property in Vestavia Hills. Church leaders said the shooting was not connected to any church events and do not know any of the people involved. The victim was taken to UAB with a non-life-threatening...
ABC 33/40 News
Arrest made in connection to fire at Birmingham synagogue
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — An arrest was announced Monday in connection to a fire at a synagogue in Birmingham last Friday. The Birmingham Police Department said 45-year-old Gregory Earl Fuller, Jr. was charged with Arson 2nd degree and has a bond of $30,000. Police said he was being held...
ABC 33/40 News
Human remains found in Shelby County community
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Partial human remains were found Saturday in the Pea Ridge community in Shelby County during a search for a missing person. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said around 8:15 a.m., family members and friends of a missing person were searching a wooded area near the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road 260.
ABC 33/40 News
Woman found dead off road in Pell City
The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after finding a woman dead Sunday morning in Pell City. Officials responded to a call and located the woman off Cook Springs Road at approximately 11 a.m. The office said the woman had been shot. Police are now attempting to...
ABC 33/40 News
WATCH: Mayors meet to discuss Aniah's Law
The mayors from the largest cities in Alabama met in Birmingham Monday morning to discuss Aniah's Law. If passed, Aniah's Law (Amendement One) would allow judges to deny bail to dangerous offenders who are likely to reoffend when they are charged with felonies like murder, kidnapping, and rape. The law...
ABC 33/40 News
Local organizations work to promote 'suicide prevention' in Jefferson county schools
Suicide is the second leading cause of death for children ages 10-14, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To combat that statistic, some Jefferson County organizations are working together to encourage suicide prevention and awareness. 'Fine Art Find Life', Birmingham City Schools, and 'Putting People First' held...
ABC 33/40 News
21-year-old man found dead in crashed car full of bullet holes in Pinson
A 21-year-old man is dead after a wreck Sunday night in Pinson. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a wreck near the intersection of Highway 79 and Cleage Drive. When deputies arrived, they found the man trapped inside an overturned vehicle. Medical personnel pronounced the man dead...
ABC 33/40 News
Police officer, one other injured after patrol vehicle struck on side of I-65
A police officer and one other person were injured early Saturday morning after a car ran into the back of the officer's patrol vehicle on the side of Interstate 65, according to the Fultondale Police Department. Police said the officer was assisting a person on the interstate when his car...
ABC 33/40 News
No. 10 Samford erases early deficit, dominates second half for home win over VMI
On a historic homecoming Saturday for the 10th-ranked Samford football team, the Bulldogs scored 27 second-half points to race past the VMI Keydets, 34-15. With the win, head coach Chris Hatcher moved past Pat Sullivan for the most wins in school history with 48. "I told the team that I...
