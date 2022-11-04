Judge Steven Miller, an eight-year veteran of the bench who prosecuted felonies for more than a decade before donning the robe, is a candidate for the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal. His opponent is a soon to be term-limited member of Louisiana’s House of Representatives, Tanner Magee, wholly lacking judicial experience without much in the way of courtroom experience to recommend him either. It comes as little surprise that Judge Miller is the preferred candidate of Ascension’s District Attorney Ricky Babin who endorsed the veteran jurist.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO