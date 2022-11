High pressure will keep it dry today before a westerly flow brings moisture across the north this weekend. Very light snow showers are possible late in the day and will become likely after midnight. Valleys will get a rain/snow mix late tonight and tomorrow morning, but it'll be warm enough to change back over to rain for most of the weekend. Heavy snow is likely in the Northern Mountains with up to 18 inches possible by Sunday morning.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO