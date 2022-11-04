ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

Father whose son was beaten to death inside San Diego jail files lawsuit

SAN DIEGO — The father of a 38-year-old man who was beaten to death inside a San Diego County jail cell by a violent offender has filed a federal lawsuit. William McCoy claims the Sheriff's Department wrongly arrested his son Dominique for a probation violation when, in fact, he was not on probation, and then as Dominique waited to be released, put him inside a cell with a known violent man who viciously beat his son to death.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Cybersecurity | Electronic sniffing dog helps fight crime in San Diego

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — As Willow the English Lab sniffs around the office, her paw hits a desk indicating to her handler Ron Burleson that she found something. A well-hidden thumb drive was sniffed out by the canine’s elite nose. This technique has been used hundreds of times during search warrants in San Diego County, looking for electronic devices that contain illicit photos of children.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Man Kicked Out of Supermarket, Rams SUV Into Storefront

A man was booted out of a University City supermarket Sunday evening, then came back 20 minutes later, rammed his SUV into the storefront and drove off, according to witnesses, San Diego police said. The incident occurred at the Vons store at 7788 Regents Rd., according to San Diego Police...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

The Lost Towns of San Diego County, Tango Dancing Beginner Class

Communities like Bernardo, Merton, Stowe, and Bostonia disappeared decades ago. Yet these places once bustled with life, each boasting its own school, general store, often a stagecoach or railroad stop. Historian Vincent Rossi his shares his research into these lost towns. When: Tuesday, November 15, 1 pm. Where: Mission Valley...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Ejected driver in fatal rollover crash identified

SAN DIEGO — The driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal rollover crash on Scripps Poway Parkway on Saturday has been identified. Martin Jaquez, a 63-year-old San Diego man, was killed after being ejected from his vehicle while traveling westbound, confirmed the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. The man’s vehicle rolled over multiple […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

‘I Saw the Shark Bite My Thigh:' Del Mar Shark Bite Victim Speaks Out

Lyn Jutronich has been swimming her entire life. Here in San Diego, she’s part of a group of ocean swimmers. It's safe to say, most days, you can find her in the water. “During the week, I have a swim partner that I meet up with a couple of times a week,” said Jutronich. “And he and I swim together the same route that we usually do with the group because it's familiar and we know the distance and we know there are lifeguards and people out. So we had met up [on that day]”
DEL MAR, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy