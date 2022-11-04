ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 9

Related
bigeasymagazine.com

Local Election Overview: Will a Blue Wave Blow Through Louisiana on Election Day?

It was a beautiful Sunday morning in Audubon Park when I ran into businesswoman Katie Darling, the Democrat running for Congress in Louisiana’s 1st Congressional District. Darling had planned a quick meet and greet prior to last week’s Saints game and was busy setting up with her newborn son securely strapped around her. Darling’s opponent of course is the powerful House Minority Whip Steve Scalise who was re-elected to his eighth term with 72.2 percent of the vote in 2020.
LOUISIANA STATE
Baton Rouge Business Report

Louisiana GOP endorsing Jeff Landry for governor stirs complaints

The leadership of the Louisiana Republican Party voted Sunday to endorse Attorney General Jeff Landry for governor, reports. LaPolitics Weekly and USA Today Network. The endorsement by the state GOP may be the earliest in the election cycle of any gubernatorial candidate, and was not without controversy. “There is nothing...
LOUISIANA STATE
pelicanpostonline.com

Law Enforcement and Louisiana’s AG support Judge Steven Miller for Court of Appeal

Judge Steven Miller, an eight-year veteran of the bench who prosecuted felonies for more than a decade before donning the robe, is a candidate for the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal. His opponent is a soon to be term-limited member of Louisiana’s House of Representatives, Tanner Magee, wholly lacking judicial experience without much in the way of courtroom experience to recommend him either. It comes as little surprise that Judge Miller is the preferred candidate of Ascension’s District Attorney Ricky Babin who endorsed the veteran jurist.
LOUISIANA STATE
LSU Reveille

Letter to the Editor: Louisiana can have a transportation system that works for everyone

In October, I was excited to attend a Transit and Planning Summit hosted by the Delta Chapter of the Sierra Club in Baton Rouge. It was truly an enjoyable day with nearly 100 public transit advocates, leaders, environmentalists, and business folks. We had great speakers: Beth Osborne, of Transportation for America, gave an inspiring address, followed by excellent speakers who shared their transit visions for Louisiana, along with challenges; Representative McFarland (R) discussed transit needs of his rural parishes and offered solutions.
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Apply for these Louisiana beautification grants before Dec. 19

MANDEVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Have a problem with litter in public spaces in your community? Does your town, village, or city need help with beautification projects? Keep Louisiana Beautiful has just announced $550,000 in new grant opportunities to help. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser is encouraging stage agencies, parishes, municipalities,...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Why does Louisiana have parishes, not counties? Curious Louisiana explores the history

Brooklyn Grey Kelley had reason enough to be curious about these questions: Why does Louisiana have parishes, not counties? And will that ever change?. The 9-year-old, fourth grader at Zachary Elementary School was herself named for a place — Brooklyn, a borough in New York — as is her mom, Sydnie Kelley, named for a city in Australia, and siblings Everest and Dallas. So place names mean something in her family.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Louisiana’s Commissioner of Higher Education to speak at B.I.G. luncheon

The Bayou Industrial Group announced that Dr. Kim Hunter Reed, Ph.D., Louisiana’s Commissioner of Higher Education will be the B.I.G. November luncheon speaker. Reed is the only female in the country currently serving as a state higher education lead who has led higher education in more than one state. In addition, she was recognized nationally as the 2020 Exceptional Leader by the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association, and in 2022, Reed successfully led efforts to secure additional state funding of more than $150 million.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Bollinger Shipyards buys Pascagoula shipbuilder in expansion tied to Coast Guard Arctic plans

Louisiana's Bollinger Shipyards has agreed to buy Halter Marine in Pascagoula, Mississippi, from its Singapore-based parent company, a major expansion aimed at turning around the struggling shipbuilder and delivering on its $750 million U.S. Coast Guard contract for Arctic icebreakers. The acquisition, announced late Sunday, offers Bollinger two active and...
PASCAGOULA, MS
Classic Rock 105.1

Powerball – Three Louisiana Tickets Claim Big Money Prizes

The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that three tickets sold in the state for last night's (11/02) Powerball drawing are major prize winners. However, no single ticket sold for last night's game matched the numbers needed to claim Powerball's top prize of $1.2 billion dollars. That means the jackpot will continue to rise as we move toward the next drawing which is scheduled for Saturday night.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Louisiana State Police Cadet Class 101 Graduates 23 New Troopers

On Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, Louisiana State Police conducted the historical graduation of Cadet Class 101, the first LSP Cadet Class to be exclusively comprised of prior law enforcement officers from around the state. The Louisiana State Police Training Academy hosted the graduation ceremony where 23 individuals completed their dedicated journey to become Louisiana State Troopers.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Flooding, drainage issues to be addressed in St. Tammany Parish public meetings

St. Tammany Parish government will hold two meetings this month to gather public input for future drainage plans, officials said. The parish's Comprehensive Drainage Plan is the first to assess the impacts of stormwater runoff across the region. The plan will examine existing drainage issues and recommend capital projects and potential policy changes to reduce flood risk.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy