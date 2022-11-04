Read full article on original website
Karen Kintz Kania
3d ago
I'm really okay with this news, no matter how he died. He was a horrible person who got what he deserved...in spite of our judicial system.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Laumeier Sculpture Park is a museum without walls on 105 acres in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
This Richardsonian Romanesque-style home in St. Charles, Missouri was designed by innovator Oliver L. Link in 1892CJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
Human remains found Friday near Sullivan, Missouri
WEST SULLIVAN, Mo. — Skeletal human remains were found Friday in West Sullivan, Missouri. A Facebook post made by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office said the department received a call Friday that possible human remains had been found in the 4100 block of North Service Road W in West Sullivan.
St. Louis man acquitted in 2016 Soulard murder
A St. Louis man was acquitted Friday, November 4, in a 2016 Soulard tavern homicide case.
KMOV
Human remains found in Crawford County, Mo.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Human remains were found in Crawford County, Missouri on Friday, the sheriff’s office confirmed Saturday night. Authorities tell News 4 the skeletal remains were found in the 4100 block of North Service Road in West Sullivan. The identity of the remains has not been...
Deadly double shooting in south St. Louis
New details on a deadly double shooting in south St. Louis on Saturday night.
1 dead in Friday morning Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash in Jefferson County Friday morning. The crash occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. on northbound Missouri 141 and Interstate 55 near Arnold, Missouri. The driver was traveling on the northbound I-55 exit ramp to Missouri 141....
1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday morning
One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home
Police: Gunman’s family ‘heartbroken’ over St. Louis school shooting
St. Louis police and many other city and school officials gathered Wednesday to share updates after a deadly shooting Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.
Human remains found in West Sullivan, Mo.
An investigation is underway after authorities spotted and confirmed human remains Friday in Crawford County.
KMOV
Man shot, killed in South City late Sunday night
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 32-year-old man was shot and killed in South City late Sunday night. Police say the shooting happened in the 7700 block of Alaska just before midnight. The man was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has been released...
Family of MoDOT worker killed in crash uses billboards to raise safety awareness
It was a year ago this month when a fatal work zone crash took the lives of two MoDOT workers and an unborn baby.
Two killed in hit-and-run Saturday night
A hit-and-run driver killed two people in a crash Saturday night in north St. Louis.
Illinois State Police seeking public assistance in locating wanted Maryville man charged with 1st-degree murder
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The Illinois State Police is requesting the public's assistance in locating a wanted Maryville man charged with murder. Jermany Rickman, 36, of Maryville, Illinois, was charged on Aug. 26 with first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Rickman was charged...
2 men shot to death inside Bevo home; suspect in custody
ST. LOUIS – Two men were murdered inside a south St. Louis home Saturday evening. According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the murders took place around 7:50 p.m. in the 3900 block of Schiller Place, located in the Bevo neighborhood. Police claim officers responded...
Two attempt to bring 100 pounds of meth to St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS – Two men admitted to an attempt to bring 100 pounds of methamphetamine to the St. Louis area from Colorado. Demond Benard McDaniels Jr., 26, of St. Charles, and Dawuane Lamont Rhodes Jr., 25, of St. Louis pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday. Both had been charged with one felony count each of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
KYTV
Bourbon man dies in car crash in Phelps County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), James Hendricks, 50, of Bourbon, MO died in a car crash at eastbound I-44 near mile marker 197.2 near St. James at around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday. MSHP said the crash occurred when the vehicle in front of...
1 dead, 2 injured Saturday morning in Belleville triple shooting, suspect taken into custody
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — One woman is dead and two other women are injured in a triple shooting in Belleville, Illinois Saturday morning. According to the Belleville Police Department, police responded at 9:50 a.m. to the 300 block of South Church Street to a woman calling for help. As officers...
KMOV
St. Louis police ask judge to force city’s top prosecutor to clear evidence shelves of drugs
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department wants the city’s Circuit Attorney’s Office to clear evidence shelves of drugs related to thousands of cases. SLMPD filed a petition in court asking a judge to force the CAO to review about 6,890 cases involving drugs and...
KMOV
Police look for Maryville man wanted for murder
METRO EAST (KMOV) -- Police are looking for 36-year-old Jermany Rickman of Maryville, who was charged in another man’s killing in August. Illinois State Police allege Rickman killed 30-year-old Demond W. Steward in the parking lot of the Ivy Ultra Lounge in East St. Louis on August 13. Police believe Rickman is armed and dangerous.
FOX2now.com
Trooper Josh Korando: Illinois State Police
Trooper Josh Korando: Illinois State Police talks about deer and deer hunting and wrecks. Trooper Josh Korando: Illinois State Police talks about deer and deer hunting and wrecks. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: The beauty of …. There’s nothing quite like a road show that stirs up a big ol’...
ktvo.com
Admitted thief, formerly from Kirksville, has to pay back thousands
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A former Kirksville woman charged in an embezzlement case avoids prison time, but she has to pay back the thousands of dollars she stole. Misty Brewer, 40, of Troy, Missouri, formerly from Kirksville, pleaded guilty recently in Adair County Circuit Court to a felony charge of fraudulent use of a debit device.
Comments / 4