Honolulu, HI

Comments / 11

firefox
4d ago

if you where caught DUI, how come you just post bail and drive again. this lady was caught twice with the same alcohol count in her, I guess she could count her bail fine so it don't count as being intoxicated.

Reply(1)
4
Lovin it
3d ago

Regardless if they post bail. They should be held for 12 hours and another sobriety test.

Reply
9
Hazz Matt
3d ago

She's probably going get a hard sentence that she deserves, but if you are a politician or police, then no problem.

Reply(1)
3
 

