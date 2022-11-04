Read full article on original website
Cooler week, with chances for snow ahead
Parts of the High Desert are under a winter weather advisory set to expire Sunday night at 10, but we can expect more snow and rain heading into this week. Temperatures remain below average, with Monday's highs in the 30s to mid-40s. Snow and rain are on the forecast for...
COLD, chance of snow
GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... The light snow and cold temperatures we have seen this morning are quite likely staying with us through the rest of the day. Highs will only reach the upper 30's to low 40',s allowing a 20% chance of rain showers. SW winds will ramp up to 10-20 mph, with gusts a bit higher. With overnight lows in the low teens to low 20's, more scattered show showers are possible. Southerly winds will become gentler at 5-10 mph.
Snow, rain and a slight cooldown
We have a heavy chance of showers and snowfall Sunday heading into Monday. Temperatures are remaining slightly below average, with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Around midweek, we should see a drop into the mid to upper 30s for our highs. Now through Monday, satellite imagery is showing...
Georgia chemical fire ‘under control’; evacuations lifted
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Fire officials say residents were being allowed to return home after firefighters made progress battling a fire burning at a chemical plant in Georgia. Glynn County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal says evacuation orders were being lifted Monday evening. An estimated 100 households were ordered to evacuate Monday morning within a 1-mile radius of the Symrise chemical plant, mostly because of potential smoke hazards. Fire Capt. Eric Prosswimmer said firefighters had extinguished most of the blaze.
Ballot deadline extended for some Georgia voters after error
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A judge has agreed to extend the deadline to return absentee ballots for voters in a suburban Atlanta county who didn’t receive their ballots because election officials failed to mail them. Some of the voters filed a lawsuit Sunday seeking the extension after Cobb County election officials acknowledged Friday that the county failed to mail out more than 1,000 absentee ballots to voters who had requested them. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Cobb County Superior Court Judge Kellie Hill planned to sign a consent order Monday afternoon to allow the county to accept ballots that are postmarked by Election Day.
