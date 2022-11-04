Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
State College
Former Pa. Governors Ask Candidates Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro to Accept Results of Nov. 8 Election
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s four living former governors on Monday sent a letter to the main party candidates vying for the position on Nov. 8, urging them to respect and accept the results of the election regardless of the outcome. In their one-page letter to Democrat Josh Shapiro and...
State College
When Do Polls Open in Pennsylvania? All the Information You Need for Election Day 2022
HARRISBURG — It’s time for Pennsylvania’s 2022 midterm election. Voters will head to the polls to pick a new governor and U.S. senator, as well as representatives to the U.S. House and lawmakers to serve in the General Assembly. The winners will shape the future of abortion access, energy production, environmental conservation and other major issues in the state.
State College
Penn State-Maryland Set for 3:30 Kick
No. 15 Penn State football’s Nov. 12 matchup with Maryland is set to kick off from Beaver Stadium at 3:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on FOX, according to a release on Saturday night. The Nittany Lions’ upcoming matchup with the Terrapins marks the fourth time this season and...
State College
Handing Out the Grades Following Penn State’s 45-14 Win over Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sometimes it doesn’t have to be complicated: take two teams and the better one usually wins. That’s what happened on Saturday at Indiana’s Memorial Stadium, and Penn State left little doubt in anyone’s minds as to which team was better. It was an impressive effort on all fronts and the grades show exactly that. The Nittany Lions might not beat Ohio State or Michigan this year, but you’d be hard pressed to find much fault in Saturday’s performance.
State College
Penn State Moves Up in Latest AP Top 25 Poll
Penn State football moved up two spots to No. 14 in the latest AP Top 25 poll released on Sunday. The Nittany Lions rebounded from their second loss of the season with a 45-14 shellacking of Indiana on Saturday in Bloomington. Penn State is now 7-2 on the season, with...
State College
Albert Ardell “Ham” Foster
“Ham,” also referred to as “Snark,” by his family, Albert Ardell Foster, 83, died Thursday, November 3, 2022 in PA Furnace, after doing what he loved most, hunting. Born April 30, 1939 in State College, he was the son of the late Albert L. and Helen R. (Zerby) Foster. He married Susan A. Stover on October 8, 1965, who survives at home.
State College
Penn State Football: Don’t Expect Clifford’s Starting Role to Change
While declarative headlines are absolutely never the sort of thing that come back to haunt you, it would seem that all the clamoring for true freshman Drew Allar to take over Sean Clifford’s role as starting quarterback is falling on deaf ears. Or perhaps better stated, those cries are falling on more informed ears.
State College
Penn State Football: Allar Shines, but Growing Talent Around Him Is What Can Make Him Truly Special
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It is natural to get caught up watching the arm of true freshman quarterback Drew Allar. His release is pretty, his throws effortless and his potential seemingly endless. His boyish face a reminder of his youth and the long road ahead that he has to get even better still.
State College
Penn State Football: Allen and Singleton Impress with Vision and Physicality
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Penn State true freshman running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton were instrumental in the Nittany Lions’ 45-14 victory over Indiana on Saturday afternoon, a good sign for Penn State’s future both in 2022 and beyond. Allen led the way with 18 carries for...
State College
Penn State Men’s Hockey Upsets No. 1 Michigan 3-0
In 2014, when Penn State men’s hockey beat Michigan 4-0 just 59 games into the program’s Division I existence, it sent a message to the rest of the college hockey world that the Nittany Lions should not be ignored. It was just one win, but a promising sign that Penn State had the potential to be more than just the flashy new thing the sport had to offer. Not only did the rink look great, so too did the hockey played on it.
State College
Man Charged in 2016 Killing of Jean Tuggy Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder
BELLEFONTE — A Centre County jury on Monday delivered a guilty verdict for the man charged in the 2016 shooting death of a 60-year-old Pine Grove Mills woman. After about three hours hours of deliberation following a trial that spanned five and a half days, the jury of eight women and four men found 35-year-old Christopher Kowalski guilty but mentally ill on the charge of first-degree murder for killing Jean Tuggy on on Jan. 20, 2016 at her Irion Street home.
State College
St. Mark Hosts Free Coffee and Donuts for All Veterans
All veterans are invited to to St. Mark Lutheran Church Snydertown any time between 8 and 11 a.m. Friday, Nov.11 for free coffee, donuts and time together. The event will be held in St. Mark’s Fellowship Room. Also, during its worship service on Sunday, Nov. 13, the church will...
Comments / 0