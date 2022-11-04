Communities in Schools (CIS) is a program spearheaded in West Virginia by first lady Cathy Justice to help the state’s students feel more at home while at school. “Communities in Schools is the leading dropout prevention program in the whole country, and that’s what it’s based on. It’s very simple. We say that if there is one caring adult for a child, that child is going to do well and make it through school,” she said.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO