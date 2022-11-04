Read full article on original website
thejoltnews.com
Olympia to inspect city facilities, businesses for water pollution
Olympia will begin city facility and business site inspections to identify and prevent the possible source of water pollution in January next year through the city’s Source Control Program. Jeremy Graham, National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) coordinator, and Susan McCleary of Olympia's Public Works Water Resources Division briefed...
Chronicle
Thurston County Government Offices Set to Move From Courthouse to The Atrium Beginning Next Week
Offices and departments of Thurston County government are set to start moving from the Courthouse Complex, located at 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, to The Atrium, located at 3000 Pacific Ave. in Olympia. Office and department moves will be staggered during a five-week period. The move is set to take place...
The Stranger
Seattle’s Left Pressures Council to Cut Funding for Cops and Sweeps
Last week, leftist organizers held two demonstrations at City Hall to pressure city council members to adopt budget demands that would fund social services with money Mayor Bruce Harrell proposed to fill unfillable positions in the Seattle Police Department (SPD) and to expand the City’s efforts to sweep unhoused people.
Housing vouchers sit unused at some rural Washington agencies
COVID stimulus gave public housing authorities new resources. While King County leads the nation in distribution, that’s not the case across the state. Amber Maylor’s one-bedroom apartment, tucked into a sprawling, low-slung complex in suburban Pierce County, remains sparse — an inflatable mattress and TV sit in the living room among yet-unpacked boxes. But to Maylor, 31, a mother of four who lost her housing after fleeing an abusive ex, it represents a major turning point in her life.
KEPR
Data shows many voters still haven't turned in their ballots in Washington state
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Just over 30% of King County ballots for the 2022 General Election have been returned as of 5 p.m. Friday, according to the Secretary of State. There are 1,382,801 registered voters in the state's largest county, and 417,223 ballots were returned ahead of the weekend. The deadline to vote for the midterms is 8 p.m. Tuesday.
ilovekent.net
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: ‘An open letter to our King County neighbors’
[EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a Letter to the Editor, submitted by a verified resident. It does not necessarily reflect the opinions of South King Media, nor its staff:]. Everyone deserves to live in a safe community, regardless of the color of your skin or how humble your home. Lately there’s been concern our communities aren’t safe, fueled by narratives of rising crime and violence. A recently publicized letter from eight of the 13 South King County mayors made an unsubstantiated claim that policing and drug policy reforms enacted by the state Legislature are driving an increase in crime. Those narratives aren’t just false. They are dangerous. We must prioritize evidence-based approaches to safety for everyone and not fall for the false narrative that we need tough-on-crime policies that lead to violence against BIPOC communities. The cost to our friends and neighbors is far too great.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Parent upset with appointment of felon as Olympia School Board Member
An Olympia School Board move to appoint an outspoken anti-police activist and convicted criminal to fill a vacancy on the board caught many South Puget Sound-area parents by surprise, one mother told The Dori Monson Show Wednesday. But now, parent Alesha Perkins told Dori’s listeners, the grassroots startup OSD Rescue...
thejoltnews.com
Tumwater adopts 2023 legislative agenda
Tumwater city council adopted its 2023 legislative agenda during a meeting on November 1. Austin Ramirez, the city’s economic development program manager, said that new items were added to the document that were not in the draft version. The additions include the Tumwater craft district, the Budd Inlet restoration project, and support for the Family Education and Support Services (FESS).
dispatchnews.com
WSDOT presenting on Pierce County greenfield airport sites
The Washington State Department of Transportation will be presenting about the proposed greenfield airport sites in Pierce County, one of which is near Eatonville, to the Pierce County Council at an upcoming study session. The meeting is at 11 a.m. Nov. 14 at Pierce County Council Chambers. The meeting is...
Chronicle
Yard Birds Tenants Evicted, Building’s Future Uncertain
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly cited Garet Russo as the owner of Yard Birds. Yard Birds has officially closed. Tenants who had been renting storage space and operating businesses have been given until midnight on Nov. 30 to vacate the building. “Effective Dec. 1, 2022 at...
thecentersquare.com
Seattle landlords offered guaranteed rent for accepting homeless applicants
(The Center Square) – Seattle’s Housing Command Center is now providing an incentive package for private landlords to house homeless persons. The command center opened in October through the Partnership For Zero collaboration between the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, We Are In organization and the Lived Experience Coalition. The Housing Command Center is located in the Chinatown-International District and works to identify permanent housing units, eligible homeless "households" and match the homeless persons to housing units.
q13fox.com
Community forum to discuss public safety concerns in Pierce County
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore on Tuesday will give an update on his crime reduction plan during a Tacoma City Council study session. Moore presented the first version of the plan in July, pitching more police visibility, especially in neighborhoods where crime is happening repetitively. He also called for more resources and community outreach. As city council prepares to hear updates from the police chief, leaders in Pierce County are preparing for a forum on public safety.
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: With 8,000 challenged ballots, don’t have a sloppy signature
We have a lot of experience with vote-by-mail here in Washington, so I apologize if you’ve heard this before, but – this is no time to get sloppy, especially if you’re a procrastinator. I want your vote to count, and if you’re in a rush, you risk...
shorelineareanews.com
Lynnwood Today: Concrete form falls, lands on construction worker at Sound Transit light rail job site
A light rail construction worker remains in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center after a concrete form collapsed and landed on him at a Sound Transit job site at 212th Street Southwest and Interstate 5 in Mountlake Terrace Thursday, October 27, 2022. According to South County Fire Community Outreach Manager...
KUOW
WA AG orders DIY rape kit company to stop sales in the state
The Washington State Attorney General's Office has issued a cease-and-desist letter to the company Leda Health regarding its marketing and distribution of so-called "early evidence" rape kits and its suite of services. Earlier this year, Leda Health partnered with the Kappa Delta sorority at the University of Washington to hand...
Chronicle
Washington Revenue up $126M Since September Forecast as Recession Fears Loom
Washington state’s revenue collections since the September forecast are $126 million, or 6.3%, above expectations. But that good news at Friday morning’s Economic and Revenue Forecast Council’s virtual meeting was tempered by concerns about the heightened risk of a recession. In the parlance of ERFC Executive Director...
Former Pierce County sheriff blames 'boundary-bending' lawmakers for Lakewood crime spike
(The Center Square) – Former and current Pierce County law enforcement officials joined Lakewood, Washington, residents to discuss the local crime spike that has many concerned. The City of Lakewood has seen crime rise since the end of last year. According to the city’s records, total crime cases went...
gigharbornow.org
Markley files complaint over Republican campaign literature
Tracie Markley, the mayor of Gig Harbor, filed a complaint with the state Public Disclosure Commission about campaign literature the state Republican Party sent to voters in the 26th Legislative District. The party sent the campaign mailers in support of state Senate candidate Rep. Jesse Young of Gig Harbor. The...
Yakima Herald Republic
When grandma calls fraud: WA election workers take accusations personally
SHELTON, Mason County — This election integrity stuff, it does get personal with the three women who work at the elections office at the County Administration Building. It’s a couple of blocks away from the Safeway, in the back of the two-story building. Right here are ballots that...
Tri-City Herald
Democrats accuse independent Secretary of State candidate of being a Republican
For Washington Secretary of State candidate and Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson, running as a nonpartisan candidate to oversee the state’s elections has brought its share of criticism. Most of that criticism is coming from Democrats who are using their platforms to try to discredit Anderson, with some calling...
