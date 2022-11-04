ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cher, Lenny Kravitz and More Attend the CFDA Awards 2022

“I mean I can’t even believe I’m here — like I’m at the CFDA Awards! What is this?” said Bach Mai, nominee for emerging designer, said on the red carpet Monday night at the 2022 CFDA awards. Back to their pre-pandemic full glory, the annual event was held at Casa Cipriani and drew a stacked crowd of fashion and celebrity folks alike.

