Governor Abbott Plans to Give Residents the Largest Property Tax Cut in the History of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Fire Projectiles on Venezuelan Migrants Crossing Texas BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol agents use pepper balls in clash with Venezuelans at Texas borderLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso police seeking another road rage gunman who nearly hits infant
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso police are looking into another road rage shooting. According to police, the incident happened at about 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 near Crossroads and Mesa in West El Paso. Police say an SUV that included the driver’s wife and infant was shot at after making a U-turn […]
Man accused of shooting at family in west El Paso road rage incident sought
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting at a family during a road rage incident in west El Paso on Saturday. The incident happened at the intersection of Mesa Street and Crossroads around 7 p.m. Police officials said an SUV occupied by...
Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Nov. 7 to Nov. 11
EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of November 7 to November 11. El Paso District west area project, maintenance closures. Transmountain Project. 9 a.m....
The El Paso Police Department search for man who vandalized East side church
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Security cameras caught a white male with a light complexion engraving permanent markings on the glass doors of St. Stephan's Church on the East side. The church which is located on 1700 George Dieter is estimated to have around $3,000 worth of damage. The...
No More Western Playland. This Is What El Paso Will See Instead
When you think of amusement parks; you probably think Wet N' Wild Or Magic Landing (if you want that nostalgia). But for 60 years Western Playland in Sunland Park has been the "go-to" amusement park for El Pasoans. I mean we've practically grown up with that commercial asking us "what...
Pedestrian walking on roadway killed in early morning crash in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The pedestrian struck on on the 12800 block of Martin Luther King Jr early Sunday morning has been identified as 38-year-old Eddie Santana of northeast El Paso. Santana was walking on the roadway when he was struck by a Chevy Equinox, police say. Behind...
Teenager goes missing; last seen Friday in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces police are asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing Friday. Police say Cassie Pawley-Cano ran away from Organ Mountain High School on November 4, 2022.Pawley-Cano is 5-feet-1-inch tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has hazel eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a […]
EPPD looking for hit and run suspect in crash that left one dead at I-10 and Dallas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is looking for the person responsible for hitting and killing a person on I-10 East near Dallas. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m Sunday morning. Police identified the victim of the crash as 25-year-old Kayci Deundre McCroy of El...
Crash causing back up on I-10 east at Geronimo
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash is causing back up on I-10 east at Geronimo Monday morning. The right two lanes are closed. Back up is to Chelsea. Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation said the area is expected to clear up in two hours. It's unknown...
The El Paso Police Department releases name of person killed in rollover Sunday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Department Special Traffic Investigation unit released the name of the person killed in a rollover Sunday morning as 36 year old Monica Gabriela Saenz. EPPD says Vincent Manuel Soto who is also 36 years of age was driving a Cadillac Escalade...
Police looking for man who vandalized East Side church, damaging glass doors
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police and Crime Stoppers of El Paso wants the public’s help in finding a man who vandalized an East Side church. The incident happened at about 5 a.m. on Oct. 23 at St. Stephen’s at 1700 George Dieter. A man approached the glass doors of the church and […]
UPDATE: Driver involved in deadly hit-and-run identified, arrested
UPDATE: The driver of the hit and run crash early Sunday morning on I-10 near the Dallas exit has been arrested and charged with Accident Involving Death. An anonymous tip to the Special Traffic Investigations Unit, led to the discovery of the vehicle and the driver who was identified as 42-year-old Hector Octavio Saenz. He […]
City of El Paso develops tool to help new and existing small businesses
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso Business Strong, with the help of the Better Business Bureau, is providing assistance to new and existing small businesses through the Size Up El Paso website. Size Up El Paso aims to level the playing field by providing smaller businesses with resources...
El Paso bicyclist killed after hit-and-run crash
UPDATE -- Special Traffic Investigators continue to investigate after the death of bicyclist. According to EPPD, 25- year-old Kayci Deaundre McCrory was traveling east in the far right lane of I-10 near Dallas on an electric bicycle. McCrory was struck from behind around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Investigators say the...
Daylight saving time ends in El Paso, impacting border residents as Juarez didn’t fall back
JUAREZ, Chihuahua, Mexico -- Daylight saving time changed on Sunday in El Paso and Las Cruces but not in Juarez. Borderland residents who work or study on both sides were affected by the time change on Monday. Now, Juarez will be an hour ahead of El Paso and Las Cruces indefinitely. This will affect businesses, The post Daylight saving time ends in El Paso, impacting border residents as Juarez didn’t fall back appeared first on KVIA.
City of Las Cruces to vote on demolition of motel after business complaints
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A resolution that requests the demolition of the Kilby Motel in Las Cruces will be voted on Monday. The motel is located at 1045 S. Main St. As KVIA has reported, the City ordered the motel to operate at a reduced capacity after portions of the motel did not meet The post City of Las Cruces to vote on demolition of motel after business complaints appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso Motorcycle Coalition holds the 40th Annual Toy Run Parade
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Motorcycle Coalition revved their engines for 40th Annual Toy Run Parade Sunday morning. The parade which started at Sunland Park Casino and ended at the El Paso County Coliseum was held in order to raise donations and toys for El Paso County kids.
Two vehicle crash leaves three people dead in Chaparral, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State Police responded Friday night to a two-vehicle crash in Chaparral, New Mexico. According to Lt. Mark Soriano, Public Information Officer with the NMSP confirmed that three people were killed in the collision. The crash occurred at the intersection of Steve Drive...
Cold case solved: Man extradited to El Paso, charged in three homicides from 1994
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Friday, Nov. 4, Arturo Ortega Garcia, age 69, was arrested in a 1994 capital murder case. On August 11th, 1994, officers located the bodies of three victims in a residence of the 1800 blocks of Garden Gate. According to police, the three victims have been identified to be 59-year-old Francisco […]
City of El Paso, Canutillo and San Eli ISD asking voters to approve bond initiatives
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso is asking voters to pass $272.48 million in bonds that will fund road improvements, parks and recreation facilities and renewable energy and efficient resource initiatives. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. The bonds appear as three separate questions on the ballot and you can vote […]
