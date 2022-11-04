Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
Boos for Cruz at Houston Astros victory paradeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
After The World Series Wins Check Out Some Books About The Houston AstrosAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Houston, TX
Related
Sporting News
Mattress Mack's World Series bet, explained: How much money did Jim McIngvale win on the Astros?
When the Astros took the field for Game 6 of the World Series, they were greeted by a familiar face. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is a mogul, philanthropist and Houston sports super fan. He's also a betting man. And the Space City resident was slated to throw the ceremonial first pitch Saturday night.
Sporting News
Justin Verlander & Kate Upton's daughter steals the show during Astros' World Series celebration
Justin Verlander nabbed his second career World Series title Saturday, the stylish capper to a Cy Young-caliber season. And as the Astros hurler hugged and grabbed his teammates after the Astros' momentous victory, he was joined by the two most important figures in his life: his wife, supermodel Kate Upton, and 3-year-old daughter, Genevieve.
Sporting News
Who won World Series MVP in 2022? How Jeremy Peña led Astros to a championship
Carlos Correa felt like the difference-maker for the Astros. When the 2012 first overall pick arrived in the majors in 2015, the team's fortunes seemed to change overnight. He soon was leading a standout group of up-and-coming stars to join Jose Altuve and the downtrodden Astros. In 2022, Correa was...
Sporting News
How the Astros' Dusty Baker celebrated his first World Series title as a manager
Sometimes, the nice guy finishes first. The Astros captured the 2022 World Series in enthralling fashion Saturday night. Yordan Alvarez tore up Phillies starter Zack Wheeler's gem with a towering three-run home run in the sixth inning of Game 6. When the final out fell into right fielder Kyle Tucker's...
Sporting News
Astros World Series parade 2022 time, route and how to watch Houston's celebration
Dusty Baker finally gets his parade. After a 2021 World Series loss to the Braves, the Astros are back on top of the baseball world, winning the 2022 World Series in six games over the Phillies. This victory marks an end to Baker's quest to secure a ring as a...
Sporting News
Dusty Baker's reaction to final out of Astros' championship was the wholesome response of a baseball lifer
Dusty Baker waited nearly three decades to win the World Series as a manager, but when the moment finally came he didn't even watch. It wasn't because he was nervous. It wasn't because he was superstitious. It certainly wasn't because he was unaware. No, the reason he didn't watch the...
Sporting News
What channel is Phillies vs. Astros on today? Time, TV schedule to watch World Series Game 6
The Phillies appeared to have the Astros on the brink. They had all the momentum after a seismic Citizens Bank Park crowd watched Philadelphia dismantle Houston 7-0 in Game 3 of the World Series. Oh how everything changes. The Phillies were no-hit in Game 4, and were still largely quiet...
Sporting News
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber thought he had struck out to lead off Game 6, only to be saved by a brutal call
Batters will often turn and walk to first base to try to sell a potential Ball 4 call, but on Saturday in the World Series, Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber thought he had struck out, only to find out he still had life. Schwarber watched as a fastball from Astros starter...
Sporting News
Astros fan who caught Yordan Alvarez's World Series HR has no plans to give it up
There will be plenty of memorabilia and equipment that make it to Cooperstown from the 2022 World Series. Yordan Alvarez's go-ahead home run ball in Game 6 does not appear to be one of them. Jim Rice, the Astros fan who caught the moonshot from Alvarez that put Houston ahead...
Sporting News
Inside the small moment from Martin Maldonado that led to Yordan Alvarez's mammoth World Series-winning home run
HOUSTON — History will long celebrate the mammoth 450-foot home run by Yordan Alvarez in the sixth inning of Game 6 — with good reason — but that epic World Series moment doesn’t happen without the roughly 18 inches of real estate that veteran catcher Martin Maldonado boldly claimed just a few minutes earlier.
Comments / 0