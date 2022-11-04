ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific, MO

Comments / 4

Karen Kintz Kania
3d ago

I'm really okay with this news, no matter how he died. He was a horrible person who got what he deserved...in spite of our judicial system.

5 On Your Side

Human remains found Friday near Sullivan, Missouri

WEST SULLIVAN, Mo. — Skeletal human remains were found Friday in West Sullivan, Missouri. A Facebook post made by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office said the department received a call Friday that possible human remains had been found in the 4100 block of North Service Road W in West Sullivan.
SULLIVAN, MO
KMOV

Human remains found in Crawford County, Mo.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Human remains were found in Crawford County, Missouri on Friday, the sheriff’s office confirmed Saturday night. Authorities tell News 4 the skeletal remains were found in the 4100 block of North Service Road in West Sullivan. The identity of the remains has not been...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

1 dead in Friday morning Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash in Jefferson County Friday morning. The crash occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. on northbound Missouri 141 and Interstate 55 near Arnold, Missouri. The driver was traveling on the northbound I-55 exit ramp to Missouri 141....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed in South City late Sunday night

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 32-year-old man was shot and killed in South City late Sunday night. Police say the shooting happened in the 7700 block of Alaska just before midnight. The man was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has been released...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

2 men shot to death inside Bevo home; suspect in custody

ST. LOUIS – Two men were murdered inside a south St. Louis home Saturday evening. According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the murders took place around 7:50 p.m. in the 3900 block of Schiller Place, located in the Bevo neighborhood. Police claim officers responded...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Two attempt to bring 100 pounds of meth to St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – Two men admitted to an attempt to bring 100 pounds of methamphetamine to the St. Louis area from Colorado. Demond Benard McDaniels Jr., 26, of St. Charles, and Dawuane Lamont Rhodes Jr., 25, of St. Louis pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday. Both had been charged with one felony count each of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KYTV

Bourbon man dies in car crash in Phelps County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), James Hendricks, 50, of Bourbon, MO died in a car crash at eastbound I-44 near mile marker 197.2 near St. James at around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday. MSHP said the crash occurred when the vehicle in front of...
BOURBON, MO
KMOV

Police look for Maryville man wanted for murder

METRO EAST (KMOV) -- Police are looking for 36-year-old Jermany Rickman of Maryville, who was charged in another man’s killing in August. Illinois State Police allege Rickman killed 30-year-old Demond W. Steward in the parking lot of the Ivy Ultra Lounge in East St. Louis on August 13. Police believe Rickman is armed and dangerous.
MARYVILLE, IL
FOX2now.com

Trooper Josh Korando: Illinois State Police

Trooper Josh Korando: Illinois State Police talks about deer and deer hunting and wrecks. Trooper Josh Korando: Illinois State Police talks about deer and deer hunting and wrecks. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: The beauty of …. There’s nothing quite like a road show that stirs up a big ol’...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ktvo.com

Admitted thief, formerly from Kirksville, has to pay back thousands

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A former Kirksville woman charged in an embezzlement case avoids prison time, but she has to pay back the thousands of dollars she stole. Misty Brewer, 40, of Troy, Missouri, formerly from Kirksville, pleaded guilty recently in Adair County Circuit Court to a felony charge of fraudulent use of a debit device.
KIRKSVILLE, MO

