Tulsa, OK

news9.com

Mayor Bynum Recognizes Tulsa Businesses For Focus On Employing Veterans

Tulsa's mayor honored several businesses Monday for their efforts to hire more veterans. To be considered, each business has to recruit, hire, and provide programs to help veterans. The companies honored were all part of different industries, ranging from universities to fire departments. Michael Hixson is a veteran who works...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

City Of Tulsa To Kick Off 12th Annual 'Stock The Station' Food Drive

The City of Tulsa will be kicking off its 12th annual "Stock the Station" food drive on Monday morning. Residents can drop off non-perishable food at any Tulsa Fire station, Police station or Tulsa City-County Regional Library. This year's drive will run through Friday, December 9th. All donations will go...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

A Good Read With Connie Cronley

TULSA, Okla. - Connie Cronley joined News On 6 at noon to talk about a few of her latest reads. On Monday, Cronley talked about two memoirs and biographies; "Madly, Deeply" by actor Alan Rickman and "Dad's Maybe Book" by writer Tim O'Brien.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Fire Department Hosts 'Camp Fierce'

Women interested in learning what it takes to be a firefighter spent the weekend at Camp Fierce in Tulsa. About 30 women suited up and learned about the tools firefighters use, how to operate fire hydrants and how to do search and rescue at the camp. Some women wanted to...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Remote Work Program Reaches 2,000 Members

One of the largest remote work programs in the United States is based in Tulsa. The Tulsa Remote program has recently reached 2,000 members. The program started in 2018 with hopes of bringing more people to Tulsa. Organizers said the program gives $10,000 to everyone in the program with access...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Zoo Celebrates White Rhino Calf's 1st Birthday

The Tulsa Zoo is celebrating a birthday on Monday. Hodari, a white rhino calf, is turning one. Hodari is the first baby rhino born at the Tulsa Zoo and his keepers say his growth is right on track, weighing in on his birthday at 995 pounds. "The great thing about...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa County Burn Ban Extended Through November 14

Tulsa County Commissioners have extended the burn ban for Tulsa County that was reinstated last week. The ban will last another seven days until November 14. Area officials determined conditions were appropriate for continuing the burn ban. Officials say that Tulsa County received approximately one-third of an inch of rain...
news9.com

Trail Run Held At Turkey Mountain To Celebrate Fall Season

Dozens of runners kicked off the ending of daylight saving time with a Turkey Mountain trail run. 'Tulsa's Backyard Bonanza' celebrates the fall season with beautiful trails, home-cooked breakfast and even a chili cookoff. Race Director Mitch Drummond says unlike road running, trail running works more muscles in the legs...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Vienna Boys' Choir Performs At Broken Arrow PAC

The world-renowned Vienna Boys' Choir shared their talents at Broken Arrow's Performing Arts Center on Saturday. The group of boys are between the ages of 10 and 14, and perform everywhere from New York's Carnegie Hall to Chicago's Symphony Hall. This is one of the most prestigious boys' choir groups...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

2 Teens Arrested After Shots Fired In Tulsa

Two 15-year-old males have been arrested after multiple shots were fired Saturday night in Tulsa, according to authorities. Tulsa police said they responded to reports of juveniles pointing firearms in the parking lots near South Memorial Drive and East 71st Street. Witnesses on the scene followed the suspects to the...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Armed Carjacking Leads To Multiple Arrests On BA Expressway

Tulsa Police said three people are in custody Sunday night after an armed carjacking led to a crash on the Broken Arrow Expressway. TPD said this began at about 6 p.m. when the victim received a text from a 17-year-old asking for a ride to Tulsa from Broken Arrow. Police...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Bridge Renamed After Fallen Soldier To Help Raise Suicide Awareness

Two bridges in Muskogee are now named for a fallen soldier, and when people drive past, his family hopes people will remember the tragedy of military suicides. Sgt. Ryan Hogan died in 2008, when he was 27, of suicide, at Fort Bliss, Texas. State Representative Avery Frix sponsored legislation to...
MUSKOGEE, OK
news9.com

Broken Arrow Elks Lodge Hosts Veterans Day Parade

The Broken Arrow Elks Lodge hosted a Veterans Day Parade on Saturday. Parade organizers say they want veterans to feel loved and honored for their sacrifices made for our country. Nema Janeway, who served in World War II under the Women's Army Corps, recently celebrated her 100th birthday. "I wanted...
BROKEN ARROW, OK

