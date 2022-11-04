ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison Police Department’s new director of data, reform and innovation starts work

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N6Uc9_0iy6vYnz00

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department has a new high-level official tasked with overseeing the agency’s records, crime analysis and criminal intelligence sections.

Dr. Lee Hunt began serving as the Police Director of Data, Reform, and Innovation on Monday.

In the new role, which was created in last year’s budget, Hunt will help the department focus on evidence-based policing, community engagement and transparency, Police Chief Shon Barnes said. Hunt will also help evaluate the department’s current processes and technologies.

“It was a vision of ours and had for some time, we were able to articulate that to the mayor last year and she thought it was a great idea and fully supported it,” he said.

The goal is not only for Hunt to analyze data but to help identify solutions to problems officers see in the community.

Another facet of the job will be to identify and support crime reduction strategies.

“We want to implement and apply those crime reduction strategies and those community engagement strategies that work, that reduce crime without having to increase arrests,” Hunt said.

Hunt, who has worked in law enforcement for 30 years, most recently worked in a similar role with another agency. He has also worked in Madison twice in the past.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

June homicide on Madison’s far east side deemed justified, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a homicide that occurred earlier this year was justified. Police said Monday that no charges will be filed in connection with the death of a 23-year-old man on the city’s far east side in June. The decision comes after an investigation and consultation with the Dane County District Attorney. RELATED: 23-year-old found with chest...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted on multiple warrants

MADISON, Wis. — U.S. Marshals arrested a man Friday who they said was wanted on multiple warrants in multiple jurisdictions. Officials said Kolby Smith, 24, has warrants issued for charges of felon in possession of a firearm, use of a dangerous weapon, possession of an illegal article, 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety, violating parole and battery. Police in Beloit tried to...
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police update cause of death for mother in Wisconsin fire

Officials say a woman thought by police to have been killed by her husband along with her four children who were found dead after a fire at their Wisconsin apartment last month actually died by suicide. Initially, the deaths were thought to be the result of the fire, but after local and state investigators worked the case, they found all six people had sustained gunshot wounds and determined the husband, Connor McKisick, had died of a self-inflicted gunshot at their home in the Lake Country community of Hartland on Oct. 21. A statement from Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko on Monday said the Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office had now determined that Jessica McKisick’s gunshot wound was also self-inflicted.
HARTLAND, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘Behind the Build’ showcases effort to construct Madison home from insulated concrete forms

MADISON, Wis. — Habitat for Humanity of Dane County and several partner organizations gathered in Madison Thursday to showcase their work building an affordable house out of insulated concrete forms. The project marks the first home Habitat for Humanity of Dane County, the Build with Strength Coalition and local supplier partners have built out of the forms. The energy-efficient forms...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Westbound Beltline reopens following crash near Whitney Way

MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the westbound Beltline have reopened following a vehicle crash near the Whitney Way exit. Dane County dispatchers said the incident was reported just after 3 p.m. and multiple vehicles were involved. Dispatchers could not confirm if anyone was injured, but Madison Fire Department crews were sent to the scene along with Madison police officers....
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dane County Sheriff’s Office talks ’48 Hours’ Halderson episode

MADISON, Wis. — Two Dane County Sheriff’s Office detectives will be featured in an episode of 48 Hours airing this weekend on CBS covering the disappearance of Bart and Krista Halderson. The lead detectives on the case were interviewed by 48 Hours correspondent Erin Moriarty for the episode, which will tell the story of the couple’s disappearance over the Fourth...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Beloit College cancels all classes on Election Day

BELOIT, Wis. — All classes have been canceled at Beloit College on Tuesday for Election Day. College leaders view the day as a learning and transformative experience for students. “Were a college that attracts 18- to 22-year-olds, so it’s really common for students to be voting for the very first time while they’re at Beloit College, and we think it’s...
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Ahead of midterms, safety remains top priority for county election officials

MADISON, Wis. — With just over three days until the midterm election, campaigns are in full swing. “Campaigners are going everywhere, knocking on doors,” Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said. “So you know, that’s indicative of a very competitive race. I think we’re going to see really high turnout, and in Dane County, we could probably see 80%.” The likelihood...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

DOJ: Man died of self-inflicted gunshot following multi-county chase

BROWNTOWN, Wis. — Investigators with the Wisconsin Department of Justice have determined that a man who died following a multi-county vehicle chase died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities with DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation said a Lafayette County sheriff’s deputy fired their weapon during the incident as the man was driving toward the deputy, though officials did not say...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Waunakee parent expresses skepticism about district project funding referendum

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — There are dozens of school referenda facing voters around the state this election cycle. Some are asking for help to keep districts operational while others are asking for capital project funding. In Waunakee, district leaders are asking for both. RELATED: Waunakee residents to vote on $175 million investment for new schools Of the nine districts in Dane...
WAUNAKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Oregon woman shares concerns over recent crashes, aims to provide small solution

OREGON, Wis. — Recent incidents involving vehicles, pedestrians, and bikers have caused one woman in Oregon to be vocal about safety and take action. Laura Beutel says she was driving down Lincoln Road this morning when she nearly hit a jogger who was wearing dark clothing. That close call inspired her to take action. Beutel wrote on Facebook that she will...
OREGON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man who led deputies on multi-county pursuit arrested, Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office says

GREEN LAKE, Wis. — A 30-year-old man was arrested Thursday after the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office said he led law enforcement officers in multiple counties on a pursuit. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said it learned of a pursuit in Columbia County heading into Green Lake County on State Highway 73 around 11 a.m. The pursuit reportedly...
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Vehicle fleeing traffic stop crashed into 2 law enforcement vehicles on Beltline

MADISON, Wis. — A driver crashed into two law enforcement vehicles Thursday afternoon while trying to escape during a vehicle chase on the westbound Beltline, causing traffic backups that stretched past Highway 51. Madison Police Department spokesperson Hunter Lisko initially said the vehicle that hit the squad cars was stolen but later clarified it in fact was not. Officials said...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy