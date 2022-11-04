ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Teenager goes missing; last seen Friday in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces police are asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing Friday. Police say Cassie Pawley-Cano ran away from Organ Mountain High School on November 4, 2022.Pawley-Cano is 5-feet-1-inch tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has hazel eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Crash causing back up on I-10 east at Geronimo

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash is causing back up on I-10 east at Geronimo Monday morning. The right two lanes are closed. Back up is to Chelsea. Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation said the area is expected to clear up in two hours. It's unknown...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: Driver involved in deadly hit-and-run identified, arrested

UPDATE: The driver of the hit and run crash early Sunday morning on I-10 near the Dallas exit has been arrested and charged with Accident Involving Death. An anonymous tip to the Special Traffic Investigations Unit, led to the discovery of the vehicle and the driver who was identified as 42-year-old Hector Octavio Saenz. He […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso bicyclist killed after hit-and-run crash

UPDATE -- Special Traffic Investigators continue to investigate after the death of bicyclist. According to EPPD, 25- year-old Kayci Deaundre McCrory was traveling east in the far right lane of I-10 near Dallas on an electric bicycle. McCrory was struck from behind around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Investigators say the...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Daylight saving time ends in El Paso, impacting border residents as Juarez didn’t fall back

JUAREZ, Chihuahua, Mexico -- Daylight saving time changed on Sunday in El Paso and Las Cruces but not in Juarez. Borderland residents who work or study on both sides were affected by the time change on Monday. Now, Juarez will be an hour ahead of El Paso and Las Cruces indefinitely. This will affect businesses, The post Daylight saving time ends in El Paso, impacting border residents as Juarez didn’t fall back appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

City of Las Cruces to vote on demolition of motel after business complaints

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A resolution that requests the demolition of the Kilby Motel in Las Cruces will be voted on Monday. The motel is located at 1045 S. Main St. As KVIA has reported, the City ordered the motel to operate at a reduced capacity after portions of the motel did not meet The post City of Las Cruces to vote on demolition of motel after business complaints appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

El Paso Motorcycle Coalition holds the 40th Annual Toy Run Parade

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Motorcycle Coalition revved their engines for 40th Annual Toy Run Parade Sunday morning. The parade which started at Sunland Park Casino and ended at the El Paso County Coliseum was held in order to raise donations and toys for El Paso County kids.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Two vehicle crash leaves three people dead in Chaparral, New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State Police responded Friday night to a two-vehicle crash in Chaparral, New Mexico. According to Lt. Mark Soriano, Public Information Officer with the NMSP confirmed that three people were killed in the collision. The crash occurred at the intersection of Steve Drive...
CHAPARRAL, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy