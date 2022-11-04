ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Mills, PA

NJ.com

Raiders will sign Eagles draft bust, report says

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “Former Seahawks CB Sidney Jones, the Eagles’ 2017 second-round pick from Washington, is expected to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders pending his physical, per source.”. Seattle waived Jones last week after it couldn’t find a trade partner for him ahead of Tuesday’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Deebo's hilarious one-liner after reading 49ers' contract offer

Aside from the Jimmy Garoppolo saga that saw the veteran quarterback go, well, nowhere, the biggest storyline from the 49ers' offseason was Deebo Samuel's contract. The drama finally ended on July 31 when Samuel agreed to a three-year extension worth $73.5 million. Samuel and his agent, Tory Dandy of Creative...
The Spun

Saints Sign Ex-1st Round Wide Receiver For Monday Night

The New Orleans Saints face uncertainty at wide receiver entering Monday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Jarvis Landry, who hasn't played since Week 4, is questionable to return from an ankle injury. But the Saints know they're not welcoming back Michael Thomas, who went on the injured reserve with a foot injury that may end his season.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Patriots players say Colts LB was tipped off to their offensive plays

Why did the New England Patriots' offense manage just 203 total yards and one gift of a touchdown Sunday?. If you ask some of their players, it's partly because the Indianapolis Colts knew what was coming. According to MassLive's Mark Daniels, "multiple offensive players" on the Patriots "could be overheard...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Matt Eberflus on Justin Fields: It’s special

The Bears weren’t able to pull out a win against the Dolphins on Sunday, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort by quarterback Justin Fields. Fields threw three touchdowns and ran for 178 yards and another score in the 35-32 loss, which set a record for a quarterback’s rushing yards and continued a run of strong play for a quarterback who is taking major strides in his second NFL season. Those strides were the focus for Bears head coach Matt Eberflus when he discussed Fields’ peformance after the loss.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Harrison Smith: Kirk Cousins makes plays to win and that’s all that matters

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins got to revisit one of his most memorable NFL moments after Sunday’s win in Washington. Cousins was playing for Washington in 2015 when he shouted “You like that!” after a comeback win and he authored another one on Sunday. The Vikings were down 17-7 in the fourth quarter, but they scored the final 13 points of the game and Cousins reprised his famous line when accepting a game ball from head coach Kevin O’Connell in the team’s locker room.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Our Eagles grades by position after (nearly) half of the 2022 season

The Eagles are off to their first 8-0 start in franchise history and have been the NFL’s only undefeated team for a while now. Since the NFL added an extra game the exact halfway point of the 2022 season for the Eagles would come at halftime of the Washington game on Monday night.
NBC Sports

Eagles stats: 10 mind-boggling Hurts numbers

The big dilemma whenever I sit down to put together our weekly 10 Eagles Stats is how many Jalen Hurts stats to include. Because I don’t want to shortchange the rest of the team, but Hurts has been so insanely good so far this year that there are always a ton of Hurts stats I can’t include.
NBC Sports

Cousins' D.C. homecoming ends with a 'You like that!' and Vikings win

LANDOVER, Md. -- Five seasons after leaving Washington in free agency, Kirk Cousins returned to FedEx Field on Sunday for the first time as a visitor. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback, who spent the first six years of his career with the Burgundy and Gold, left with a comeback victory over his former team, too.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WWL

Saints injury report: Lattimore, Ingram won't play against Ravens

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints released their final injury report ahead of Monday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) and running back Mark Ingram (knee) are both out. Wide Receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) is questionable. For the Ravens, WR Rashod Bateman (foot), is...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Report: 49ers to partake in OBJ 'bidding war' with Cowboys, Bills

Odell Beckham Jr., working his way back from a torn ACL, remains a free agent. The 49ers reportedly are interested in signing the star receiver and will have plenty of competition in acquiring his talent. "It's probably going to be a team that can go win a ring right now,"...
NBC Sports

Belichick reflects on Brady's latest 'tremendous accomplishment'

The bouquets are flying in both directions for Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. After Brady made history Sunday by becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to reach 100,000 passing yards (including playoffs), Belichick was asked about his former quarterback's latest milestone achievement. "That’s a tremendous accomplishment by Tom, and...

