Millie Bobby Brown & BF Jake Bongiovi Sing Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well’ In Car: Watch

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi proved they’re major Taylor Swift fans! The actress, 18, and her boyfriend, 20, belted out “All Too Well” from Red (Taylor’s Version) in a cute new black and white video shared to Millie’s Instagram on Thursday, Nov. 3. The Stranger Things star held onto an iced drink with her hair back in a ponytail as she reenacted the lyrics, singing directly to Jake who was driving a car.

“…pieces into place,” Millie mouthed along, moving her hands down to recreate Fall leaves. “And I can picture it, And I know it’s long gone and/That magic’s not here no more/And I might be okay, but I’m not fine at all

Oh, oh, oh,” the two sang via Instagram, before Millie asked if Jake was “ready” for the next part which was the chorus.

“‘Cause there we are again on that little town street/You almost ran the red ’cause you were lookin’ over at me/Wind in my hair, I was there/I remember it all too well,” the couple — who have been dating since the summer of 2021 — belted right along Taylor, clearly passionate about the tune!

Millie looked stylish in the video with a black pair of pajamas featuring white piping, as well as small gold hoop earrings. Meanwhile Jake, who is the son of Jon Bon Jovi, matched Millie’s black shirt with a t-shirt featuring a message against animal testing.

The cute video was featured in a dump which Millie captioned “last 6 months recap,” including other highlights with her cats, in hotel rooms, playing a game and doing dishes. In another short video, she was also seen watching an interview with actor Jamie Bower who is her co-star in Stranger Things as villain Henry Creel/Vecna.

“All Too Well” regained popularity last year after Taylor released a 10 minute version of the tune as part of her on-going efforts to re-record her past work after her masters were sold to Scooter Braun (he has since sold the masters, as well as the label Big Machine, to a private investment group as of Nov. 2020). The emotional break-up song is a highlight of Red, evidently inspired by her three month romance with Jake Gyllenhaal in 2010. At the time, Taylor was 20 and Jake was 29, which Taylor references in the lyrics. The country turned pop singer also told a fictionalized version of the relationship in a short film starring friend Sadie Sink.