A popular social media figure known for impersonating Drake has changed his name after receiving a cease and desist order sent by the representatives of the 6 God’s OVO brand. The man, formerly known as IzzyDrake, announced his adoption of his new moniker, Izzyyfamous, on Monday (Oct. 24), which happens to be the real Drake’s birthday. Izzyyfamous uploaded a post of the alleged letter on Instagram wishing the 36-year-old rap star well on his big day, singing the “Jimmy Cooks’ rapper’s praises while notifying his former namesake of his intended compliance in light of his request.More from VIBE.comIce Spice Reacts...

13 DAYS AGO