ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

How the Phillies Must Adjust To Beat Valdez

The Philadelphia Phillies are on their last legs. Down three games to two, they no longer have room for error in the World Series. The next challenge the Houston Astros will throw their way is Framber Valdez, who utterly dominated Philadelphia in Game 2. He was equally terrific the last time he faced the Phillies, shutting them out over five innings on the last day of the regular season. On Saturday night, the lineup must figure out a way to beat Valdez in order to keep their World Series dreams alive.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Mets’ Buck Showalter Named NL Manager of Year Finalist

The Buck (might) stop here. Buck Showalter has been named a finalist for the National League Manager of the Year Award. After leading the Mets to a 101-61 season in his first campaign as skipper in Queens, Showalter joins Dodgers' Dave Roberts and Braves' Brian Snitker as the three finalists for the manager of the year honor.
QUEENS, NY
Wichita Eagle

Report: New York Mets Could Make a run at Trea Turner

Sounds like the Mets have their eye on this star infielder. According to Mike Mayer of MMO, the Mets really like Trea Turner and could make a run at him in free agency. Turner would be the cream of the crop position player acquisition for the Mets. This past season alone, the two-time All-Star posted a 4.9 bWAR and slashed .298/.343/.466 with a .809 OPS, 21 home runs, 100 RBI and 100 runs scored.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers News: Two LA Minor Leaguers Earn Big Honors at Triple-A

One of the most intriguing things about the Dodgers is that they have an outstanding farm system to go along with one of the best big-league rosters in MLB. Two members of the 2022 Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers took home some big Pacific Coast League honors this week. Jason Martin...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy