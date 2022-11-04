ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell County, TX

Bell County authorities searching for missing woman believed to be endangered

By Khadeeja Umana
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 4 days ago
The Bell County Sheriff's Department is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing woman who is believed to be endangered.

The sheriff's office said 50-year-old Chonda Eileen Wambolt was last seen leaving her home in the Little River-Academy area on Thursday, Oct. 27.

"The investigation leads investigators to believe that the circumstances of Chonda disappearance could indicate she is endangered," said authorities. "Additional leads indicate that Chonda is driving a 2002 grey Plymouth minivan with an unknown Wyoming license plate."

The sheriff's office said the vehicle is reported as having a broken passenger-side sliding rear door window, which has plastic or wood covering it, and stickers on the back reading “Beef, it's what’s for dinner” and Red Bird Estate Sales.

"Chonda is also reported to have her brown, small dog with her," said the sheriff's office. "Leads into the whereabouts of Chonda have not helped in locating her. The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public help in locating Chonda or the vehicle."

Anyone with information is asked to call 254-933-5412.

Sherri Minter
3d ago

Dear heavenly father please help find this lady and her little dog in Jesus name we pray amen as I too am from Bell County

25 News KXXV and KRHD

