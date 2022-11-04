Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Jan. 6 committee delivers surprise before midterm elections: Washington Photos of the Week
The House Jan. 6 select committee convened for its last hearing before the midterm elections in the highest-profile event this week on Capitol Hill. The panel voted Thursday unanimously to issue a surprise subpoena for former President Donald Trump to testify about the Capitol riot they allege he started with his false election claims and by beckoning backers to Washington to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. A defiant Trump denounced the committee Friday as “highly partisan political Hacks and Thugs" while repeating baseless claims the 2020 election was “rigged and stolen."
'War-first, America-last': GOP candidate says it's 'no surprise' Liz Cheney endorsed his Democratic opponent
Michigan state Sen. Tom Barrett, Republican congressional candidate running to represent Michigan's 7th Congressional District, believes it is "no surprise" that Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., turned on her party and endorsed his Democratic opponent, Rep. Elissa Slotkin, in her attempt to seek re-election this fall. "My entire adult life has...
Democrats resigned to losing the House see a silver lining in 2024 if Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell clash and fail to rein in the Trump wing of the GOP
Democrats expect chaos next Congress as they face losing control of the House and possibly the Senate. They say far-right House members will be running the show as Kevin McCarthy struggles to control them. The prospect concerns them, but they say it will also help them defeat Republicans in 2024.
Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan says he'd 'probably' be a 'royal pain in the ass' in the Senate, doesn't commit to supporting Sen. Chuck Schumer as caucus leader
Rep. Tim Ryan said he'd "probably" be a "royal pain in the ass" if elected to the Senate next month. Ryan made the comment during an interview with Politico, where he remarked on his tight Senate race. The lawmaker also told Politico that he was unsure if he'd back Chuck...
Democrat Ohio US Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan once called for an end to 'unfair' cash bail system
Ohio U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan, a Democrat, once called for a nationwide end to cash bail, calling the system “inherently unfair.”
New video shows Pelosi and Schumer talking with Army official on January 6
New video from the January 6 insurrection shows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) discussing security at the Capitol ahead of the vote to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Nancy Pelosi scoffs at idea 'anybody' would vote for a Republican, in New York Times interview
Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told The New York Times she was shocked anyone would vote against her party, as polls forecast Democrats losing seats.
'America is being destroyed' by the Democratic Party: Mark Levin
Mark Levin says Democrats are destorying the country by challenging America's foundational values from within in his opening monologue on 'Life, Liberty & Levin.'
US Rep. Liz Cheney says she would vote for Tim Ryan over JD Vance in Ohio Senate race
CLEVELAND — With the midterm elections one week away, one of the nation's most prominent politicians came to Northeast Ohio. On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) appeared at the City Club of Cleveland for a discussion with PBS NewsHour Anchor and Managing Editor Judy Woodruff. While her appearance comes nearly three months after she lost a Republican primary in Wyoming to former President Donald Trump-endorsed candidate Harriet Hageman, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney has risen to prominence in recent years thanks to her criticism of the 45th President.
Chronicle
Tiffany Smiley Seeks to Become State’s First Republican U.S. Senator Since 2001
Editor's Note: For a story focused on Democrat Sen. Patty Murray's candidacy, click here. Laying equal claim to the relatable mom Sen. Patty Murray, D-Bothell, has long marketed herself as, Tiffany Smiley, R-Pasco, is taking on the sixth most senior senator in the United States in hopes of representing Washington.
‘Morning Joe': Scarborough Nails Republicans for Pelosi Attack Response: ‘What Is Wrong With Your Soul?’ (Video)
”Are your parents really proud you mock 82-year-olds getting their brains bashed in?“ the television host asked. On Wednesday’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough bashed Republicans like Donald Trump Jr., Rep. Clay Higgins and Twitter CEO Elon Musk for mocking, lying and spreading misinformation about the violent attack that left Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, with a fractured skull.
Suspect In Beating Of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Husband Was Looking For Her
Paul Pelosi, the husband of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), was injured after a suspect, who police identified as David Depape, broken into the couple's home wielding a hammer and yelling, "Where is Nancy"?. The intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home was searching for...
POLITICO
Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Mitch McConnell. One problem: You cannot impeach a senator.
Trump also promised that if he runs and wins in 2024, McConnell will not return as majority leader. What's happening: Former President Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — even though there is no mechanism for impeaching a senator. The details: During...
“This is not about stopping fraud”: GOP sues to throw out thousands of ballots in key swing states
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. National and state-level Republicans are engaged in a coordinated legal effort to disqualify thousands of absentee and mail-in ballots in key battleground states ahead of Election Day, a mass voter suppression campaign that—if successful—could swing the results of close races.
Washington Examiner
Before Democrats blame Republicans for Pelosi attack, we need some answers
Under normal circumstances, we wouldn’t feel the need to question what happened inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ’s San Francisco home last Friday. But now that Democrats have assigned responsibility for David DePape’s brutal hammer attack on Paul Pelosi to MAGA Republicans, this strange incident has become our business. And like any defendant, we are entitled to some answers.
Cheney's revenge: Ousted lawmaker takes shots at Trump as Jan. 6 hearings wind down
Outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) took aim at former President Donald Trump during what's expected to be the final televised hearing of the committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. “The vast weight of evidence presented so far has shown us the central cause of January 6 was...
Republican incumbent Sen. Mike Crapo faces off against Democrat David Roth in Idaho's US Senate election
Republican Sen. Mike Crapo faces off against Democratic challenger David Roth in ruby-red Idaho.
WBKO
Biden slams GOP while Trump urges voters to reject Democrats
YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) — President Joe Biden pilloried Republicans up and down ballots across the nation as election deniers who reveled in political violence, while his predecessor, Donald Trump, urged voters to oppose “growing left-wing tyranny” on the final Sunday before midterm elections that could reshape Washington’s balance of power.
Devin Nunes Posts Appalling Quip About Hammer Attack On Paul Pelosi
Twitter critics were not amused by the twisted humor of Truth Social's CEO.
Biden makes final midterm pitch in blue-state Maryland
President Biden made his closing midterm pitch the night before Election Day, helping Maryland’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Wes Moore, against his GOP opponent, Dan Cox, who is endorsed by former President Trump. Biden rallied for Moore at Bowie State University, which marked a full circle midterm cycle for Biden after he kicked off the campaign […]
Comments / 3