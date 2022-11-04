ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

‘It’s going to come down to every single vote,’ Fetterman says at Harrisburg campaign stop

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman sat down with state Rep. Patty Kim, D-Dauphin, for a discussion with voters Sunday morning in Harrisburg, talking about his stroke, policy decisions, and what he described as the “stark choice” between himself and Republican nominee Mehmet Oz. The post ‘It’s going to come down to every single vote,’ Fetterman says at Harrisburg campaign stop appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Labor Trafficking in Pa. | The truth about trafficking in Central Pa.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — While human trafficking remains prevalent in Pennsylvania, there’s a lesser-known issue happening in plain sight across the state. “Labor trafficking is often misunderstood and misidentified,” said Rhonda Hendrickson, Chief Operating Officer at YWCA Greater Harrisburg. According to Hendrickson, labor trafficking is increasingly on the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
playwickian.com

Meet the candidates fighting to represent you in Harrisburg

State representatives wield a vast amount of influence. They propose and debate legislation that could benefit or harm their constituents, they serve on committees to better serve the commonwealth, and work tirelessly on behalf of the people they represent in Harrisburg. Candidates Joe Hogan and Mark Moffa will be on...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

You could hear booms and whistles in Harrisburg, here’s why

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Starting on Nov. 7, people around the Capitol building in Harrisburg may notice some loud noises in the evenings, but officials say not to be alarmed. Annually for the last 24 years, Harrisburg had conducted its State Capitol Complex Crow Dispersal Program, which involves discharging exploding shells and whistling devices. The […]
HARRISBURG, PA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Coffee Shops in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Harrisburg has a few options if you're looking for a place to have a cup of coffee with a view. Denim Coffee, Little Amps Coffee, Bagel Lovers Cafe, and Yellow Bird Cafe, to name a few. If you want a taste of the city, try one of these places. Little...
HARRISBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Senate needs to give Pennsylvanians a gift ban

It’s November. The time to think about gift giving, to make lists and budgets and plans. This year, what if we focused on drawing a line in the sand when it comes to gifts? Let’s stop the sleigh when it comes to Harrisburg’s elected officials. This year,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

From victim to advocate: Founder of Harrisburg nonprofit helps survivors of human trafficking

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Justice Maddox spends her days in Harrisburg helping victims of human trafficking, something that is prevalent across south central Pennsylvania. "The highway, [Route] 30, it runs right through New York all the way down to Florida," said Maddox, founder and CEO of Justice House of Hope. "People are being victims of a crime they don't even know."
HARRISBURG, PA
Monica Leigh French

Armed Sheriffs at Ballot Boxes in Berks County, PA

Their presence at the ballot boxes is based on a lie. Citizens in Berks County, Pennsylvania have been surprised to find armed Sheriffs guarding the ballot boxes where they may drop off their mail-in ballot. The Sheriffs have been directed by local officials to question voters before allowing them to place their ballot into the box.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Mastriano makes campaign stop in Harrisburg ahead of election

HARRISBURG, Pa. — With the election just four days away, Doug Mastriano brought his Restore Freedom Tour to Susquehanna Township. His supporters are confident they can help push Mastriano across the finish line. “It’s going to be a red tsunami," said Debbie Dresseo, a Mastriano supporter in attendance. "They...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg man killed in Shippensburg shooting, State Police investigating

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Shippensburg on Sunday morning. According to State Police, Troopers responded to the intersection of N. Queen Street and Coover Ave. around 2 a.m. on Sunday. Troopers say a verbal altercation between two men turned physical and led to one of the men fatally shooting the other.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
CNN

Every voter is questioned by deputies at these drop boxes

When voters go to ballot drop boxes in Berks County, Pennsylvania, they're greeted by sheriff's deputies who question them. It's a new policy by the county that has civil rights organizations concerned -- but it's just one example of law enforcement becoming involved in elections across the country, in the name of "voter integrity." CNN'S Drew Griffin reports.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Human Trafficking and Healthcare | The Truth About Trafficking in Central Pa.

YORK, Pa. — From the immediate physical and emotional healthcare concerns to the longer-term mental health and substance use issues, human trafficking survivors often need a complex array of health care services. Health issues can include sexually transmitted diseases, physical injuries, post traumatic stress disorder and depression among many...
abc27.com

Two Hanover men arrested in York County stabbing investigation

HANOVER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Hanover Borough are investigating a stabbing that happened on Monday afternoon. Hanover Borough Police say officers responded to the 500 block of Broadway around 12:48 p.m. after a fight between two men resulted in one being stabbed. The 22-year-old victim was found...
HANOVER, PA
FOX 43

All lanes of I-83 open in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Interstate 83 in Dauphin County is now open to unrestricted traffic. Stretches of the Interstate shut down on Friday night so two damaged beams could be removed from the Paxton Street bridge. Both northbound and southbound lanes of I-83, as well as the bridge, are now...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
