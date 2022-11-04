MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A judge has agreed to extend the deadline to return absentee ballots for voters in a suburban Atlanta county who didn’t receive their ballots because election officials failed to mail them. Some of the voters filed a lawsuit Sunday seeking the extension after Cobb County election officials acknowledged Friday that the county failed to mail out more than 1,000 absentee ballots to voters who had requested them. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Cobb County Superior Court Judge Kellie Hill planned to sign a consent order Monday afternoon to allow the county to accept ballots that are postmarked by Election Day.

