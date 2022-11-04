Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
thesource.com
Drake and 21 Savage Release New Album ‘Her Loss’
After a week’s delay, Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss album is officially available. The album was first announced in the music video for “Jimmy Cooks” but was pushed back to OVO engineer Noah “40” Shebib contracting COVID-19. The new album is 16 tracks...
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Once Broke Up Fight Between Drake & Diddy, Kanye West Claims
JAY-Z once broke up a fight between Drake and Diddy, according to Kanye West. The Chicago rap mogul recalled the incident, which he said took place at his Yeezy Season 1 fashion show in New York City in February 2015, during an appearance on the Lex Fridman Podcast on Monday (October 24).
thesource.com
Ray J Calls Out Diddy After Ye Spat: ‘Told You Months Ago I Some Issues With Certain Clows’
Over the weekend, Diddy’s text messages to Kanye West were shared on Instagram. Ye would provoke Diddy and more, seemingly getting under the mogul’s skin for a bit before cooler heads would prevail. Diddy sent a sub-post Ye’s way, but it was Ray J who responded. Just...
Who Is ‘First Class’ Rapper Jack Harlow’s Girlfriend? Everything To Know About His Love Life
With the rise of TikTok and the new generation of stars who’ve made their name through social media, dating can get even messier. So, for a rapper like Jack Harlow, a love life in this modern era is like a boxing match of public bouts. The 24-year-old Louisville, Kentucky, native was born on March 13, […]
DaBaby Reveals Prices He Paid for Lil Baby, Boosie BadAzz and Tory Lanez Feature Verses
When it comes to guest features, DaBaby doesn't have a problem paying to secure a fellow rapper to be featured on his song. Recently, the North Carolina native revealed the prices he paid Lil Baby, Boosie BadAzz and Tory Lanez for feature verses. In an interview with BigBoyTV, which premiered...
Keke Palmer Told Wendy Williams She Should ‘Be a Little More Compassionate’ After Trey Songz Comments
Here's a look at comments Wendy Williams made about Trey Songz that led to Keke Palmer trading words with the talk show host.
AOL Corp
Shock and devastation: Takeoff's death hits hard among fellow rappers and fans
One month before his death, Takeoff danced alongside his uncle and fellow rapper, Quavo, at a listening party for their new album, “Only Built for Infinity Links.” Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, smiled wide the entire night, dancing and raving about how excited he was for the future.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ye Says Kim K “Could Never Love” Ex Pete Davidson Since “She Likes Black Guys”
The 45-year-old appeared on the “Lex Fridman Podcast” around the same time Kardashian took their kids out for some early Halloween fun. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson wrapped up their whirlwind romance earlier this year, and though they appear to be on good terms following the split, Kanye West couldn’t help but share his two cents on their relationship during his recent appearance on the Lex Fridman Podcast.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Agrees To Building Houston School With Kanye West — But Only After He ‘Cools Off’
50 Cent has once again responded in his back and forth with Kanye West, saying he wouldn’t be opposed to working with his embattled former rival. The two spent Thursday afternoon (October 27) engaged in a playful back and forth, sparked by Ye’s first post since returning to Instagram.
Artifacts Rapper Tame One Passes Away
Rapper Tame One of Artifacts fame has reportedly passed away. He was 52. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rah Digga (@therealrahdigga) On Sunday evening (Nov. 6), fellow New Jersey Hip-Hop icon Rah Digga took to social media to offer her condolences on Tame’s passing. “I usually don’t race to the internet […] The post Artifacts Rapper Tame One Passes Away appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
TMZ.com
D.L. Hughley Says Kanye Would Be in Conservatorship If He Were a Woman
D.L. Hughley's got some strong words for Kanye West, and believes the only thing preventing Kanye from being in a conservatorship is his gender. D.L. told his truth at LAX Monday, he thinks Kanye's gone off the rails, and believes his actions alone should be enough reason to put him in a conservatorship. The actor points out Britney Spears and Wendy Williams, saying if a woman was making the same claims as Kanye, she'd be put under court-ordered protection.
