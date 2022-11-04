Read full article on original website
Vietnam Oct rice exports at 713,546 tonnes, up 22.3% m/m - customs dept
HANOI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam's rice exports in October rose 22.3% from the previous month to 713,546 tonnes, government customs data showed on Monday. The country's rice exports in the first ten months of the year rose 17.4% year on year to around 6 million tonnes valued at $2.95 billion, it said. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen)
UPDATE 1-China's October imports of soybean are lowest in eight years
BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China's imports of soybean fell 19% in October from a year earlier to 4.14 million tonnes, customs data showed on Monday, hitting their lowest since 2014, after buyers cut purchases amid high global prices and poor crush margins. Imports by the world's top buyer of...
GRAINS-Soybeans retreat as China's pandemic restrictions weigh
China sticking with strict coronavirus curbs, weighs on prices. Wheat prices down more than 1%, corn futures drop to 2-week low. China October soybean imports down 19% y/y to 4.14 mln T. (Adds quote in paragraph 3, China's Oct. soybean imports) By Naveen Thukral. SINGAPORE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Chicago...
GRAINS-Soy, corn sag on worries about demand from China; USDA data ahead
CHICAGO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures declined on Monday, retreating after rising to a six-week high, on fears about export demand after top buyer China denied it was considering easing its zero-COVID policy. Traders were also adjusting positions ahead of monthly supply/demand reports due at mid-week from the...
Ukraine 2022/23 winter grain sowing 90% complete, says ministry
KYIV, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine 2022/23 winter grain sowing was 90% complete at 4.3 million hectares as of Nov. 7, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. The acreage included 3.6 million hectares of winter wheat, accounting for 91% of the expected area, the ministry's data showed. Farmers have also...
Avian influenza confirmed in Mississippi commercial chicken flock
USDA has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial breeder chicken flock in Lawrence County, Mississippi. Samples from the flock were tested at the Mississippi Veterinary Research & Diagnostic Laboratory, part of the National Animal Health Laboratory Network, and confirmed at the APHIS National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.
U.S. farm exports rise 14% to record high
Boosted by large increases in most sales categories, U.S. farm exports mushroomed to a record $196.4 billion in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, according to newly released Commerce Department data. Sales were 14% higher than the previous mark of $172.7 billion, set one year ago in fiscal 2021.
GRAINS-Wheat, corn, soy futures ease as traders await U.S. crop data
USDA to issue monthly supply-demand report Wednesday. (Adds closing prices and details on U.S. export sales) CHICAGO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. grain and soybean futures on Tuesday eased on long liquidation ahead of the release of widely followed government crop forecasts on Wednesday, analysts said. The wheat market also...
Indonesia to import up to 350,000 tonnes of soybeans -trade minister
JAKARTA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia will import up to 350,000 tonnes of soybeans to ensure affordable supplies for the country's domestic tofu makers amid rising food prices, Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan said on Monday. Soybean products are an important source of protein for many Indonesian households and local producers...
Mexico's government cannot buy genetically modified corn, say President
MEXICO CITY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Mexico's government cannot make purchases of yellow corn because it does not want genetically modified crops, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Anthony Esposito) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions - http://about.reuters.com/fulllegal.asp.
Brazil's Raizen to sell second-generation ethanol to Shell
SAO PAULO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Raizen SA said on Monday it has agreed to sell second-generation ethanol (E2G) produced from sugarcane biomass to Shell until 2037, under a program that includes building five new E2G plants. Raizen, a joint venture between Shell and Cosan SA ,...
GRAINS-Wheat rises on U.S. winter crop concerns; soybeans firm
SINGAPORE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Tuesday as supply concerns underpinned the market with the condition of the U.S. winter crop remaining at the lowest for this time of year in decades. Soybeans edged higher, while corn eased as traders adjusted positions ahead of monthly...
GRAINS-Wheat firms ahead of U.S. supply-demand report; soybeans, corn flat
SINGAPORE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose for the first time in three sessions on Wednesday on positioning ahead of widely followed U.S. government forecasts on supply and demand due later in the day. Soybeans and corn were largely listless after closing lower on Tuesday. FUNDAMENTALS. * The...
