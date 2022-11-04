Read full article on original website
Missing From His Playpen: Quinton SimonNikSavannah, GA
When You Feel "Held Hostage" In A Toxic RelationshipThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
Georgia Council Considers Renaming City Square Over Concerns That It Glorifies Pro-Slavery Vice President John CalhounToby HazlewoodSavannah, GA
Tours, Activities & Trips: Try these Fun Things to do in SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
20-Year-Old Tierra Grant Died In A Fiery Motor Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a fiery motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened when a 20-year-old was driving on Chatham Parkway near Police Memorial Drive.
SPD arrest suspect in overnight shooting that injured 2
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday at Jefferson and W. Julian Street in downtown Savannah. Police say that they have arrested a 27-year-old Savannah man who was connected to an overnight shooting that left a 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman injured […]
Georgia police still searching for missing 20-month-old baby 1 month after disappearance
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Last week marked one month since 20-month-old Quinton Simon went missing. Police believe the little boy’s body is in a landfill. The search for him is the most extensive in the history of the Chatham County Police Department. The case, which started as a report of a kidnapping is now […]
live5news.com
Bicyclist killed in Beaufort Co. crash, troopers say
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed Sunday after a car hit a bicyclist in Beaufort County. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Palmetto Parkway near U.S. 278 around two miles west of Hilton Head Island. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway...
1 Person Died, 2 Others Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Brooklet (Brooklet, GA)
On Sunday afternoon, authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on North GA 26 and Highway 80 West in Brooklet. According to the officials, a Honda traveling south on Cromley road when failed to stop at a stop sign and entered Georgia 26. The Honda was side-swiped on its left by the front of a transport truck.
6 defendants face federal charges over illegal firearm possession
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Six defendants are among several facing federal charges that include illegal possession of firearms. The charges follow separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. Recent actions in the U.S. District Court also include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases […]
wtoc.com
Body found after mobile home fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A body was found following a mobile home fire Sunday. The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and Effingham Fire responded to a mobile home fire in the area of 2053 Sandhill Road just before 12:30 a.m. When emergency crews arrived on scene, the mobile home was...
wtoc.com
UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old found safe
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE- Savannah Police say Tootle has been located and is safe. The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old. Officials say Colt Tootle was last seen on Welwood Drive around 2 p.m. Saturday. He is 5′3″, 130 lbs, and was last seen wearing a...
WTGS
One dead after vehicle crash, fire along Chatham Parkway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a 20-year-old Savannah woman Saturday. According to police, a 2006 Mercedes Benz 430 was racing another vehicle around 4 p.m. on Chatham Parkway near Police Memorial Drive when...
Fire extinguished at International Paper Saturday afternoon
BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WSAV) — A fire that occurred at International Paper was quickly extinguished Saturday afternoon. According to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, a fire broke out on a conveyor belt at International Paper off of Highway 80 in Bloomingdale on November 5. Police say that emergency crews responded quickly and the fire was put […]
wgac.com
Grandfather of Missing Savannah Boy Presumed Victim of Hit and Run
Twenty-month-old Quinton Simon was reported missing over a month ago in Savannah. Law enforcement officials said they had enough evidence to presume the toddler was dead, yet his body has not been found. Yesterday, a man was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Highway 23 between Claxton Road and Brigham...
WJCL
Have you seen him? Savannah Police ask for help locating missing 12-year-old
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Police Department is asking for help locating a missing pre-teen. 12-year-old Colt Tootle was last seen on Welwood Drive at around 2 p.m. on Saturday. He is described as 5'3", 130 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black and blue shirt. If you...
WJCL
Richmond Hill veteran adopts stray found while working in Syria
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — A stray puppy recently made a major upgrade thanks to a veteran living in Bryan County and the help of a national nonprofit. The dog was once homeless, roaming the desert in Syria, but that changed after she met a group of U.S. servicemembers and military contractors last February.
Comments / 4