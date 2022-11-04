ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

KFDM-TV

Red Cross disaster training for Southeast Texas volunteers

ORANGE — The Red Cross set up mock shelters across the Gulf Coast region to train volunteers on how to help Southeast Texans during times of natural disasters. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb was in Orange on Saturday to see what volunteers were learning. If you're interested in volunteering, call...
ORANGE, TX
12NewsNow

First African American cardinal in the Catholic Church in Beaumont for Saturday summit

BEAUMONT, Texas — The first African American cardinal in the Catholic church was in Beaumont for a summit to help promote healing and understanding on Saturday. Many Faces in God’s House is a community-wide summit that aims to foster healing, understanding, and opportunities for all humankind. The summit was held at the Julie Rogers Theater and featured a keynote given by Cardinal Wilton Gregory.
BEAUMONT, TX
MySanAntonio

McElroy Estates to offer affordable luxury homes in Port Arthur

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Chuck McElroy’s vision to provide Port Arthur with affordable luxury housing is taking shape. McElroy, a Port Arthur native and current CEO of Provision Developments, is overseeing McElroy Estates, a 46-home development for those wanting to buy a home in his hometown, whether that potential home buyer's a refinery worker or a single parent with multiple children.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
MySanAntonio

Sidnee Lewis named Director of Finance and Administration for Beaumont Chamber

Sidnee Lewis has joined the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce as its Director of Finance and Administration as of Nov. 1. Paul A. Robbins of San Augustine has been appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott as District Attorney of the First Judicial District in Sabine and San Augustine Counties for a term set to expire Dec. 31, 2024 or until his successor is duly elected and qualified.
BEAUMONT, TX
East Texas News

Narcotics division stops gambling establishment in Leggett

Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division obtained warrants for the arrest of Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty, 29, of Beaumont, Monday. Chalamalasetty was charged with multiple offenses of operating an illegal game room on Aug. 30. Through a lengthy investigation, Chalamalasetty, was identified as owner and manager of the establishment and found to be funding the illegal game room in Leggett. Warrants were obtained on Chalamalasetty for possession of a gambling device, equipment or paraphernalia; gambling promotion; and keeping a gambling place.
LEGGETT, TX
KPLC TV

One killed in head-on crash in Jeff Davis Parish

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A two-vehicle crash on I-10 West near the Lacassine exit (LA 101) caused the death of one driver, according to Louisiana State Police. Police responded to the crash shortly after 6:45 p.m. The crash claimed the life of Gay Dale Ferguson, 61, of Orange, Tx.
ORANGE, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

KFDM-TV

This isn't your average pet lizard!

GROVES — It's not your average pet lizard, but turns out, it is someone's pet. Gary and Shannon Saurage of Gator Country shared this video with KFDM/Fox 4 of a Monitor outside the home of Angie Reese in Groves. KFDM/Fox 4 spoke with Angie. She doesn't own the pet.
GROVES, TX
KPLC TV

CPSO investigating incident on August Drive, suspect arrested

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish detectives are investigating an incident that occurred Saturday afternoon on August Drive. CPSO said the suspect identified as Donell Stephens was taken into custody shortly after the incident. Stephens was booked into the correctional center for aggravated assault with a fire arm, illegal...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

