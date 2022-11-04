ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WJCL

Savannah police: 2 people hurt in overnight shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A 27-year-old Savannah man has been arrested in connection to an early morning double shooting. The shooting happened near Jefferson Street and W. St. Julian Street on Sunday at around 1:45 a.m. A 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were found suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds,...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Two injured in overnight shooting in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Jefferson/W. St Julian St. around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. According to police two adults received non life-threatening injuries. Police say the investigation is ongoing. There are no additional details at this time. Stick with WTOC...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD arrest suspect in overnight shooting that injured 2

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday at Jefferson and W. Julian Street in downtown Savannah. Police say that they have arrested a 27-year-old Savannah man who was connected to an overnight shooting that left a 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman injured […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Police investigating double shooting near City Market in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Jefferson/W. St Julian St. around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. According to police two adults received non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the investigation is ongoing. Over the summer, City Market implemented a new policy which came...
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Bicyclist killed in Beaufort Co. crash, troopers say

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed Sunday after a car hit a bicyclist in Beaufort County. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Palmetto Parkway near U.S. 278 around two miles west of Hilton Head Island. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

6 defendants face federal charges over illegal firearm possession

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Six defendants are among several facing federal charges that include illegal possession of firearms. The charges follow separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. Recent actions in the U.S. District Court also include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Body found after mobile home fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A body was found following a mobile home fire Sunday. The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and Effingham Fire responded to a mobile home fire in the area of 2053 Sandhill Road just before 12:30 a.m. When emergency crews arrived on scene, the mobile home was...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old found safe

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE- Savannah Police say Tootle has been located and is safe. The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old. Officials say Colt Tootle was last seen on Welwood Drive around 2 p.m. Saturday. He is 5′3″, 130 lbs, and was last seen wearing a...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

One dead after vehicle crash, fire along Chatham Parkway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a 20-year-old Savannah woman Saturday. According to police, a 2006 Mercedes Benz 430 was racing another vehicle around 4 p.m. on Chatham Parkway near Police Memorial Drive when...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Fire extinguished at International Paper Saturday afternoon

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WSAV) — A fire that occurred at International Paper was quickly extinguished Saturday afternoon. According to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, a fire broke out on a conveyor belt at International Paper off of Highway 80 in Bloomingdale on November 5. Police say that emergency crews responded quickly and the fire was put […]
BLOOMINGDALE, GA
wgac.com

Grandfather of Missing Savannah Boy Presumed Victim of Hit and Run

Twenty-month-old Quinton Simon was reported missing over a month ago in Savannah. Law enforcement officials said they had enough evidence to presume the toddler was dead, yet his body has not been found. Yesterday, a man was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Highway 23 between Claxton Road and Brigham...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Richmond Hill veteran adopts stray found while working in Syria

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — A stray puppy recently made a major upgrade thanks to a veteran living in Bryan County and the help of a national nonprofit. The dog was once homeless, roaming the desert in Syria, but that changed after she met a group of U.S. servicemembers and military contractors last February.
RICHMOND HILL, GA

