FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
news9.com
Mayor Bynum Recognizes Tulsa Businesses For Focus On Employing Veterans
Tulsa's mayor honored several businesses Monday for their efforts to hire more veterans. To be considered, each business has to recruit, hire, and provide programs to help veterans. The companies honored were all part of different industries, ranging from universities to fire departments. Michael Hixson is a veteran who works...
news9.com
City Of Tulsa To Kick Off 12th Annual 'Stock The Station' Food Drive
The City of Tulsa will be kicking off its 12th annual "Stock the Station" food drive on Monday morning. Residents can drop off non-perishable food at any Tulsa Fire station, Police station or Tulsa City-County Regional Library. This year's drive will run through Friday, December 9th. All donations will go...
news9.com
A Good Read With Connie Cronley
TULSA, Okla. - Connie Cronley joined News On 6 at noon to talk about a few of her latest reads. On Monday, Cronley talked about two memoirs and biographies; "Madly, Deeply" by actor Alan Rickman and "Dad's Maybe Book" by writer Tim O'Brien.
news9.com
Tulsa Fire Department Hosts 'Camp Fierce'
Women interested in learning what it takes to be a firefighter spent the weekend at Camp Fierce in Tulsa. About 30 women suited up and learned about the tools firefighters use, how to operate fire hydrants and how to do search and rescue at the camp. Some women wanted to...
news9.com
Tulsa Remote Work Program Reaches 2,000 Members
One of the largest remote work programs in the United States is based in Tulsa. The Tulsa Remote program has recently reached 2,000 members. The program started in 2018 with hopes of bringing more people to Tulsa. Organizers said the program gives $10,000 to everyone in the program with access...
news9.com
Tulsa Zoo Celebrates White Rhino Calf's 1st Birthday
The Tulsa Zoo is celebrating a birthday on Monday. Hodari, a white rhino calf, is turning one. Hodari is the first baby rhino born at the Tulsa Zoo and his keepers say his growth is right on track, weighing in on his birthday at 995 pounds. "The great thing about...
news9.com
Tulsa County Burn Ban Extended Through November 14
Tulsa County Commissioners have extended the burn ban for Tulsa County that was reinstated last week. The ban will last another seven days until November 14. Area officials determined conditions were appropriate for continuing the burn ban. Officials say that Tulsa County received approximately one-third of an inch of rain...
news9.com
Trail Run Held At Turkey Mountain To Celebrate Fall Season
Dozens of runners kicked off the ending of daylight saving time with a Turkey Mountain trail run. 'Tulsa's Backyard Bonanza' celebrates the fall season with beautiful trails, home-cooked breakfast and even a chili cookoff. Race Director Mitch Drummond says unlike road running, trail running works more muscles in the legs...
news9.com
City Of Sand Springs To Install New Storm Warning Sirens, Upgrade Old Sirens
City leaders in Sand Springs are working to make sure the community is prepared in the event of severe weather. A general obligation bond passed by voters will help the city pay for updates for storm sirens and the installation of new ones. Sand Springs City Manager Mike Carter says...
news9.com
Vienna Boys' Choir Performs At Broken Arrow PAC
The world-renowned Vienna Boys' Choir shared their talents at Broken Arrow's Performing Arts Center on Saturday. The group of boys are between the ages of 10 and 14, and perform everywhere from New York's Carnegie Hall to Chicago's Symphony Hall. This is one of the most prestigious boys' choir groups...
news9.com
2 Teens Arrested After Shots Fired In Tulsa
Two 15-year-old males have been arrested after multiple shots were fired Saturday night in Tulsa, according to authorities. Tulsa police said they responded to reports of juveniles pointing firearms in the parking lots near South Memorial Drive and East 71st Street. Witnesses on the scene followed the suspects to the...
news9.com
Armed Carjacking Leads To Multiple Arrests On BA Expressway
Tulsa Police said three people are in custody Sunday night after an armed carjacking led to a crash on the Broken Arrow Expressway. TPD said this began at about 6 p.m. when the victim received a text from a 17-year-old asking for a ride to Tulsa from Broken Arrow. Police...
news9.com
Bridge Renamed After Fallen Soldier To Help Raise Suicide Awareness
Two bridges in Muskogee are now named for a fallen soldier, and when people drive past, his family hopes people will remember the tragedy of military suicides. Sgt. Ryan Hogan died in 2008, when he was 27, of suicide, at Fort Bliss, Texas. State Representative Avery Frix sponsored legislation to...
news9.com
Broken Arrow Elks Lodge Hosts Veterans Day Parade
The Broken Arrow Elks Lodge hosted a Veterans Day Parade on Saturday. Parade organizers say they want veterans to feel loved and honored for their sacrifices made for our country. Nema Janeway, who served in World War II under the Women's Army Corps, recently celebrated her 100th birthday. "I wanted...
news9.com
Rogers County Deputies, Claremore PD Officer Cleared In Shooting That Killed Burglary Suspect
The Roger's County Sheriff says his deputy and two Claremore police officers have been cleared of wrongdoing after shooting and killing a burglary suspect. Investigators say the suspect had escaped custody last month, broke into houses, and led police on a chase before charging at officers. "His hands were folded...
