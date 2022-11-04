ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Jeremey Pena becomes first rookie shortstop to hit World Series home run

By Mike Santa Barbara
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena. Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this week, Houston Astros' Jeremy Pena became the first rookie shortstop to win a Gold Glove.

On Thursday night, Pena smashed a solo home run in the fourth inning of Game 5 of the World Series, becoming the first rookie shortstop ever to go deep in the Fall Classic.

Pena took Phillies' starter Noah Syndergaard deep, blasting a 2-2 curve ball into the left-field seats to give the Astros a 2-1 lead.

The home run is Pena's fourth of the postseason.

Pena sent the Astros to the ALCS after hitting a go-ahead home run in the 18th inning of a 1-0 win against the Seattle Mariners in Game 3 of the ALDS.

The 25-year-old hit two home runs against the Yankees in the ALCS, including a three-run home run in a 6-5 win in Game 4, helping the Astros advance to the World Series.

