Read full article on original website
Related
Raiders will sign Eagles draft bust, report says
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “Former Seahawks CB Sidney Jones, the Eagles’ 2017 second-round pick from Washington, is expected to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders pending his physical, per source.”. Seattle waived Jones last week after it couldn’t find a trade partner for him ahead of Tuesday’s...
Which of the Eagles’ next 5 opponents could be their first loss?
When an NFL team is undefeated, they receive a lot of love from their fan base, but find themselves with a giant target on their back. The Eagles, with a bull’s-eye on them on Thursday night had to withstand an inspired effort from the one-win Texans in Houston, but broke a halftime tie to win, 29-17.
NBC Sports
The Packers want everyone (specifically Aaron Rodgers) to know they tried to make a trade
After the Packers failed to step up and trade for receiver Chase Claypool, a year after the Packers failed to step up and sign receiver Odell Beckham Jr., it was suggested (it sounds better with the passive voice, since I suggested it) that the Packers don’t really want to make those deals.
NBC Sports
Deebo's hilarious one-liner after reading 49ers' contract offer
Aside from the Jimmy Garoppolo saga that saw the veteran quarterback go, well, nowhere, the biggest storyline from the 49ers' offseason was Deebo Samuel's contract. The drama finally ended on July 31 when Samuel agreed to a three-year extension worth $73.5 million. Samuel and his agent, Tory Dandy of Creative...
Saints Sign Ex-1st Round Wide Receiver For Monday Night
The New Orleans Saints face uncertainty at wide receiver entering Monday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Jarvis Landry, who hasn't played since Week 4, is questionable to return from an ankle injury. But the Saints know they're not welcoming back Michael Thomas, who went on the injured reserve with a foot injury that may end his season.
NBC Sports
Jeff Saturday becomes first head coach with no college or pro coaching experience in 61 years
Norm Van Brocklin’s most enduring record still stands. Another lesser-known longstanding accomplishment has been matched. Van Brocklin, who still holds the single-game record with 554 passing yards, was the last former player with no college or pro coaching experience to become head coach. Before today. In 1960, Van Brocklin...
NBC Sports
Patriots players say Colts LB was tipped off to their offensive plays
Why did the New England Patriots' offense manage just 203 total yards and one gift of a touchdown Sunday?. If you ask some of their players, it's partly because the Indianapolis Colts knew what was coming. According to MassLive's Mark Daniels, "multiple offensive players" on the Patriots "could be overheard...
Saints Inactives vs. Ravens: Jarvis Landry Out Fifth-Straight Game
A look at who's in and who's out for the Saints for their Monday night matchup with the Ravens to close out Week 9.
NBC Sports
Matt Eberflus on Justin Fields: It’s special
The Bears weren’t able to pull out a win against the Dolphins on Sunday, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort by quarterback Justin Fields. Fields threw three touchdowns and ran for 178 yards and another score in the 35-32 loss, which set a record for a quarterback’s rushing yards and continued a run of strong play for a quarterback who is taking major strides in his second NFL season. Those strides were the focus for Bears head coach Matt Eberflus when he discussed Fields’ peformance after the loss.
NBC Sports
Harrison Smith: Kirk Cousins makes plays to win and that’s all that matters
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins got to revisit one of his most memorable NFL moments after Sunday’s win in Washington. Cousins was playing for Washington in 2015 when he shouted “You like that!” after a comeback win and he authored another one on Sunday. The Vikings were down 17-7 in the fourth quarter, but they scored the final 13 points of the game and Cousins reprised his famous line when accepting a game ball from head coach Kevin O’Connell in the team’s locker room.
NBC Sports
Our Eagles grades by position after (nearly) half of the 2022 season
The Eagles are off to their first 8-0 start in franchise history and have been the NFL’s only undefeated team for a while now. Since the NFL added an extra game the exact halfway point of the 2022 season for the Eagles would come at halftime of the Washington game on Monday night.
NBC Sports
Eagles stats: 10 mind-boggling Hurts numbers
The big dilemma whenever I sit down to put together our weekly 10 Eagles Stats is how many Jalen Hurts stats to include. Because I don’t want to shortchange the rest of the team, but Hurts has been so insanely good so far this year that there are always a ton of Hurts stats I can’t include.
Yardbarker
The Eagles have taken advantage of Dallas Goedert’s abilities this season
The 2022 Eagles have exploded through the first half of the season to an 8-0 record. While newcomers like AJ Brown, James Bradberry, Kyzir White, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson have all made huge impacts, many reasons for Philadelphia’s success come from the internal improvements of homegrown players. The Eagles promising...
Is Eagles' Jalen Hurts becoming the NFL's best passing quarterback? Just look at the numbers
It's easy to label Jalen Hurts as a running quarterback. After all, Hurts led all NFL quarterbacks in rushing yards last season, with 784. And he began this season with 147 yards rushing in the first two games. But that is misleading. Hurts is having an MVP-caliber season and the...
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes nearly sets single-game pass attempt, completion record
On Sunday night, the Chiefs and Titans set a record for the biggest gap between completed passes for one team (43) and for the other (five). Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes nearly set two other single-game records in the 20-17 overtime win against the Titans. With 68 pass attempts, Mahomes...
FOX Sports
Can the Eagles go 17-0? Assessing Philly’s remaining schedule for a chance at history
The Philadelphia Eagles aren't even halfway there yet, so it's way too early to start thinking of the 1972 Miami Dolphins. At this point, a perfect season is just a distant dream. And to be honest, it's not even their dream. "At this particular point, being 8-0 is sweet," said...
NBC Sports
Cousins' D.C. homecoming ends with a 'You like that!' and Vikings win
LANDOVER, Md. -- Five seasons after leaving Washington in free agency, Kirk Cousins returned to FedEx Field on Sunday for the first time as a visitor. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback, who spent the first six years of his career with the Burgundy and Gold, left with a comeback victory over his former team, too.
Saints injury report: Lattimore, Ingram won't play against Ravens
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints released their final injury report ahead of Monday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) and running back Mark Ingram (knee) are both out. Wide Receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) is questionable. For the Ravens, WR Rashod Bateman (foot), is...
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers to partake in OBJ 'bidding war' with Cowboys, Bills
Odell Beckham Jr., working his way back from a torn ACL, remains a free agent. The 49ers reportedly are interested in signing the star receiver and will have plenty of competition in acquiring his talent. "It's probably going to be a team that can go win a ring right now,"...
NBC Sports
Belichick reflects on Brady's latest 'tremendous accomplishment'
The bouquets are flying in both directions for Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. After Brady made history Sunday by becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to reach 100,000 passing yards (including playoffs), Belichick was asked about his former quarterback's latest milestone achievement. "That’s a tremendous accomplishment by Tom, and...
Comments / 0