Megan Thee Stallion Reacts to Drake's Apparent Dig at Her Shooting
Megan Thee Stallion didn't hold back while criticizing Drake's new song "Circo Loco," which appears to imply she lied about Tory Lanez allegedly shooting her two years ago. "Stop using my shooting for clout," the Houston rapper tweeted on Nov. 4. "Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot. . . . Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she says one of y'all homeboys abused her," she added, along with other comments concerning lyrics from the song on his new collaborative album with 21 Savage, "Her Loss."
Fake Drake Hit With Cease And Desist Order From Real Drake And OVO
A popular social media figure known for impersonating Drake has changed his name after receiving a cease and desist order sent by the representatives of the 6 God’s OVO brand. The man, formerly known as IzzyDrake, announced his adoption of his new moniker, Izzyyfamous, on Monday (Oct. 24), which happens to be the real Drake’s birthday. Izzyyfamous uploaded a post of the alleged letter on Instagram wishing the 36-year-old rap star well on his big day, singing the “Jimmy Cooks’ rapper’s praises while notifying his former namesake of his intended compliance in light of his request.More from VIBE.comIce Spice Reacts...
Drake Reveals Whether He Ever Plans To Marry & He’s Dating ‘4 Or 5 Women’
Drake revealed his feelings about eventually settling down and getting married during an in-depth interview with Howard Stern on Wednesday, November 2. He also admitted that with his current dating situation, he tends to see multiple women at the same time in a short clip from the chat that he shared on his Instagram. After Howard asked Drake, 36, if he thinks he’ll ever get married, the rapper responded, “I’m sure I could [be married].”
NBC New York
How Are Migos Related? What to Know About Takeoff, Quavo and Offset
Takeoff, one of the members of the Atlanta-based rap trio Migos, was shot dead outside a Houston bowling alley where he and groupmate Quavo had been attending a private party early Tuesday, the artist's attorney confirmed. He was 28 years old. The police investigation is still in its early stages....
Complex
Drake Moves Apollo Theater Concert Date to Pay Respect to Takeoff, Adds Second Show
Drake has postponed his upcoming Apollo Theatre performance out of respect for Takeoff’s funeral, which will take place this week. Originally set to happen on Friday, November 11—the same date as Takeoff's funeral at Atlanta's State Farm Arena—Drizzy will now perform at the iconic New York venue on December 6. He’s also added a second show, on December 7.
Ethika Music Releases Highly Anticipated Compilation Mixtape ‘Ethika Music: Volume 1’
The lifestyle brand that the culture has grown to love is now stepping further into the music industry by releasing its new mixtape.
HipHopDX.com
Drake Honors ‘Legendary’ TakeOff During ‘Table For One’ Radio Show
Drake has paid homage to longtime friend TakeOff, offering his condolences to his “brothers” Offset and Quavo in an emotional tribute. Drizzy opened the latest episode of his Table For One show on SiriusXM with his thoughts about the tragic loss, revisiting the origins of his relationship with the Migos.
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Moves Release Date To Avoid Smoke With Drake And 21 Savage
Drake once rapped, “Ni**as gotta move off my release day, huh?” Well, it might be true. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie announced on Monday (Oct. 31) that he’s avoiding any musical competition with the 6 God by pushing back his anticipated album Me vs. Myself. “Sorry but Album dropping in December now, Drake was dropping same day and I’m not with that [laughing emojis] #HOODIESZN,” Boogie wrote on his Instagram Stories.More from VIBE.comDrake And 21 Savage Push Back Release Of ‘Her Loss’Lil Wayne Joins High School Classmates For Reunion Ahead Of Music FestivalIce Spice Reacts To Halloween Costume Modeled After Her The Bronx...
