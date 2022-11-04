ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Will Live On, As Creator Details Two Upcoming Projects

By Bruce Haring
 4 days ago
Fans of Fate: The Winx Saga , take heart. Creator Iginio Straffi has posted that there are other projects in the works now that the Netflix live-action series has been canceled after two seasons.

Fate has been an exciting adventure, a great achievement, and a hit watched by millions globally, re-confirming the power of the Winx world,” Straffi wrote via Instagram on Thursday. “I am working on many exciting Winx projects in the near future, some of which I take so much joy in sharing with you.”

Straffi revealed that a “brand new CG Winx animated series reboot is going into production.” No details were given, although Straffi said that the new show will “sweep you back to the Winx world.”

Even bigger, was news that a “big budget Winx movie” is also in the works, something Straffi called his dream. Again, no specifics on the project.

“For all the love you have given to Winx , I am working hard hoping to bring you a top-quality movie where where you can experience the Winx world, embracing once again all the core values of what this iconic brand has meant for you,” he wrote. “Believing in yourself, empowerment, understanding true friendship, remembering the laugh out moments and of course enjoying the sparkling transformation times.”

