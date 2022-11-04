ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thesource.com

Drake and 21 Savage Release New Album ‘Her Loss’

After a week’s delay, Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss album is officially available. The album was first announced in the music video for “Jimmy Cooks” but was pushed back to OVO engineer Noah “40” Shebib contracting COVID-19. The new album is 16 tracks...
AOL Corp

Shock and devastation: Takeoff's death hits hard among fellow rappers and fans

One month before his death, Takeoff danced alongside his uncle and fellow rapper, Quavo, at a listening party for their new album, “Only Built for Infinity Links.” Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, smiled wide the entire night, dancing and raving about how excited he was for the future.
hotnewhiphop.com

Ye Says Kim K “Could Never Love” Ex Pete Davidson Since “She Likes Black Guys”

The 45-year-old appeared on the “Lex Fridman Podcast” around the same time Kardashian took their kids out for some early Halloween fun. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson wrapped up their whirlwind romance earlier this year, and though they appear to be on good terms following the split, Kanye West couldn’t help but share his two cents on their relationship during his recent appearance on the Lex Fridman Podcast.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HipHopWired

Artifacts Rapper Tame One Passes Away

Rapper Tame One of Artifacts fame has reportedly passed away. He was 52. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rah Digga (@therealrahdigga) On Sunday evening (Nov. 6), fellow New Jersey Hip-Hop icon Rah Digga took to social media to offer her condolences on Tame’s passing. “I usually don’t race to the internet […] The post Artifacts Rapper Tame One Passes Away appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NEW JERSEY STATE
TMZ.com

D.L. Hughley Says Kanye Would Be in Conservatorship If He Were a Woman

D.L. Hughley's got some strong words for Kanye West, and believes the only thing preventing Kanye from being in a conservatorship is his gender. D.L. told his truth at LAX Monday, he thinks Kanye's gone off the rails, and believes his actions alone should be enough reason to put him in a conservatorship. The actor points out Britney Spears and Wendy Williams, saying if a woman was making the same claims as Kanye, she'd be put under court-ordered protection.
POPSUGAR

Megan Thee Stallion Reacts to Drake's Apparent Dig at Her Shooting

Megan Thee Stallion didn't hold back while criticizing Drake's new song "Circo Loco," which appears to imply she lied about Tory Lanez allegedly shooting her two years ago. "Stop using my shooting for clout," the Houston rapper tweeted on Nov. 4. "Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot. . . . Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she says one of y'all homeboys abused her," she added, along with other comments concerning lyrics from the song on his new collaborative album with 21 Savage, "Her Loss."
HOUSTON, TX
Vibe

Fake Drake Hit With Cease And Desist Order From Real Drake And OVO

A popular social media figure known for impersonating Drake has changed his name after receiving a cease and desist order sent by the representatives of the 6 God’s OVO brand. The man, formerly known as IzzyDrake, announced his adoption of his new moniker, Izzyyfamous, on Monday (Oct. 24), which happens to be the real Drake’s birthday. Izzyyfamous uploaded a post of the alleged letter on Instagram wishing the 36-year-old rap star well on his big day, singing the “Jimmy Cooks’ rapper’s praises while notifying his former namesake of his intended compliance in light of his request.More from VIBE.comIce Spice Reacts...
HollywoodLife

​Drake Reveals Whether He Ever Plans To Marry & He’s Dating ‘4 Or 5 Women’

Drake revealed his feelings about eventually settling down and getting married during an in-depth interview with Howard Stern on Wednesday, November 2. He also admitted that with his current dating situation, he tends to see multiple women at the same time in a short clip from the chat that he shared on his Instagram. After Howard asked Drake, 36, if he thinks he’ll ever get married, the rapper responded, “I’m sure I could [be married].”
NBC New York

How Are Migos Related? What to Know About Takeoff, Quavo and Offset

Takeoff, one of the members of the Atlanta-based rap trio Migos, was shot dead outside a Houston bowling alley where he and groupmate Quavo had been attending a private party early Tuesday, the artist's attorney confirmed. He was 28 years old. The police investigation is still in its early stages....
HOUSTON, TX
Complex

Drake Moves Apollo Theater Concert Date to Pay Respect to Takeoff, Adds Second Show

Drake has postponed his upcoming Apollo Theatre performance out of respect for Takeoff’s funeral, which will take place this week. Originally set to happen on Friday, November 11—the same date as Takeoff's funeral at Atlanta's State Farm Arena—Drizzy will now perform at the iconic New York venue on December 6. He’s also added a second show, on December 7.
NEW YORK STATE
HipHopDX.com

Drake Honors ‘Legendary’ TakeOff During ‘Table For One’ Radio Show

Drake has paid homage to longtime friend TakeOff, offering his condolences to his “brothers” Offset and Quavo in an emotional tribute. Drizzy opened the latest episode of his Table For One show on SiriusXM with his thoughts about the tragic loss, revisiting the origins of his relationship with the Migos.
HOUSTON, TX
Vibe

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Moves Release Date To Avoid Smoke With Drake And 21 Savage

Drake once rapped, “Ni**as gotta move off my release day, huh?” Well, it might be true. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie announced on Monday (Oct. 31) that he’s avoiding any musical competition with the 6 God by pushing back his anticipated album Me vs. Myself. “Sorry but Album dropping in December now, Drake was dropping same day and I’m not with that [laughing emojis] #HOODIESZN,” Boogie wrote on his Instagram Stories.More from VIBE.comDrake And 21 Savage Push Back Release Of ‘Her Loss’Lil Wayne Joins High School Classmates For Reunion Ahead Of Music FestivalIce Spice Reacts To Halloween Costume Modeled After Her The Bronx...

