'There's so much interest in West Virginia': Economic Development staff small in numbers, big in results
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — In early January, Nucor Corp. announced plans to build a sheet steel mill in Mason County — a nearly $3 billion project that has been touted as the largest single capital investment in state history. The historic project received attention from around the...
Democratic incumbents spending big in final days of campaign
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Spending in the waning days of this year’s campaign season by some Delaware Democrats seeking to remain in office has dwarfed that of their Republican challengers, according to finance reports. For the three-week period ending Nov. 1, Democratic state Sen. Laura Sturgeon, whose district...
Increase in Thanksgiving dinner costs could gobble up more of West Virginians' paychecks
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Thanksgiving dinner might be a bit more costly this year due to several factors, highlighted by the fact that there will be a shortage of turkeys. Turkey prices will be higher after more than 44.6 million turkeys were affected by avian influenza this year.
Editorial Roundup: Ohio
Cincinnati Enquirer. November 6, 2022. Editorial: Ryan’s moderate approach might not be enough to stave off red wave.
Maryland's longest-serving woman in state legislature dies
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Sheila Hixson, who served more than four decades in the Maryland General Assembly, has died. She was 89. U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, along with state Sen. Will Smith and Dels. Lorig Charkoudian, David Moon and Jheanelle Wilkins said in a joint statement on Monday that Hixson was “a trailblazer in Maryland politics and government" and the longest-serving woman in the legislature.
Rochester, Murphy face off again in Delaware House contest
DOVER, Del. (AP) — The only federal race on Delaware’s ballot this year is a rematch between incumbent Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester and Republican Lee Murphy for the state’s lone U.S. House seat. Blunt Rochester, a former state labor secretary, was elected to the House in 2016...
2 more COVID deaths reported in West Virginia; 7,356 deaths total
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported two more COVID deaths and 926 active cases Monday. The death toll is now 7,536.
West Virginia Gov. Justice makes final push against Amendment 2
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice made a final push Monday to encourage voters to reject Amendment 2. Justice told state residents to participate in Tuesday's midterm elections and predicted the proposed amendment to the West Virginia Constitution will be "overwhelmingly" defeated.
West Virginia polls open from 6:30 a.m to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — While some residents have already cast ballots during early voting, most West Virginians will head to the polls Tuesday to participate in the midterm elections. Poll will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Shift to single delegate districtions causes confusion in some West Virginia counties
On Tuesday, West Virginians will vote in new districts after the state redistricting in 2021. For some voters, it will be the first time they elect only one delegate to the House. West Virginia was one of 10 states to still use multi-member districts in the House of Delegates. Monongalia...
Mason County, West Virginia voters to decide local state races, controversial constitutional amendments
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — While some residents have already cast ballots during early voting, most West Virginians will head to the polls Tuesday to participate in the midterm elections. Voters in Mason County will consider a school levy, several constitutional amendments and a county commissioner race.
'America's Got Talent' winner Murphy sets holiday concerts
LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — “America’s Got Talent” winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is performing a dozen holiday concerts around West Virginia next month. The Home for the Holidays Tour includes 11 shows that are open to the public. The tour starts Dec. 3 in Clarksburg. Ticket prices vary depending on the venue.
Communities In Schools provides mentorship, comfort to West Virginia's students
Communities in Schools (CIS) is a program spearheaded in West Virginia by first lady Cathy Justice to help the state’s students feel more at home while at school. “Communities in Schools is the leading dropout prevention program in the whole country, and that’s what it’s based on. It’s very simple. We say that if there is one caring adult for a child, that child is going to do well and make it through school,” she said.
Youth detention center guards to get pepper spray, body cams
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Department of Youth Services will outfit guards at detention centers with body cameras and pepper spray. The new policy, announced Friday, follows a rash of disturbances and assaults inside the centers.
