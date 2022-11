Louisville women’s basketball started off a brand new season tonight but not before celebrating the past. Before the ball was tipped the banner honoring the Final Four run from last season was unveiled. Coach Walz said that he told his team in the locker room, “Make sure you enjoy the moment because it was a lot of work. It’s not easy to get there. It’s a big deal. To have four of them up there right now I think it speaks volumes for what we’ve been able to do here.” He added, “We’re going to strive to put more up there and hopefully put one up there that says national champion on it.”

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO