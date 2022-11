RUDYARD – The Rudyard Bulldogs defended home court by sweeping Brimley in the district semifinals on Thursday night.

Rudyard overcame a 13-3 deficit in the first set to win it 26-24.

The Bulldogs won the next two sets by scores of 25-13 and 25-18.

They’ll face Engadine in the district championship game on Saturday at 10 a.m.