GRAINS-Chicago futures ease as U.S. data awaited, China demand assessed
* Market eyes USDA's monthly supply-demand report for direction * China demand doubts hang over soybean market * Wheat market eyes Black Sea supplies, U.S. crop rating bounce (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybean futures eased on Tuesday in cautious trading ahead of widely followed U.S. government crop forecasts and as investors assessed demand risks in China, the top soy importer. The wheat market was also grappling with Black Sea supply prospects as talks continued over prolonging a sea corridor from Ukraine. A firm dollar and political uncertainty in the United States, as voters cast ballots in midterm elections, also curbed grain futures. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.9% at $8.38 a bushel by 1200 GMT. CBOT soybeans were 0.4% lower at $14.45 a bushel, easing further from a six-week top struck on Friday. Corn also fell 0.4% to $6.73-1/4 a bushel. Traders are adjusting positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Nov. 9 supply and demand forecasts. The average of estimates for the U.S. corn and soybean yield among analysts surveyed by Reuters were unchanged from the USDA's October figures. Investors will also be watching for revisions to the USDA's world wheat projections given adverse weather ahead of harvests in Argentina and Australia, along with mixed signs about Black Sea flows. Ukraine's grain exports so far in the 2022/23 season are down 30.7% from a year ago, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday, illustrating how exports through the United Nations-backed shipping lane have only partly made up for disruption related to Russia's invasion. "We are still far from seeing any kind of return to normality," Commerzbank analysts said in a note. "It is still unclear whether (Ukrainian) grains exports will be able to continue." Worries about COVID-19 restrictions in China weighed on soybeans and other commodity markets including crude oil. Grain markets were also digesting weekly USDA crop progress figures. The data showed corn and soybean harvesting was winding down, while winter wheat conditions improved but were still the lowest for this time of year in records dating to the late 1980s. Prices at 1300 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 838.00 -7.75 -0.92 770.75 8.73 CBOT corn 673.25 -2.50 -0.37 593.25 13.49 CBOT soy 1445.00 -5.25 -0.36 1339.25 7.90 Paris wheat 335.50 -0.50 -0.15 276.75 21.23 Paris maize 329.00 -2.25 -0.68 226.00 45.58 Paris rape 640.00 -8.75 -1.35 754.00 -15.12 WTI crude oil 91.24 -0.55 -0.60 75.21 21.31 Euro/dlr 1.00 0.00 -0.27 1.1368 -12.10 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Rashmi Aich and Paul Simao)
Russia links extension of Black Sea deal to freeing its grain and fertiliser exports
MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday it still saw no progress on easing its exports of fertilisers and grain - parts of the Black Sea grain deal that Moscow views as fundamental to extending the initiative beyond next week. Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman told reporters the United...
Argentina's reserves under pressure again after soy export bonanza ends
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Argentine central bank's already depleted reserves are coming under renewed pressure, as grains exports from the South American nation have stalled following a soybean sales bonanza and a drought that is hitting wheat and corn. The country's central bank sold some $150 million...
UPDATE 1-China willing to contribute to climate damage compensation
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 9 (Reuters) - China would be willing to contribute to a mechanism for compensating poorer countries for losses and damage caused by climate change, its climate envoy Xie Zhenhua said on Wednesday at the COP27 conference in Egypt. Xie said China had no obligation to participate,...
CORRECTED-U.N. officials to meet Russians Friday on Ukraine grain deal
WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Senior United Nations officials planned to meet members of a high-level Russian delegation in Geneva on Friday to discuss the Ukraine grain deal, a U.N. spokesperson said. "They will continue ongoing consultations in support of the efforts by the Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the full...
UPDATE 5-China will support climate damage mechanism but not with cash
(Recasts after China says contribution will not be financial) SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 9 (Reuters) - China would be willing to support a mechanism for compensating poorer countries for losses and damage caused by climate change, its climate envoy Xie Zhenhua said Wednesday at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, but China later said that would not involve contributing cash.
GRAINS-Wheat drops as USDA raises global supply view; corn, soybeans firm
CHICAGO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Wednesday after the U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA) unexpectedly raised its global supply outlook in a monthly report, citing larger crops in Australia, the UK and Kazakhstan that offset lower Argentine and EU production. A firmer U.S. dollar also weighed on...
