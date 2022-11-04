Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major retail chain opens another new store in Pennsylvania, bringing 200+ jobs to the areaKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
This Massive Antique Mall in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenLemoyne, PA
Pennsylvania campers photograph sphere UFO drifting off mountain sideRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Corn Cob Acres: An Endless Fun-Zone for KidsMelissa FrostMountville, PA
Studies back PA witness claiming alien abduction caused psychic abilitiesRoger MarshElizabethtown, PA
Related
‘It’s going to come down to every single vote,’ Fetterman says at Harrisburg campaign stop
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman sat down with state Rep. Patty Kim, D-Dauphin, for a discussion with voters Sunday morning in Harrisburg, talking about his stroke, policy decisions, and what he described as the “stark choice” between himself and Republican nominee Mehmet Oz. The post ‘It’s going to come down to every single vote,’ Fetterman says at Harrisburg campaign stop appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Sen. Doug Mastriano makes closing case for governor in take-no-prisoners speech at Harrisburg church
HARRISBURG - A fiesty, fiery Doug Mastriano emptied his rhetorical guns at a Harrisburg church Friday night, opening the last weekend of his unorthodox run for governor of Pennsylvania with a take-no-prisoners speech made remarkable by new levels of spite aimed at his opponent, Democrat Josh Shapiro. In a rally...
Labor Trafficking in Pa. | The truth about trafficking in Central Pa.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — While human trafficking remains prevalent in Pennsylvania, there’s a lesser-known issue happening in plain sight across the state. “Labor trafficking is often misunderstood and misidentified,” said Rhonda Hendrickson, Chief Operating Officer at YWCA Greater Harrisburg. According to Hendrickson, labor trafficking is increasingly on the...
playwickian.com
Meet the candidates fighting to represent you in Harrisburg
State representatives wield a vast amount of influence. They propose and debate legislation that could benefit or harm their constituents, they serve on committees to better serve the commonwealth, and work tirelessly on behalf of the people they represent in Harrisburg. Candidates Joe Hogan and Mark Moffa will be on...
You could hear booms and whistles in Harrisburg, here’s why
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Starting on Nov. 7, people around the Capitol building in Harrisburg may notice some loud noises in the evenings, but officials say not to be alarmed. Annually for the last 24 years, Harrisburg had conducted its State Capitol Complex Crow Dispersal Program, which involves discharging exploding shells and whistling devices. The […]
Confusion persists around incorrectly dated and undated mail-in ballots
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — We’re just hours away from polls opening across Pennsylvania. “All the volunteers that come out to the polls to run a smooth election, they’re ready to go," said Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D'Agostino. But, a surprise weekend request from the Pennsylvania Department of State...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Coffee Shops in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Harrisburg has a few options if you're looking for a place to have a cup of coffee with a view. Denim Coffee, Little Amps Coffee, Bagel Lovers Cafe, and Yellow Bird Cafe, to name a few. If you want a taste of the city, try one of these places. Little...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Senate needs to give Pennsylvanians a gift ban
It’s November. The time to think about gift giving, to make lists and budgets and plans. This year, what if we focused on drawing a line in the sand when it comes to gifts? Let’s stop the sleigh when it comes to Harrisburg’s elected officials. This year,...
abc27.com
Three candidates face off in race for Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District
(WHTM) — The race is on in the Midstate for the 10th Congressional District. The district includes Dauphin County and parts of Cumberland and York Counties. Republican incumbent Scott Perry is running for reelection. He is being challenged by Democrat and Harrisburg city councilwoman Shamaine Daniels, and a third candidate is looking for votes as well.
From victim to advocate: Founder of Harrisburg nonprofit helps survivors of human trafficking
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Justice Maddox spends her days in Harrisburg helping victims of human trafficking, something that is prevalent across south central Pennsylvania. "The highway, [Route] 30, it runs right through New York all the way down to Florida," said Maddox, founder and CEO of Justice House of Hope. "People are being victims of a crime they don't even know."
Armed Sheriffs at Ballot Boxes in Berks County, PA
Their presence at the ballot boxes is based on a lie. Citizens in Berks County, Pennsylvania have been surprised to find armed Sheriffs guarding the ballot boxes where they may drop off their mail-in ballot. The Sheriffs have been directed by local officials to question voters before allowing them to place their ballot into the box.
Mastriano makes campaign stop in Harrisburg ahead of election
HARRISBURG, Pa. — With the election just four days away, Doug Mastriano brought his Restore Freedom Tour to Susquehanna Township. His supporters are confident they can help push Mastriano across the finish line. “It’s going to be a red tsunami," said Debbie Dresseo, a Mastriano supporter in attendance. "They...
abc27.com
Harrisburg man killed in Shippensburg shooting, State Police investigating
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Shippensburg on Sunday morning. According to State Police, Troopers responded to the intersection of N. Queen Street and Coover Ave. around 2 a.m. on Sunday. Troopers say a verbal altercation between two men turned physical and led to one of the men fatally shooting the other.
Every voter is questioned by deputies at these drop boxes
When voters go to ballot drop boxes in Berks County, Pennsylvania, they're greeted by sheriff's deputies who question them. It's a new policy by the county that has civil rights organizations concerned -- but it's just one example of law enforcement becoming involved in elections across the country, in the name of "voter integrity." CNN'S Drew Griffin reports.
Thanksgiving takeout 2022 at Cracker Barrel, Iron Hill, Whole Foods and more
Let’s be honest, not everyone likes to cook Thanksgiving dinner. Given that, plenty of restaurants and grocery stores are advertising takeout roasted turkeys with all the trimmings. It’s a great alternative to spending the holiday in the kitchen. But it comes at a cost. Expect to shell out...
Human Trafficking and Healthcare | The Truth About Trafficking in Central Pa.
YORK, Pa. — From the immediate physical and emotional healthcare concerns to the longer-term mental health and substance use issues, human trafficking survivors often need a complex array of health care services. Health issues can include sexually transmitted diseases, physical injuries, post traumatic stress disorder and depression among many...
abc27.com
Two Hanover men arrested in York County stabbing investigation
HANOVER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Hanover Borough are investigating a stabbing that happened on Monday afternoon. Hanover Borough Police say officers responded to the 500 block of Broadway around 12:48 p.m. after a fight between two men resulted in one being stabbed. The 22-year-old victim was found...
WGAL
Driver killed in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash in Lancaster County
ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed on Saturday in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster County. The crash happened around noon in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike in Elizabeth Township. Pennsylvania State Police said a 2012 Dodge 1500 pickup truck hit a four-door sedan...
abc27.com
Pa. State Police looking for missing Cumberland County man
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police out of Carlisle is looking for a missing man who may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused. According to a release, officials are looking for 79-year-old Gary Alexander Johnston. Johnston is 5 feet 6...
All lanes of I-83 open in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Interstate 83 in Dauphin County is now open to unrestricted traffic. Stretches of the Interstate shut down on Friday night so two damaged beams could be removed from the Paxton Street bridge. Both northbound and southbound lanes of I-83, as well as the bridge, are now...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 1