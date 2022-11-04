Read full article on original website
Father whose son was beaten to death inside San Diego jail files lawsuit
SAN DIEGO — The father of a 38-year-old man who was beaten to death inside a San Diego County jail cell by a violent offender has filed a federal lawsuit. William McCoy claims the Sheriff's Department wrongly arrested his son Dominique for a probation violation when, in fact, he was not on probation, and then as Dominique waited to be released, put him inside a cell with a known violent man who viciously beat his son to death.
State Agency Files Civil Rights Suit Alleging Racial Discrimination in Lemon Grove
The California Civil Rights Department has filed a lawsuit on behalf of a Black man who alleges he was subjected to ongoing discrimination after leasing a room in San Diego County and was told by his landlord, “Your people are always making trouble.”. The CRD is tasked with prosecutorial...
Cybersecurity | Electronic sniffing dog helps fight crime in San Diego
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — As Willow the English Lab sniffs around the office, her paw hits a desk indicating to her handler Ron Burleson that she found something. A well-hidden thumb drive was sniffed out by the canine’s elite nose. This technique has been used hundreds of times during search warrants in San Diego County, looking for electronic devices that contain illicit photos of children.
San Diego Man Kicked Out of Supermarket, Rams SUV Into Storefront
A man was booted out of a University City supermarket Sunday evening, then came back 20 minutes later, rammed his SUV into the storefront and drove off, according to witnesses, San Diego police said. The incident occurred at the Vons store at 7788 Regents Rd., according to San Diego Police...
Handcuffed Suspect in 4S Ranch Tries to Flee from Arrest, Quickly Taken Back into Custody
Deputies quickly corralled a handcuffed spousal abuse suspect who fled on foot, while being escorted to a patrol vehicle Sunday morning in the 4S Ranch community of San Diego County, authorities said. Deputies responded about 1:15 a.m. to a report of domestic violence in the 16000 block of Dove Canyon...
Woman and Friend Robbed at Gunpoint in Encanto Area in Early Morning Hours
Two people were robbed at gunpoint in the Encanto area Monday. Just before 1 a.m., three men approached a woman and her friend in the 400 block of Iona Drive, San Diego Police said. One of the three men assaulted one of the victims with a bottle, then one of...
San Diego police arrest 2 men with law enforcement style gear, uniforms
The alleged deputy impersonators appeared to be asleep while officers conducted the search. They were cited for narcotics and impersonating an officer and released.
Powerball ticket worth $1.1 million sold at Rite Aid in Encinitas
ENCINITAS, Calif. — The Powerball drawing is at a record $1.9 billion, as no tickets have matched all the winning numbers. However, a near-winning ticket was sold at a Rite Aid location in Encinitas. The ticket had five matching numbers but missed the Powerball number. The person who bought...
The Lost Towns of San Diego County, Tango Dancing Beginner Class
Communities like Bernardo, Merton, Stowe, and Bostonia disappeared decades ago. Yet these places once bustled with life, each boasting its own school, general store, often a stagecoach or railroad stop. Historian Vincent Rossi his shares his research into these lost towns. When: Tuesday, November 15, 1 pm. Where: Mission Valley...
Husband Pleads Guilty in Fatal Stabbing of Rhona Fantone at Lemon Grove Home
A man who fatally stabbed his wife at the couple’s Lemon Grove home pleaded guilty this week to a second-degree murder count. Jay Barcelon, 32, was arrested and charged for the 2021, slaying of Rhona Fantone, 30, at their home on Dain Court. Deputies responded to the home at...
Victim attacked by juvenile great white shark in Del Mar recounts encounter from hospital bed
SAN DIEGO — The woman who found herself inside the jaws of a shark off the coast of Del Mar shared her story with CBS 8. The attack happened Friday morning while she was swimming with a friend. Lyn Jutronich has been swimming her entire life practically, and as...
Ejected driver in fatal rollover crash identified
SAN DIEGO — The driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal rollover crash on Scripps Poway Parkway on Saturday has been identified. Martin Jaquez, a 63-year-old San Diego man, was killed after being ejected from his vehicle while traveling westbound, confirmed the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. The man’s vehicle rolled over multiple […]
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Spring Valley (Spring Valley, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Arapaho and Omega streets at about 6:25 p.m. The officials reported that two vehicles were involved in the crash.
Angry Pete's Pizza To Replace Tin Fish Seafood Restaurant In San Diego's East County
After only a year-and-a-half in business, Tin Fish has shuttered its lakefront location at Santee Lakes Recreation Preserve & Campground and will soon be replaced by a branch of Angry Pete's Detroit-style pizza. Last June, a location of Tin Fish seafood restaurant opened in a 4,000 square-foot, indoor/outdoor space within...
San Diego Grocery Store Was Site of Massive EBT Cards-for-Drugs Fraud Scheme: DA's Office
Charges in a 221-count grand jury indictment were announced Monday regarding a Mountain View grocery store that officials say became a haven for alleged violent and drug-related criminal activity. Police and prosecutors say employees at Mike's Market on Ocean View Boulevard were working directly with gang members to facilitate drug...
‘I Saw the Shark Bite My Thigh:' Del Mar Shark Bite Victim Speaks Out
Lyn Jutronich has been swimming her entire life. Here in San Diego, she’s part of a group of ocean swimmers. It's safe to say, most days, you can find her in the water. “During the week, I have a swim partner that I meet up with a couple of times a week,” said Jutronich. “And he and I swim together the same route that we usually do with the group because it's familiar and we know the distance and we know there are lifeguards and people out. So we had met up [on that day]”
43-Year-Old Man Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Diego (San Diego, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on Interstate 15 near Cherokee Point at 3.30 p.m. According to the authorities, a grey Ford truck swerved and weaved and drove down an embankment. The Ford then crashed into a metal guaurdrail on the csnter divider.
CHP Reports One Person Killed in Early Evening Collision in Spring Vally
A person was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in Spring Valley. The crash occurred about 6:25 p.m. at the intersection of Arapaho and Omega streets, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details of the crash were not immediately available. There was no word on the gender or age of...
