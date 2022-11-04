Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
Lumberton ISD wasting no time on sanitizing campuses in order to keep students healthy
LUMBERTON — Lumberton ISD is closing its doors to deep clean in an effort to combat illnesses. On Friday, Lumberton High School got started on sanitizing the campus as cleaning staff worked to do a thorough job. The Lumberton High School principal says the deep cleaning is necessary after...
KFDM-TV
Orange Chick-fil-a to donate Nov. 10 sales to the family of Marilu Lopez-Berrios
ORANGE — Chick-fil-a's Orange location has announced that on November 10, the restaurant will "donate 100% of proceeds from all sales" to the family of Marilu Lopez-Berrios to help with her funeral costs. From the Chick-fil-a Orange Facebook page:. Chick-fil-A Orange has lost a very special person. Marilu worked...
KFDM-TV
Red Cross disaster training for Southeast Texas volunteers
ORANGE — The Red Cross set up mock shelters across the Gulf Coast region to train volunteers on how to help Southeast Texans during times of natural disasters. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb was in Orange on Saturday to see what volunteers were learning. If you're interested in volunteering, call...
First African American cardinal in the Catholic Church in Beaumont for Saturday summit
BEAUMONT, Texas — The first African American cardinal in the Catholic church was in Beaumont for a summit to help promote healing and understanding on Saturday. Many Faces in God’s House is a community-wide summit that aims to foster healing, understanding, and opportunities for all humankind. The summit was held at the Julie Rogers Theater and featured a keynote given by Cardinal Wilton Gregory.
Sentencing phase for former Beaumont ISD electrical contractor could begin soon
BEAUMONT, Texas — A sentencing phase is just days away after the state's highest court upheld the guilty sentence of a former Beaumont Independent School District electrical contractor. Calvin Gary Walker was found guilty of felony fraud in September 2019. Walker's electric company was contracted for electrician services for...
KFDM-TV
First African American cardinal delivers message of harmony to Southeast Texans
The Archbishop of Washington D.C. Cardinal Wilton Gregory was in Beaumont. Cardinal Gregory, the first African American cardinal, was at the Julie Rogers Theatre where he spoke to a crowd. Pope Francis appointed him as the Seventh Archbishop of Washington. Cardinal Gregory delivered a message on Saturday on all religions...
Catalytic converters taken from Humane Society of Southeast Texas vehicles, shelter asking for help
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Humane Society of Southeast Texas is asking for help after catalytic converters were stolen from their company vehicles. It happened on Thursday, October 27, 2022, according to a Humane Society of Southeast Texas Facebook post. At 4:45 a.m., the catalytic converter was taken off the...
MySanAntonio
McElroy Estates to offer affordable luxury homes in Port Arthur
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Chuck McElroy’s vision to provide Port Arthur with affordable luxury housing is taking shape. McElroy, a Port Arthur native and current CEO of Provision Developments, is overseeing McElroy Estates, a 46-home development for those wanting to buy a home in his hometown, whether that potential home buyer's a refinery worker or a single parent with multiple children.
KFDM-TV
BPD returns to field off Broussard to investigate after ex-boyfriend leads them to body
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police officers returned Sunday afternoon to a field off Broussard Road to continue their investigation after a man led them to his ex-girlfriend's body Saturday night. Police say Jose Lopez, 37, of Beaumont, confessed to killing Marilu Lopez-Berrios, 39, of Beaumont. Justice of the Peace Ben...
MySanAntonio
Sidnee Lewis named Director of Finance and Administration for Beaumont Chamber
Sidnee Lewis has joined the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce as its Director of Finance and Administration as of Nov. 1. Paul A. Robbins of San Augustine has been appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott as District Attorney of the First Judicial District in Sabine and San Augustine Counties for a term set to expire Dec. 31, 2024 or until his successor is duly elected and qualified.
Outage leaves more than 4K Entergy customers in parts of Jefferson County without power
NEDERLAND, Texas — More than 4,000 Jefferson County Entergy customers in parts of Nederland and Port Neches could be without power for a few hours due to an outage. At least one transformer blew and a power line is down, according to a Port Neches Police Department release. No fire has been reported.
KFDM-TV
Video of Lincoln Middle School teacher appearing to encourage students to fight
Port Arthur — There's reaction from Port Arthur ISD and the community to video of a fight between students at Lincoln Middle School, in which you see and hear a teacher appearing to encourage the fight. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles reports.
East Texas News
Narcotics division stops gambling establishment in Leggett
Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division obtained warrants for the arrest of Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty, 29, of Beaumont, Monday. Chalamalasetty was charged with multiple offenses of operating an illegal game room on Aug. 30. Through a lengthy investigation, Chalamalasetty, was identified as owner and manager of the establishment and found to be funding the illegal game room in Leggett. Warrants were obtained on Chalamalasetty for possession of a gambling device, equipment or paraphernalia; gambling promotion; and keeping a gambling place.
KPLC TV
One killed in head-on crash in Jeff Davis Parish
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A two-vehicle crash on I-10 West near the Lacassine exit (LA 101) caused the death of one driver, according to Louisiana State Police. Police responded to the crash shortly after 6:45 p.m. The crash claimed the life of Gay Dale Ferguson, 61, of Orange, Tx.
KFDM-TV
BREAKING: Shooting victim on Fonville at same home where two children were struck
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are investigating a Friday morning drive-by shooting on Fonville Avenue in South Park, injuring a 26-year-old man inside the same home where two children were struck last Saturday, October 29, according to information Chief Jim Singletary and Sgt. Thomas Swope provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News.
Head-On Crash on I-10 in Louisiana Claims Life of Texas Driver After Truck Jumped the Median
Head-On Crash on I-10 in Louisiana Claims Life of Texas Driver After Truck Jumped the Median. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 5, 2022, that on November 4, 2022, soon after 6:45 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit (LA Hwy 101) in Jefferson Davis Parish. Gay Dale Ferguson, 61, of Orange, Texas, was killed in the crash.
KFDM-TV
BREAKING: Man charged with murder after leading BPD to body of ex-girlfriend in field
BEAUMONT — A man is charged with murder and jailed in Jefferson County after leading Beaumont police to the body of his ex-girlfriend Saturday night in a field off Broussard Road near Tram. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. has set bond at $950,000 for Jose Lopez, 37,...
Louisiana, Texas join forces in first-time unclaimed property event
The free two-day event will take place in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Beaumont, Texas.
KFDM-TV
This isn't your average pet lizard!
GROVES — It's not your average pet lizard, but turns out, it is someone's pet. Gary and Shannon Saurage of Gator Country shared this video with KFDM/Fox 4 of a Monitor outside the home of Angie Reese in Groves. KFDM/Fox 4 spoke with Angie. She doesn't own the pet.
KPLC TV
CPSO investigating incident on August Drive, suspect arrested
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish detectives are investigating an incident that occurred Saturday afternoon on August Drive. CPSO said the suspect identified as Donell Stephens was taken into custody shortly after the incident. Stephens was booked into the correctional center for aggravated assault with a fire arm, illegal...
