Louisiana state symbols you may have not known about
Every state has a list of symbols representing its unique way of life. Louisiana's distinctive culture, natural environments, and way of life are unique to this state. You can search the world and never find a place similar to our beautiful state.
NOLA.com
Post-pandemic, homeschooling is an option more Louisiana familes are choosing
Five days a week Tasha Buras of Mandeville wakes up an hour earlier than her three children to gather her thoughts. Breakfast awaits -- but so do school lessons, and Buras is the teacher as well the cook. If the kids, who range in age from 6 to 10, wake...
bigeasymagazine.com
Local Election Overview: Will a Blue Wave Blow Through Louisiana on Election Day?
It was a beautiful Sunday morning in Audubon Park when I ran into businesswoman Katie Darling, the Democrat running for Congress in Louisiana’s 1st Congressional District. Darling had planned a quick meet and greet prior to last week’s Saints game and was busy setting up with her newborn son securely strapped around her. Darling’s opponent of course is the powerful House Minority Whip Steve Scalise who was re-elected to his eighth term with 72.2 percent of the vote in 2020.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Louisiana GOP endorsing Jeff Landry for governor stirs complaints
The leadership of the Louisiana Republican Party voted Sunday to endorse Attorney General Jeff Landry for governor, reports. LaPolitics Weekly and USA Today Network. The endorsement by the state GOP may be the earliest in the election cycle of any gubernatorial candidate, and was not without controversy. “There is nothing...
pelicanpostonline.com
Law Enforcement and Louisiana’s AG support Judge Steven Miller for Court of Appeal
Judge Steven Miller, an eight-year veteran of the bench who prosecuted felonies for more than a decade before donning the robe, is a candidate for the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal. His opponent is a soon to be term-limited member of Louisiana’s House of Representatives, Tanner Magee, wholly lacking judicial experience without much in the way of courtroom experience to recommend him either. It comes as little surprise that Judge Miller is the preferred candidate of Ascension’s District Attorney Ricky Babin who endorsed the veteran jurist.
NBC 10 News Today: Arkansas and Louisiana voting information
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, NBC 10’s Mya Hudgins and Hunter Elyse gave voting information for Arkansas and Louisiana. For more details, watch the clip above.
LSU Reveille
Letter to the Editor: Louisiana can have a transportation system that works for everyone
In October, I was excited to attend a Transit and Planning Summit hosted by the Delta Chapter of the Sierra Club in Baton Rouge. It was truly an enjoyable day with nearly 100 public transit advocates, leaders, environmentalists, and business folks. We had great speakers: Beth Osborne, of Transportation for America, gave an inspiring address, followed by excellent speakers who shared their transit visions for Louisiana, along with challenges; Representative McFarland (R) discussed transit needs of his rural parishes and offered solutions.
NOLA.com
Guest column: If we want better high schools, we must act on accountability updates now
The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education has an opportunity to enact new policies in the state’s accountability system that could dramatically improve the education outcomes of our students. We hope they do it. For two years, board members and the state superintendent of education have been studying changes...
New York Times List Of Black Senator Candidates Excludes Two From Louisiana
The New York Times claimed to capture the diversity of candida running for congress but failed. An article highlighting the diversity of candidates in midterm elections seemingly overlooked two Black candidates running for U.S. Senate from Louisiana, Gary Chambers and Syrita Steib. In a little note at the bottom of...
cenlanow.com
Apply for these Louisiana beautification grants before Dec. 19
MANDEVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Have a problem with litter in public spaces in your community? Does your town, village, or city need help with beautification projects? Keep Louisiana Beautiful has just announced $550,000 in new grant opportunities to help. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser is encouraging stage agencies, parishes, municipalities,...
theadvocate.com
Even supporters cite confusing language in Louisiana's amendment to remove slavery from constitution
Curtis Davis, executive director of activist group Decarcerate Louisiana, was convicted of second-degree murder in 1990. In 2016, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter after spending 25 years at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, laboring in cotton fields. The plea permitted Davis’ release from prison on a crime he says he didn’t commit.
theadvocate.com
Why does Louisiana have parishes, not counties? Curious Louisiana explores the history
Brooklyn Grey Kelley had reason enough to be curious about these questions: Why does Louisiana have parishes, not counties? And will that ever change?. The 9-year-old, fourth grader at Zachary Elementary School was herself named for a place — Brooklyn, a borough in New York — as is her mom, Sydnie Kelley, named for a city in Australia, and siblings Everest and Dallas. So place names mean something in her family.
houmatimes.com
Louisiana’s Commissioner of Higher Education to speak at B.I.G. luncheon
The Bayou Industrial Group announced that Dr. Kim Hunter Reed, Ph.D., Louisiana’s Commissioner of Higher Education will be the B.I.G. November luncheon speaker. Reed is the only female in the country currently serving as a state higher education lead who has led higher education in more than one state. In addition, she was recognized nationally as the 2020 Exceptional Leader by the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association, and in 2022, Reed successfully led efforts to secure additional state funding of more than $150 million.
NOLA.com
Bollinger Shipyards buys Pascagoula shipbuilder in expansion tied to Coast Guard Arctic plans
Louisiana's Bollinger Shipyards has agreed to buy Halter Marine in Pascagoula, Mississippi, from its Singapore-based parent company, a major expansion aimed at turning around the struggling shipbuilder and delivering on its $750 million U.S. Coast Guard contract for Arctic icebreakers. The acquisition, announced late Sunday, offers Bollinger two active and...
NOLA.com
Stephanie Grace: Will Louisiana abortion restrictions prompt a reckoning, or bring on a bigger chill?
For supporters of abortion rights, whether broadly speaking or in narrow circumstances, things took a dark turn when the U.S. Supreme Court reversed its half-century-old precedent protecting at least some access to the procedure and sent the matter back to the states. Louisiana was ready, having passed legislation over the...
Louisiana Man Sentenced for Defrauding Employer Out of More Than $549k and Filing False Taxes
Kentwood Man Sentenced to Three Years in Prison for Defrauding Employer and Filing False Taxes. Louisiana Man Sentenced for Defrauding Employer Out of More Than $549k and Filing False Taxes. Louisiana – On November 4, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Michael J. Goll, age 47, of Kentwood,...
Powerball – Three Louisiana Tickets Claim Big Money Prizes
The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that three tickets sold in the state for last night's (11/02) Powerball drawing are major prize winners. However, no single ticket sold for last night's game matched the numbers needed to claim Powerball's top prize of $1.2 billion dollars. That means the jackpot will continue to rise as we move toward the next drawing which is scheduled for Saturday night.
houmatimes.com
Louisiana State Police Cadet Class 101 Graduates 23 New Troopers
On Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, Louisiana State Police conducted the historical graduation of Cadet Class 101, the first LSP Cadet Class to be exclusively comprised of prior law enforcement officers from around the state. The Louisiana State Police Training Academy hosted the graduation ceremony where 23 individuals completed their dedicated journey to become Louisiana State Troopers.
WDSU
St. Tammany Parish School Board taking steps to ban critical race theory
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish School Board is taking steps to ban critical race theory in schools. The St. Tammany Parish School Board introduced a resolution Thursday night prohibiting the use of critical race theory in classrooms in the parish. A new release confirmed that...
NOLA.com
Flooding, drainage issues to be addressed in St. Tammany Parish public meetings
St. Tammany Parish government will hold two meetings this month to gather public input for future drainage plans, officials said. The parish's Comprehensive Drainage Plan is the first to assess the impacts of stormwater runoff across the region. The plan will examine existing drainage issues and recommend capital projects and potential policy changes to reduce flood risk.
Comments / 9