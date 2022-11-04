Read full article on original website
westdakota
3d ago
Nothing but hogwash. Lifetime politicians have held this state hostage forever. Perfect example is property taxes. They always say they will fix the problem but never have. It’s nothing but lip service. Time to rid the state of these lifetimes. This will pass 75/25 because the people are fed up.
Stevie G
3d ago
The "elite" are full force against this. More than just a simple majority of americans love the idea of term limits. This helps stop corruption.
KFYR-TV
Montana Representative Matt Rosendale faces several challengers for upcoming midterm election
GLENDIVE, M.T. (KUMV) - Population growth in the 2020 Census provided Montana with an additional congressional district, with the border being drawn between the western counties like Flathead, Missoula, and Gallatin; and the central and eastern parts of the state. The eastern district, known as District 2, features a race between Representative Matt Rosendale, Penny Ronning, and Gary Buchanan.
KFYR-TV
Second annual NDDOT Name-A-Plow contest
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In preparation for the winter season, the North Dakota Department of Transportation added more snowplows to their fleet and needs your help naming them. The second annual Name-A-Plow contest is back for 2022. In 2021, more than 850 North Dakota residents entered their submissions. NDDOT officials...
KFYR-TV
Hess Corporation donates over 6,400 kits to support STEM education in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An energy company in Minot is using a unique technique to encourage and support STEM education in elementary schools across North Dakota. STEM learning, which stands for science, technology, engineering, and math, continues to gain traction and importance in America. In response to this, Hess Corporation is happy to help provide STEM materials and curriculum.
valleynewslive.com
Prevalence and future of term limits in North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Election day is Tuesday and one of the questions in North Dakota is measure number one, which covers term limits for officials such as the House, Senate and Governor positions - limiting all of them to 8 years. As it stands, North Dakota is...
KFYR-TV
Facebook post causes confusion for NDGOP voters
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Republican Party in North Dakota is dominant: they have a supermajority in the Legislature and control every statewide office. But, in the lead-up to election day, party infighting has led to confusion for GOP voters. If Measure 1 passes, lawmakers and governors will be subject...
kvrr.com
Do ND officials wish the state had voter registration?
NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) – North Dakota is the only state in the country that doesn’t have voter registration. “We have an incredibly secure system with all the laws in place currently, the checks and balances, we really don’t have any cases of fraud,” North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger said.
willmarradio.com
Jensen says Walz' policies responsible for 16 murders in Minnesota
(St. Paul, MN) -- Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen says Walz administration policies on release of violent criminals are responsible for the murders of 16 Minnesotans -- and Jensen pledges on day one as governor he'll order the Corrections Department to "incarcerate violent offenders who violate their probation orders." Jensen says says Walz has undercut every level of the justice system. "When your governor of the state says, I am going to denigrate the work that police do, I am going to undercut the efforts that they put forth every day,... I don't think you get a mulligan [a free shot in golf] a week before the election." The Walz campaign responds Jensen opposes common-sense gun law reforms like universal background checks and "red flag" laws. The governor has renewed his call for 400 million dollars to beef up public safety, blaming Jensen and Republicans for blowing up last spring's budget deal which included it. Jensen responds Walz also wanted to grow the state budget by billions of dollars and calls the governor's latest proposal "raw political pandering."
newsdakota.com
North Dakota and Minnesota Aim to Form a Hydrogen Hub
UNDATED (NewsDakota.com) – The Governor of North Dakota, Doug Burgum, and the Governor of Montana, Tim Walz, have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop the Heartland Hydrogen Hub, which was announced recently by the federal Department of Energy. The Governors hope to receive part of the $7 billion...
kvrr.com
Syphilis cases rising across North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A rise in syphilis cases stretches across North Dakota. According to the state’s Department of Health around 100 cases have been reported. It’s about 10 or more cases compared to 2021 and nearly a quarter of cases are in Cass County. Experts say...
KNOX News Radio
Baesler chosen president of natl. education group
North Dakota School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler is the new president of the Council of Chief State School Officers, a national organization representing state education interests. Baesler was chosen today (Thu) at the organization’s annual policy forum in Austin, Texas. She will serve a one-year term as president of a...
North Dakota: What to expect on election night
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s ballot on Tuesday offers some intrigue in the reliably red state — from late congressional entries by independent candidates to term limits and marijuana legalization. Voters will decide whether to endorse changing the state constitution to limit the terms of the governor and state legislators. The citizen-led initiative would add a new article to […]
Montana backs away from Innovative Hospital payment model as other states watch
Montana is signaling it might step away from an innovative way of setting the prices its public employee health plan pays hospitals for services, an approach that has saved the state millions of dollars and become a model for health plans nationwide. The plan gained national renown among employers and health care price reform advocates […] The post Montana backs away from Innovative Hospital payment model as other states watch appeared first on Daily Montanan.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Republican Party chairman issues warning about "deceitful group" on Facebook
(Fargo, ND) -- The chairman of the North Dakota Republican Party is warning party members about what he calls a "deceitful group" on Facebook .. that appears to be affiliated with the NDGOP. State party chairman Perrie Schafer says the group "North Dakota Republicans" is promoting support for Measure 1, which calls for term limits for elected state officials serving in Bismarck.
Times-Online
A total of $1.8M of CDBG funding awarded to North Dakota communities
BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced today that a total of $1,804,803 of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds for fiscal year 2021 were awarded to 13 North Dakota Communities. The CDBG program provides financial assistance to eligible units of local governments in the form...
Which States Have The Most Miserable Winters? – North Dakota Ranked
It's that time of year again. We're winterizing our homes, pulling out heavy blankets and warm clothes, we're parking in the garage again, and getting our holiday decorations out for the holidays. How Bad Is It?. We aren't operating under the delusion that North Dakota is a walk in the...
North Dakota’s First Winter Storm Possible This Week
For the first time this season, the National Weather Service in Bismarck is using the word "storm" in their long-range forecast for North Dakota this week. The brunt of this storm is expected to affect southern North Dakota starting Wednesday evening. Heavy snow is possible across southern North Dakota including Bismarck Mandan lasting into early Thursday evening.
Sen. Cramer says North Dakota should fire ESG firms
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Is there a clear conflict of interest when it comes to investing taxpayer dollars derived from fossil fuels into banks and money managers that are openly committed to eliminating fossil fuels altogether? That is the question driving 19 states attorneys general to investigate a United Nations-backed group of anti-fossil fuel banks. MT […]
kvrr.com
20th Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener Gets Season Underway in Minnesota
THREE RIVERS PARK DISTRICT, Minn. (KVRR) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz helped kickoff the deer hunting season Saturday at the 20th annual Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener. He was joined by wildlife supervisor Steven Hogg at Three Rivers Park District, which serves the suburban areas of the Twin Cities.
Small North Dakota City Named The Ugliest In The Entire State
A website has named the city in each state that needs a makeover.
voiceofalexandria.com
Documents: AG Ellison spoke at conference partially funded by companies he's investigating
(The Center Square) – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison claims to be the “People’s Lawyer.” But documents say he spoke at a lavish Hawaii retreat in June 2021 partially funded by companies he’s investigating, including Meta and Google. A 2021 retreat agenda of the Attorney...
