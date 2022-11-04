ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Democratic incumbents spending big in final days of campaign

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Spending in the waning days of this year’s campaign season by some Delaware Democrats seeking to remain in office has dwarfed that of their Republican challengers, according to finance reports. For the three-week period ending Nov. 1, Democratic state Sen. Laura Sturgeon, whose district...
DELAWARE STATE
WVNews

Editorial Roundup: Ohio

Cincinnati Enquirer. November 6, 2022. Editorial: Ryan’s moderate approach might not be enough to stave off red wave.
OHIO STATE
WVNews

Maryland's longest-serving woman in state legislature dies

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Sheila Hixson, who served more than four decades in the Maryland General Assembly, has died. She was 89. U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, along with state Sen. Will Smith and Dels. Lorig Charkoudian, David Moon and Jheanelle Wilkins said in a joint statement on Monday that Hixson was “a trailblazer in Maryland politics and government" and the longest-serving woman in the legislature.
MARYLAND STATE
WVNews

Rochester, Murphy face off again in Delaware House contest

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The only federal race on Delaware’s ballot this year is a rematch between incumbent Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester and Republican Lee Murphy for the state’s lone U.S. House seat. Blunt Rochester, a former state labor secretary, was elected to the House in 2016...
DELAWARE STATE
WVNews

West Virginia Gov. Justice makes final push against Amendment 2

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice made a final push Monday to encourage voters to reject Amendment 2. Justice told state residents to participate in Tuesday's midterm elections and predicted the proposed amendment to the West Virginia Constitution will be "overwhelmingly" defeated.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

'America's Got Talent' winner Murphy sets holiday concerts

LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — “America’s Got Talent” winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is performing a dozen holiday concerts around West Virginia next month. The Home for the Holidays Tour includes 11 shows that are open to the public. The tour starts Dec. 3 in Clarksburg. Ticket prices vary depending on the venue.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Communities In Schools provides mentorship, comfort to West Virginia's students

Communities in Schools (CIS) is a program spearheaded in West Virginia by first lady Cathy Justice to help the state’s students feel more at home while at school. “Communities in Schools is the leading dropout prevention program in the whole country, and that’s what it’s based on. It’s very simple. We say that if there is one caring adult for a child, that child is going to do well and make it through school,” she said.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy